Exercises to build your self-worth

We are currently living in an era where most people especially youths tie their self-worth on social media, a term referred to as social media validation. The advent of the lockdown brought about by the Covid-19 epidemic has further put people at arm’s length. We will be looking at various techniques one can use to build and ensure good self-worth.

Define Yourself

You are what you say you are. No doubt. The best way to conduct this exercise is to get a note and write down all the positive things you know about yourself. This includes positive remarks, achievements, thoughts, future desires, etc. You then place this note in a place that would be very conspicuous. It might be your dressing mirror, bedpost, doorpost, etc.

2. Define your Group

This is applicable where you are with like-minded people. They might be friends, family or even a group carved out for this purpose. It follows the same technique used in the first exercise where you defined your self. You just have to get like-terms which your group shares in common

3. List positive character

In this exercise, you itemize your good characters. It should not be confused with the first exercise. You might have a soft heart which you feel people have exploited, list it there!

4. List your negative character

There are always two sides to a coin. Everybody has that “not so good” part. Itemize everyone of them. Remember, a problem identified is half solved, and that is it. After itemizing those characters you wish to change, right next to it, write how you are going to achieve that change!

5. Assessement

This comes in handy when the exercise is done in a group, as noted in the second point. The individuals ask each other questions with the view of getting to know more about each other. You can also do that on your own by looking at the mirror.

6. Write a Commitment

Here, you write a letter to the person you want to become. You list the negativities which you’ve earlier stated and now dropped and how you achieved them. You also write how intend to keep going. This will help you keep track of your improvements.

7. Keep a journal nearby

Participants are always advised to keep a writing journal nearby. Keeping note of your daily activities has proven to help individuals appreciate themselves. A personal blog such as this, can be updated daily, weekly, or at intervals to help participants keep in tune, especially during the lock-down period.