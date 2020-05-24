Expectation Gives You Nothing

“I’m not in this world to live up to your expectations

human beings have a natural tendency to pin their hopes for happiness on fulfilled expectations. There is nothing wrong with this in and of itself, as long as we have good reasons to believe that fulfilling an expectation will make us happy, and we take the necessary steps toward fulfilling those expectations.

The problem of expectation occurs when we expect something to happen without good reasons for that expectation. If I believe that my expectations alone will bring me what I want, I am using magical thinking and setting myself up for disappointment. This is really obvious when we are trying to do something which we have never tried before. we don’t know how to do just by thinking it into existence; To Make it Happen, we have to take the necessary steps to make it happen.

There is a Slogan, “Expectations are premeditated resentments.”

This is because each of us, has our own desires and Fulfillment. We want to do what we think is in our own best interest. If we expect other people to act in ways that are not consistent with their own interests, they will probably resist our expectations, leaving us resentful.

You can avoid exceptions by asking Two Important questions:

Focus on What you really want. Ask yourself, What does my behavior tell me about what my motives are in expectation?

How would you behave if you know that your expectation is just mere thoughts that are pulling you think about? Clarify What you don’t want and then add it to what you want.

Once you get the clarity of the questions, You will be in the right position to think & decide.

Let go of expectations and find something to be grateful about & Believe in the magic words.

I do my thing and you do your thing.

I am not in this world to live up to your expectations,

And you are not in this world to live up to mine.

You are you, and I am I,

and if by chance we find each other, it’s beautiful.

If not, it can’t be helped.

—Fritz Perls