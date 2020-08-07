Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Exhausted by new routines, Conquering for the old.

The harder you work for something, the greater you will achieve.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Life is habit…Our habits for our life, Life goes around with our habits. When some changes happen in life..habits will shake. Sometimes we get back our habits, sometimes it will become memories. I am in such a stage that my habits and routines shake down by this crisis. Covid scenario changed my daily scenes. Missing routines..changing habits late sleep, late wake up, no workouts, no planning etc. I feel very bad to myself and worrying a lot.

Sometimes much exhausted to have a balance in the work life. I am wondering where I lost..,how to get back. I don’t want my habits become a memories for me !! Struggling to get back routines and habits, but can’t success. If one day I get back, next day sliding..no constant days. I am trying to make constant days. Each and every day is like a war to me. I don’t want war, expecting peaceful days with my own old routines and habits.

Never miss twice, If you miss one day try to get back on track as quickly as possible.

– James Clear

Sure I’ll get my back on the track as soon as possible.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Annie Tagoe: “It is what it is”

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Community//

    Staying Motivated Against the Odds – The Power of Habits

    by Dr Heather McKee
    //

    Routines That Kick-Start My Day

    by Evi Idoghor

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.