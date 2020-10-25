Experience the Best Teacher

I started thinking about an upcoming event and the experience I would have with it. Having been in similar situations many times, I just knew how it would be and it wouldn’t be good.

I could spell it out with precise detail and see it unfold negatively over and over again in my mind. It made me cringe and I started to feel overwhelmed.

I wanted a different experience. I wanted things to go smoother and for it to be a pleasant experience for me and for others.

Suddenly, it dawned on me that I had more control over the situation than I allowed myself. That’s when I decided to pray about it and meditate on it.

Turning inward, I was able to see what I had been bringing to these situations and how I contributed to the results. Inspired to change things up, I now felt empowered to do so and began to expect a positive outcome.

First, I believed it was possible. Then, I created a vision in my mind of things working out well. As a result, this vision made me smile and I started looking forward to good things happening and speaking about it in a positive way.

With joyful expectation, I thanked God in advance for all the good that was to come. This changed the energy that I contributed to the situation and how others responded.

As it turned out, I got exactly what I expected.

Wow . . .

I was inspired with these Words of Wisdom:

“Experience the power within.”

That was a “WOW Moment” for me.

As a faith-filled person, it is still so easy for me to forget that I can connect with my inner being in difficult moments such as this. Maybe I am being tempted to think that history will always repeat itself.

I am grateful I remembered to look inside. Our wisest self always knows best. We can create the change we wish to see.