Express Your Personality Through Colours Inspired By Your Star Sign

When it comes to our style, there are so many places we can get inspiration, whether that’s the catwalk, your favourite celebrities, or those around us. But this can easily get repetitive and is very trend focused.

For the stargazers amongst us, we can look to our zodiac signs. Whether you’re a traditional fiery Aries or a calm and centred Aquarius, you can express this through your day-to-day looks. After all, fashion is one of the best ways we can express our personalities!

Here, we look at how you can incorporate your star sign into your style.

Aquarius

20th Jan–18th Feb

As an air sign represented by the water-bearer, Aquarians are known for being laidback and grounded. It makes sense, then, that they’re prone to bucking trends and trusting in their own instincts, even if it goes against the grain. You’re an honest person with pure intentions, with some Aquarians being determined to save the world!

These traits combined means a bold sea blue is the colour for you. Blue not only represents tranquillity but also confidence and trustworthiness. There’s a reason the biggest brands in the world, including Facebook, Visa, and Oral B, use these colours in their branding. Block blues can be a bit mundane, so why not opt for a blue take on a current print, like the checkerboard pattern?

Pisces

19th Feb–20th March

What can we say about Pisceans that hasn’t been said before? The imaginative water signs are well known for being the most in touch with their emotions out of all the signs. Many Pisceans see themselves as old souls, and the two fish in the symbol represent their desires to both work and be successful and also spend their time in bed daydreaming.

A turquoise or beautiful sea-foam green is the perfect way for Pisceans to represent themselves. While Pisces star signs share traits with Aquarius, including their passion for doing good, they can lack grounding. But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing – express your dreaminess through a colour that’s sure to make you stand out from the crowd – that’s why turquoise is perfect. Playing with texture allows you to take this to the next level – opt for floaty, sheer fabrics to perfectly capture your irresistible head-in-the-clouds persona.

Aries

(21st March–19th April)

This fire sign is famous for being passionate and fiery. While many consider Ariens to be stubborn and hot-headed, we know that it mostly translates into confidence in your convictions and ambition. You’re not afraid of a challenge, which makes you one of the boldest personalities in the zodiac.

Naturally, red is the perfect colour for Ariens. Fashion-wise, red is without doubt the colour that stands out the most. It’s also known to be perceived as attractive and powerful, which is perfect for you. You could go all out with a red power dress, but there are other ways to be unforgettable, like giving yourself a trademark accessory. As a headstrong Aries represented by a ram, you could really lean into this with a bold red headband or hat – nobody will forget you in a hurry!

Taurus

(20th April–20th May)

Taureans are often considered the earth equivalent of Aquarians. They share the same grounded personality and trustworthiness, but those under the Taurus sign lean more to the nature-led side of their earth sign. You love being surrounded by soothing greenery, calming sounds, and earthy smells to truly become one with earth.

It should come as no surprise then that green is the colour for you. Not only will it express your connection with nature, but it’ll enhance your mood. In situations where you can’t connect with the earth, you’ll have this soothing colour to bring you back in line with nature. Accessorising with a bold, bright green crossbody bag is a great way to do this – typically, our handbags are in neutral colours, so this unexpected pop of colour will give you an edge.

Gemini

(21st May–20th June)

Like Pisceans, Geminis are represented by twins in the symbol, but this dual personality is far more pronounced. You’re quick-witted, clever, and curious about the world. Not only are you talkative, but you’re also easily distracted. Geminis are perceived as intense, but we know you’re just extroverted and joyful!

Yellow is the perfect colour to express your joyful and vibrant personality. The sunny, happy hue pairs perfectly with your zest for life! While a gorgeous yellow knit dress or coat will brighten up a drab winter outfit, bright, buttery coloured sundresses are the perfect way to convey your personality and spread the joy. You could take it up a notch and opt for a bold yellow print, because what’s more fun than an eclectic pattern on your dress? Pair it with a clashing printed bag to really express that dual personality of yours.

Cancer

(21st June–22nd July)

As a water sign, Cancers are empathetic and in tune with their emotions. You’re an amazing person to have around because of your nurturing personality and your sensitivity in dealing with your friends’ problems. There’s also a mystical side to you thanks to the fact you’re ruled by the moon, making Cancers highly unique.

