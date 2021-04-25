“Express your gratitude to others frequently”, GG Benitez of Aloisia Beauty and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Increased gratitude for your own blessings makes you a more positive being overall. When you are grateful for what you have, there is no room for negativity. And the act of sharing and receiving gratitude only spreads that positivity. Gratitude strengthens relationships, it helps you sleep better at night, and when you feel blessed and sleep well, it can even help you feel great physically!

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness ” I had the pleasure of interviewing GG Benitez.

GG Benitez’s entrepreneurial spirit has led her to become one of today’s most successful independent publicists, as well as a founding partner of start-ups in both the beauty and fashion industries. A graduate of UCSD, GG first embarked on a highly successful pharmaceutical sales career before co-launching the trademarked baby-wear brand, Tuni & G. Securing the brand in major press channels and with celebrities redirected GG to follow her true calling and launch GG Benitez & Associates Public Relations, Inc. in 2008. As a publicist, she is renowned for her expertise in delivering buzz-building campaigns that elevate products and services into premier brands. Today, she has earned her agency a spot among the “Top 22 PR Firms” in San Diego. In 2020, GG decided to pursue an additional passion, and joined the partnership team of Aloisia Beauty, a K-Beauty brand offering clean and effective skin care products. For more information, please visit www.ggbenitezpr.com and www.aloisiabeauty.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I went from pharmaceutical sales to co-founding a mommy-and-me fashion line, and in addition to sales, I also hustled the brand into stores and to celebrities. I was so successful placing the brand, other companies started approaching me for PR services. That’s when I realized my true calling was as a publicist.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One interesting story is that my boss from my previous career in pharmaceutical sales became a PR client of mine with a company he was representing. It was interesting to reconnect this capacity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“One cannot experience true happiness without feeling gratitude.” It resonates with me because I have seen first-hand, through my daughter’s humanitarian services working with people living under the poverty line and the non-profit organization Build A Miracle, how gratitude really puts life into perspective. Not only does it mean feeling grateful for what you heave, it means extending gratitude to others. The happiness is contagious.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Yes! The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson — aside from the funny title, it explores why negativity gets in the way of your goals, and how not dwelling on the negative can lead to more self-fulfillment.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Professionally, in addition to PR, I am helping build a start-up clean beauty brand. I’m an advocate for clean beauty and think that more consumers need to be educated on the ingredients they put on their skin, and how that can affect your overall health. Personally, my children are both currently fundraising for Build A Miracle to build new homes for families in need in Tijuana, and I will travel with them to build those homes once the money is raised.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Diane Nagler, who is a powerhouse in the PR world, is someone I am particularly grateful for. I had met her at a sales show I attended for my clothing line, and we quickly bonded. When I decided to pivot my career to PR, she was my mentor and partnered with me on my first few clients. It was a valuable education in PR. She reviewed my work before I sent it off to clients and the media, and I really learned so much from her.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Like breathing, gratitude is an in-and-out experience. Not only do you need to take it in and be grateful for what you have, you also have to show the gratitude to others, and savor the feelings if kindness as you would a deep breath.

Sometimes I live life with a sense of urgency. But, when I catch myself with that feeling of wanting more, and immediately, I stop and remind myself of how blessed I am with my family, friends, our health, our memories and blessings, and I feel calm and fulfilled. Also, seeing how my gratitude touches others makes me feel complete.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

In today’s culture, we are programmed to always want — people view success has having “the most.” But that is just a mind game: what is “more?” when is it enough? Entitlement doesn’t allow for gratitude. When you live in the world of “should” and expectations, then you can never truly feel grateful, or happy.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Increased gratitude for your own blessings makes you a more positive being overall. When you are grateful for what you have, there is no room for negativity. And the act of sharing and receiving gratitude only spreads that positivity. Gratitude strengthens relationships, it helps you sleep better at night, and when you feel blessed and sleep well, it can even help you feel great physically!

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

I think gratitude can make people feel less anxious and more content. This leads to eliminating those toxic thoughts that keep you up at night and drag you down during the day.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Every single morning, COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS. Start with “I am grateful for” and finish it, at least five times. Regularly, at family dinners, have each person share what he or she is grateful for. I always choose one thing I am grateful for, and also give gratitude to one other family member. Express your gratitude to others frequently. I take care to always express something I am grateful for to another person at least once a day. Don’t live a life full of expectations, so you can appreciate the gifts. Give back in the ways you can. Whether you put time and effort into a cause, or just try to make someone else smile, you will experience the positivity of gratitude. Learn grateful vocabulary words. Recognize when you use negative words like “should.”

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

Remembering that, this too shall pass.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Give back. Whether it be time or money. Give back. Let your children see your example, so that they grow up learning how important it is not to just take from the world, but to pay our dues to it, and give back.

