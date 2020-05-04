Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Exhale… control your breath, control your mind

Learning to consciously breath is an effective tool for increasing health and vitality in one's life.

During this challenging time as we navigate together through the crisis at hand, our health is our number one priority.  We need tools to maintain a strong immune system, manage our emotions and think clearly.

My name is Tina Sodhi, I am the founder of Art of Breathing, a wellness company I started after going through my own hardships. March 31, 2009 I was laid off from Royal Bank of Scotland and I recall how devastated that was for me and my self-esteem.  Conscious Breathing became my tools to survive.  These techniques are simple, time efficient and incredibly effective.

In this short video I show you one way to alleviate stress through segmented breathing. Navy seals practice variation of segmented breath before going to combat.   These breathing techniques act quickly to release stress, manage anxiety and calm the mind. These techniques will naturally boost immunity, balance emotions, increase mental clarity and elevate your mood. 

As everyone makes the adjustment to work remotely from home, you can make this a fun family activity as well as create a positive healthy environment.

In honor of mental health awareness month, we are offering 30 minute complimentary breathing session for any firm or organization. There are other simple breathing exercises to improve sleep patterns, help you cope with constant changes in your life, manage emotions, and to relax and energize. Till next time Inhale …

    Tina Sodhi, Founder at Art of Breathing

    Tina Sodhi is the founder of Art of Breathing, a riveting business she developed in 2017 teaching employees of companies how to manage stress, stay energized and maintain balance through simple breathing techniques that can be easily applied in today's busy lifestyle. A corporate wellness program that is simple and very effective in a short period of time. Her passion is to share these tools that enable each of us to thrive and live an empowered life.

    Tina's fulltime job is a managing director at a private equity advisory firm called Triago. She is responsible for fundraising in the Americas. Before joining Triago, Tina spent time in-house as an investor relations and marketing for a private equity firm. Earlier, she was a limited partner investing in private equity and venture funds globally and managing portfolios for over twelve years. Tina graduated with a B. A. in International Markets from the University of Connecticut. Tina is an American-Indian national, fluent in English and Hindi. She holds Series 6, 7 and 63 securities licenses. She is a certified kundalini yoga instructor and teaches classes in NYC,a Board Member of a Women Association Venture Equity (WAVE) and a TEDx speaker https://youtu.be/9FtyvRTWITY

