Exhausted by new routines, Conquering for the old.

Life is habit…Our habits for our life, Life goes around with our habits. When some changes happen in life..habits will shake. Sometimes we get back our habits, sometimes it will become memories. I am in such a stage that my habits and routines shake down by this crisis. Covid scenario changed my daily scenes. Missing routines..changing habits late sleep, late wake up, no workouts, no planning etc. I feel very bad to myself and worrying a lot.

Sometimes much exhausted to have a balance in the work life. I am wondering where I lost..,how to get back. I don’t want my habits become a memories for me !! Struggling to get back routines and habits, but can’t success. If one day I get back, next day sliding..no constant days. I am trying to make constant days. Each and every day is like a war to me. I don’t want war, expecting peaceful days with my own old routines and habits.

Never miss twice, If you miss one day try to get back on track as quickly as possible. – James Clear

Sure I’ll get my back on the track as soon as possible.