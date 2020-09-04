Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

EXHALE!

Sometimes you just have to take a break.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Don’t let the guilt rise up and take you on a journey of feeling unproductive or unmotivated. 

What better day to tell yourself that it is okay to rest than the Friday before Labor Day weekend?

It’s not the coffee that will bring back your energy. It isn’t the workout that will get your blood pumping. When you are tired and need to rest, the rejuvenation that comes from stopping and taking time to breathe is what will bring back your energy, your motivation and your focus. 

If you say to yourself, I rested for the 30 minutes I had to spare, but I am still tired. Then, it wasn’t long enough. PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN and disconnect for awhile. When you feel motivated to do more—that’s when you have had enough rest. Sometimes it takes me an entire day of not doing ANYTHING to recuperate. Even when I have good intentions to workout and check off my to-do list, sometimes, I literally can’t do it. I am so exhausted mentally and physically that I need to disconnect. 

“I have kids!” you say. Well—one of the things I have seen a few of my student’s parents do is hire a babysitter to watch the kids, even if they are home doing things. I love this idea! If you just want some time to do you and you really don’t want to leave the house—DON’T! Hire someone to watch the kids for a few hours just as you would if you were going to go out, but explain that you are off limits. Then— take a bath, read a book, run your errands, go shopping, have a coffee or a cocktail with a friend. 

I have always believed—where there is a will there is a way. REST!

By Dayna Mohan

    Dayna Mohan (Inconceivable-PainToPower), Author and Blog Host at Inconceivable-How I Turned My Pain Into POWER!

    It is my purpose to help others turn their Pain into POWER!  I did it after 10 years of devastating fertility treatments, and I rose from the ashes stronger and better than before.
    Like a Phoenix-I Rise!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    How to Listen To Your Body

    by Caroline Jordan
    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    How Rethinking Your Workouts Can Transform Your Physical Health

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell
    Well-Being//

    How to Find Peace and Quiet Anywhere

    by Aliza Bloom Robinson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.