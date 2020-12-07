Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Exploring Individuality In The Medical Field: Entrepreneur & Boss Mom Jennifer Philogene Empowers Medical Mamas Across The Nation With Unique Apparel Brand Ipsetic

Derived from the Christian word, “Ipseity,” meaning the quality of being oneself, with a blend of her unique aesthetic, Jennifer created Ipsetic LLC, an apparel and accessories company dedicated to celebrating the hard work of super-medical-moms across the nation.

Ipsetic seeks to create tangible change among women in the medical field with the assistance of super-medical-mamas on social media.

What does it mean to be a woman in medicine? Many believe that women who become highly successful in the medical field dedicate their entire lives to their job. Although women across the nation often commit much of their time and dedication to their careers, that does not mean they do not have lives outside of their professional domain. Behind every uniform is an individual. 

Especially in the medical profession, women face an erasure of individuality that occurs far beyond seeing themselves fading into a sea of scrubs. With their impactful work at the forefront, individuals who work in the medical field are less likely to be seen as humans with personal lives and loved ones. Women in medicine work double-time to provide equal and adequate care at home and in the workplace.

Florida Native U.S. Army Veteran, Jennifer Philogene, knows this balance very well. As a working mother in medicine, she wanted to express the importance of embracing your individuality beyond your profession.

Jennifer understands that women in medicine often need to work harder to secure their place. This phenomenon often leads to women in the medical field, abandoning their sense of self upon entering work mode. Ipsetic strives to teach women in medicine to embrace their true identities and flaunt them with pride. "Take away the degrees, the titles, and the white coat, who I am underneath it all is what will matter most in the end," she shares.

Jennifer understands that women in medicine often need to work harder to secure their place. This phenomenon often leads to women in the medical field, abandoning their sense of self upon entering work mode. Ipsetic strives to teach women in medicine to embrace their true identities and flaunt them with pride. “Take away the degrees, the titles, and the white coat, who I am underneath it all is what will matter most in the end,” she shares. 

With various styles, designs, and prints, Ipsetic LLC encourages women to express themselves in the workplace. With their virtual "I Am Campaign," Ipsetic seeks to create tangible change among women in the medical field with the assistance of super-medical-mamas on social media. The goal of the campaign motivates women to embrace their whole selves regardless of the professional setting. 

Not only does Ipsetic provide quality motivational merchandise, but they also yearn to give back. In the future, Ipsetic is working to provide funding accessible to women with a desire to pursue a career in the medical field. These resources allocate to scholarships, grants, tuition fees, childcare costs, financial planning, student loan repayment, and more.

Women working in medicine often feel torn between expressing who they want to be and who society expects them to be. Who says a capable, educated woman can’t look or act a certain way? Successful women come in all shapes and sizes. Ipsetic LLC emboldens women to shine true to who they are, regardless of what others may think.


Don’t be afraid to shine through the sea of scrubs. To explore Ipsetic LLC’s fabulous designs for medical mamas, visit their website.

Nadya Rousseau, Entrepreneur | Writer | Producer at Alter New Media

A storyteller since childhood, Nadya Rousseau worked as a professional actor, freelance journalist, and multimedia producer before pivoting to digital marketing and business development.

To date, Nadya has worked with clients ranging from startups, to nationally recognized law firms, to nonprofits, to entertainers and more. In late 2016, Nadya founded a purpose-forward global digital marketing & PR agency, Alter New Media. The agency has its own influencer board, representing influencers worldwide. Nadya also has a best-selling Instagram growth and management service, Instagram Rockstar, that since its launch on the "Fiverr PRO" platform late 2017, has serviced over 200 customers. Verticals served range from tech, fashion/beauty, cannabis, consumer, professional services, and many more.

Nadya's opinions on business, entrepreneurship, and marketing have been featured in Forbes, American Express Open Forum, Voyage LA and Honeysuckle Magazine.

Nadya has additionally partnered with several influential social media campaigns, including The Nylon Project’s fashion initiative “#Itcanbeyou” to raise awareness about the homelessness epidemic and is highly active with nonprofit organizations via the creation of "purposeful partnerships" via ANM. Alter New Media is an in-kind partner for StartOut, the nation's largest organization serving LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

Through her storytelling-based strategies, Nadya has successfully taken her clients’ social media reach from non-existent to in the thousands, landing them new customers, partnerships, and revenue. Her purpose? To help her clients achieve their business goals while also making a difference in the world.

For Thrive, Nadya covers entrepreneurship and lifestyle.

