Experience the Best Teacher

Turn Inward for the Answers

I started thinking about an upcoming event and the experience I would have with it. Having been in similar situations many times, I just knew how it would be and it wouldn’t be good.

I could spell it out with precise detail and see it unfold negatively over and over again in my mind. It made me cringe and I started to feel overwhelmed.

I wanted a different experience. I wanted things to go smoother and for it to be a pleasant experience for me and for others.

Suddenly, it dawned on me that I had more control over the situation than I allowed myself. That’s when I decided to pray about it and meditate on it.

Turning inward, I was able to see what I had been bringing to these situations and how I contributed to the results. Inspired to change things up, I now felt empowered to do so and began to expect a positive outcome.

First, I believed it was possible. Then, I created a vision in my mind of things working out well. As a result, this vision made me smile and I started looking forward to good things happening and speaking about it in a positive way.

With joyful expectation, I thanked God in advance for all the good that was to come. This changed the energy that I contributed to the situation and how others responded.

As it turned out, I got exactly what I expected.

Wow . . .

I was inspired with these Words of Wisdom:

“Experience the power within.”

That was a “WOW Moment” for me.

As a faith-filled person, it is still so easy for me to forget that I can connect with my inner being in difficult moments such as this. Maybe I am being tempted to think that history will always repeat itself.

I am grateful I remembered to look inside. Our wisest self always knows best. We can create the change we wish to see.

Lucy Wellmaker, Author - Speaker - Life Coach

Lucy Wellmaker is a published author of her book, “Inspired by the WOW Moments of Life”. She is a Board Certified Coach and has been practicing as a Life Coach for over 14 years. She writes a weekly blog, called “My Weekly Wow” and conducts Laser Life Coaching through her talks and workshops.

Lucy has a Master’s Degree in Counseling from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She is a graduate of the Institute of Life Coach Training, and has been trained by Gallup in StrengthsFinder. She is married with two children and lives in Greensboro, North Carolina.

 

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