Ethereal silver and moony greys bring the Mystic Meg in you to life. These colours are reminiscent of the moon and stars and are certainly otherworldly. To really take this to the next level, we recommend pairing these colours with floaty, chiffon dresses. Are you real, or are you from another realm? Who knows!

Leo

(23rd July–22nd August)

While not quite as fiery as their fire sign counterparts Aries, Leos are still bold and brave. You’re super charismatic, and you love encouraging your friends to be bolder and express themselves, making you the glue that holds your group together. You’re maybe a touch dramatic, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing!

Orange isn’t quite as bold as Aries’ red, but it still expresses your warm and powerful energy. It’ll still turn heads, but it has more fun and light-hearted connotations than firebox red. Why not combine this with some exciting animal print to really show off your wild side? Leopard print is a classic bold choice, but why not go all out with tiger print?

Virgo

(23rd August–22nd September)

Virgos are amongst the most analytical and practical of the zodiac, which makes sense as an earth sign. Your attention to detail is unrivalled, and you’re known amongst your friends and colleagues as the ultimate planner. Some say this makes you a perfectionist but hey, we don’t think that’s a bad trait! You combine this with a kind heart and you’re excellent at helping your friends work through their problems.

Your grounded, sensible mind means brown is your power colour. But don’t worry – it certainly doesn’t have to be boring! Like your personality, brown goes with everything and can provide the base for more powerful colours to stand out against. We recommend clashing your neutrals in your outfit – why not go for a camel coat and rich brown palazzo pants for a look that’s as classy as it is bold? Bonus points if you pair it with an oversized tote bag in a fun print like strawberries or ladybugs to show off your love for details!

Libra

(23rd September–22nd October)

Hello, social butterfly! As one of the most outgoing air signs, you love to mingle and you have plenty of friendship crews. Because of your diverse friend range, you’re versatile and adaptable – two enviable traits. But the side people often don’t see is your love of dissecting every side of an argument. You take a pragmatic approach to any problem.

You’re not afraid to stand out from the crowd, so pink is the perfect colour for you to embrace. Whether you embrace a feminine soft pink or you go all-out with a hot pink, it’s a bold choice you won’t regret. If you’re going on a night out, opt for a hot pink dress. Brunch with the girls? A pale pink suit paired with florals will be ultra-chic while still turning heads.

Scorpio

(23rd October–21st November)

The outlier of the water signs, Scorpios are less mellow than their counterparts and can certainly sting. But it takes a lot to bring out that side of you – you’re primarily strong and charismatic, making you the life and soul of the party. Behind that, you’re a bit guarded, giving you a mysterious and alluring vibe.

Why not lean into your enigmatic vibe with black? An all-black outfit is sleek, smart, and timeless. Like your personality, it leaves people guessing, and gives you a blank canvas to work with. You can dress it up with colourful accessories like a bright bag or go with neutral accents for a classy look.

Sagittarius

(22nd November–21st December)

Sagittarians have an addictive aura. You’re the bubbly, fun sign of the fire variety and people love being in your company. You love to bend the rules, and you’re known for your spontaneity, with an affinity for both nature and animals. Sometimes you’ve got no filter, but if anything, that makes you all the more interesting!

For this maverick sign, there’s no better colour than purple. It’s extravagant, creative, and independent…sound familiar? That’s because it’s a Sagittarian personified! Express your wild, fun side and mix it up with a pair of purple trousers or go the whole hog with a purple jumpsuit – people won’t forget you any time soon.

Capricorn

(22nd December–19th January)

Last but certainly not least, we have our ambitious and strong-willed Capricorns. You know what you want, and you’ll stop at nothing until you get it. This means you can come across as a bit ruthless, but we say there’s nothing wrong with your confidence! In fact, you’re one of the best types of friends because you’re fiercely loyal and you’ll motivate your friends to be their best selves, too.

Your no-nonsense personality means you favour neutral shades in your style, but that doesn’t mean you can’t mix it up. Monochromatic looks are amazing on you, but don’t be afraid to add a pop of colour like a strong maroon. It’s muted enough to go with your style yet still enough to turn a few heads. This transition shade perfectly exemplifies your strong-willed personality mixed in with the unrivalled support and love you provide to the people you care about.

Fashion is one of the best way we can express our true selves. Because many of our personalities are aligned with our zodiac sign, using them to influence our wardrobe is a sure-fire way to be true to ourselves, inside and out.

