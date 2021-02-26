Exercise is like telling your body “You’re gonna hate me for this, but you’ll thank me later- Elvis Gjeci

Elvis Gjeci, an Italy based fitness trainer and professional gymnast with an immense fanbase on social media is setting the right example for all the fitness freaks out there. Elvis was an artistic gymnastics athlete for 15 years and part of the CONI center in Tirrenia.

Congratulations on taking a forward step to get in shape and feel great. Many people are guilty of wishing they could get a sculpted body from eating junk food and watching TV all day. But that is just not going to happen. Even though getting in shape sounds like a long, time-wasting process, the effort put towards being in shape has many positive effects. We know that staying active is one of the best ways to keep our bodies healthy. But did you know it can also improve your overall well-being and quality of life?

Regular physical activity can relieve stress, anxiety, depression and anger. You know that “feel good sensation” you get after doing something physical? Most people notice they feel better over time as physical activity becomes a regular part of their lives says Elvis. Exercise can be a real energy booster for healthy people. Numerous studies have shown that regular physical activity increases life expectancy and reduces the risk of premature mortality.

Below given are some fitness tips shared by Elvis

Exercise Daily

Exercise daily for at least an hour. You do not have to kill yourself from running, jogging, etc., but you should have some sort of moderate physical activity in your everyday life. If you’re looking to shed a few pounds fast, do a higher-level intensity workout. For example, go on a walk at a brisk pace for an hour. Or, you can jog and set certain intervals to sprint during that hour.

Stay positive and have fun

A good mental attitude is important. Find an activity that you think is fun. You are more likely to keep with it if you choose something you like. A lot of people find it’s more fun to exercise with someone else, so see if you can find a friend or family member to be active with you.

Be kind to yourself

Individual motivation – or the lack of it – is only part of the bigger picture. Money, parenting demands or even where you live can all be stumbling blocks, says Elvis Gjeci, depression, work stress or ill family members can all have an impact on physical activity. “If there is a lot of support around you, you will find it easier to maintain physical activity,” he points out.

Warm up

Don’t forget towith some easy exercises or mild stretching before you do any physical activity. This warms your muscles up and may help protect against injury. Stretching makes your muscles and joints more flexible too. It is also important to stretch out after you exercise to cool down your muscles.

Be Sure to Get Sleep

Even though most of us have eight-hour jobs during the day or night, it is crucial to get enough sleep to recharge the body’s batteries. Six to eight hours of sleep will keep the body going throughout the day, but if you happen to feel tired at any point after coming home from work, by all means, take a small nap before exercising. You should only nap for about a half-hour. This will prevent you from staying up later in the night.