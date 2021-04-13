Experts Share Their Best Sleep Tips For 2021

A night with awful sleep can leave you irritated, stressed and anxious on the next day. Insomnia can leave you with many other side effects including low mood, less concentration power and poor performance in everyday’s activities.

The fact of the coronavirus pandemic taking away our deep sleep is not hidden from anyone. In fact, a survey conducted by Sleep Standards claimed that 67% of Americans believe that their sleep schedules were much healthier before pandemic. If experts are asked, half of the battle is won if you enjoy a good bedtime routine. So how to prepare for a good night’s sleep? We have collated the tips of what experts have to say about best sleeping habits.

Best Sleeping Tips By Experts

1. Making A Regular Bedtime

A bedtime routine helps in regulating the sleeping hours and securing them for your own good. Bedtime means going to sleep and waking up at the same time everyday. It is because our bodies love regulation, making a sleep pattern is experts’ recommendation. Experts also say that you don’t need to sleep before or after the scheduled time in order or get tempted for more sleep as it shifts the routine again. Resist the temptation of lying more than necessary in bed and keep up with a proper routine.

2. Bedtime Yoga

A quick yoga routine a few hours before dozing off helps in calming down the nervous system. This is why one can follow a mini routine with relaxing positions like:

Legs against the wall

Child’s pose

Corpse pose

Locust pose

Bridge pose

Reclining bound angle

It is also advised that you don’t use a mobile phone or other electronic devices during yoga and learn to practice the pose before actually doing so.

3. Ditch Screens

Before closing your eyes and dozing off, it is recommended to keep a good distance from screens as they interfere with the sleep cycle to a great extent. We should not expect our mind and body to be still in work mode and still expect to have a great sleep later. One must take a break from screens an hour before slipping in the bed and rather spend time meditating or reading books.

4. Use Aromatherapy

Creating a nice scented atmosphere with diffusers or scented candles could be really relaxing. There are a number of scents known for inducing a deep sleep including lavender, rose, chamomile, clary sage, etc. Someone who needs a good sleep with expert’s recommendation must use aromatherapy for good assistance.

5. Hot Shower

Experts say that a nice hot shower immediately before bedtime helps in regulating the body temperature which explains physiological signals of sleep. Moreover, baths and hot showers coupled with scented candles and slow music is just the right setup for a deep and good sleep.

6. Sip Sleep Inducing Herbal Tea

Many people commit a mistake of consuming caffeine or any other beverage before sleeping which may often interfere with the sleep cycle. For a healthy alternative, you can choose to try herbal teas which induces sleep instead of consuming caffeine or unhealthy drinks.

7. Deep Breathing

Have you ever noticed that when we are in a discomforting situation, our breathing pattern shifts from deep to shallow. This shallow breathing is a sign of unhealthy living. So, practice deep breathing exercises before going to bed. Moreover, it is also good if you practice mindfulness and keep breathing deep as it will help in relaxing the excitatory body system.

8. Practice Gratitude

Even experts also recommend you to say ‘Thankyou’ to all the wonderful or even awful things in life. There is a powerful exercise called ‘Three good things’ through which you can practice gratitude, boost mental wellness and help sleeping better. All you have to do is:

Sit on a comfortable bed in a comfortable position

Think of three good things that happened to you all through the day. It could be even the smallest of things like someone serving you water, holding the door for you or achieving a big promotion.

Say all these good things loudly

You will find a peace within yourself which would ultimately be a part of providing good night sleep.

9. Ask For Help

If sleeping peacefully has become a challenge for you and sleeplessness has started interfering in your everyday life, there is no harm in asking for help. You can visit a regular physician and they may refer you to a online therapist for prescribed therapies. In case, you wish to ask for help from your family or friends, don’t refrain from doing so.

Wrap-Up

Sleeping properly heals and energises your body and mind. You can even play some nice music which acts as therapy but make sure that the device is used only to play or pause it rather than getting distracted and being annoyed with it. Experts also recommend one to sleep naked as it helps in avoiding skin rubbing of clothes.

Moreover, if you let your private parts breathe during the night, it’s always a great idea to do so. Which idea would suit you perfectly? Share your thoughts and views in the comments section below.