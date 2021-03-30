Exploring the Beauty of Self-Expression

Q: Thank you so much for doing this with me. Let’s find out more about you first. What is your day-to-day job?

A: Hi Ken, thank you for having me. I am a school teacher, and have taught for 20 years. I currently teach English Language and Social Studies as my core teaching areas. I was with MOE (Singapore’s Ministry of Education) HQ for 3 years, and have recently rejoined the fraternity. I find the classroom to be a place where my heart and soul belongs.