Expectation Gives You Nothing

Why do we expect?

By

“I’m not in this world to live up to your expectations
and you’re not in this world to live up to mine.”
―Bruce Lee

human beings have a natural tendency to pin their hopes for happiness on fulfilled expectations. There is nothing wrong with this in and of itself, as long as we have good reasons to believe that fulfilling an expectation will make us happy, and we take the necessary steps toward fulfilling those expectations.

The problem of expectation occurs when we expect something to happen without good reasons for that expectation. If I believe that my expectations alone will bring me what I want, I am using magical thinking and setting myself up for disappointment. This is really obvious when we are trying to do something which we have never tried before. we don’t know how to do just by thinking it into existence; To Make it Happen, we have to take the necessary steps to make it happen.

There is a Slogan, “Expectations are premeditated resentments.” 

This is because each of us, has our own desires and Fulfillment. We want to do what we think is in our own best interest. If we expect other people to act in ways that are not consistent with their own interests, they will probably resist our expectations, leaving us resentful.

You can avoid exceptions by asking Two Important questions:

  1. Focus on What you really want.
    • Ask yourself, What does my behavior tell me about what my motives are in expectation?
    • How would you behave if you know that your expectation is just mere thoughts that are pulling you think about?
  2. Clarify What you don’t want and then add it to what you want.

Once you get the clarity of the questions, You will be in the right position to think & decide.

Let go of expectations and find something to be grateful about & Believe in the magic words.

I do my thing and you do your thing.

I am not in this world to live up to your expectations,

And you are not in this world to live up to mine.

You are you, and I am I,

and if by chance we find each other, it’s beautiful.

If not, it can’t be helped.

Fritz Perls

Swapnil Pawar, Community Builder, Building Partnerships , Cloud Architect

Swapnil Pawar is working as a Cloud Architect. Besides That, He runs his own business into health & wellness. Swapnil Pawar Started his entrepreneurial spirit in the year 2016 and launched a startup which eventually failed. It taught me along the way. Entrepreneurship is about serving people around you.

Technology is my Hobby, But Building people & help them succeed is my PASSION. I crave adventure, love to travel and live by my favorite quote “Give Your Best, God Will Take care of the Rest.”

I love to work on creative ideas, love to take up new challenges, love to engage with the like-minded community people, love to learn something new on every single day.

I get the greatest satisfaction when I connect with people, learn new things, help them to build their dreams and achieve their goals.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

