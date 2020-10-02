Exercise and stress: get moving to manage stress

You know that exercise is good for your body, but you are too busy and stressed to include it in your routine. Wait a sec … We have good news regarding exercise and stress.

Virtually any form of exercise, from aerobics to yoga, can help relieve stress. Even if you are not an athlete or even if you are not in shape, a little exercise can go a long way in managing stress. Discover the connection between exercise and stress relief, and why exercise should be part of your stress management plan.

Exercise and stress relief

Exercise increases your overall health and sense of well-being, adding energy to your pace of life every day. But exercise also has some direct stress-fighting benefits.

Increase endorphins.

Physical activity helps increase the production of the brain’s feel-good neurotransmitters called endorphins. While this feature is often described as the satisfaction of running, an exciting game of tennis or a nature walk can also create the same feeling.

It is a moving meditation.

After a dizzying game of racquetball or several laps in the pool, you will often find that you forgot about the troubles of the day and concentrated only on the movements of your body.

As you begin to regularly shed daily stresses through movement and physical activity, you may find that this focus on a single task, and the energy and optimism it generates, can help you stay calm and collected. In everything you do.

Improve your mood.

Regular exercise can increase your self-confidence, can relax you, and can decrease symptoms related to mild depression and anxiety. Exercise can also improve sleep, which is often affected by stress, depression, and anxiety. All of these benefits of exercise can lower your stress levels and give you a sense of mastery over your body and your life.

Take advantage of exercise and stress relief

A successful exercise program begins with a few simple steps.

Talk to your doctor. You may want to talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise routine if you haven’t exercised in a while or have health problems.

Walk before you run.

Increase your fitness level progressively. The excitement about starting a new program can lead to over-exercise and possibly injury.

For most adults, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends a weekly minimum of 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity (such as brisk walking or swimming) or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity (such as running). . You can also do a combination of moderate and vigorous activity.

Also, do muscle strengthening exercises at least twice a week.

Do what you like.

Virtually any form of exercise or movement can increase your fitness level and decrease stress. The most important thing is to choose an activity that you enjoy. Examples include walking, stair climbing, jogging, cycling, yoga, tai chi, gardening, swimming, lifting weight for all these workout leggings are available.

Set aside a day to exercise.

Although your schedule may call for a morning workout one day and an afternoon activity the next, setting aside time to move around each day helps make your exercise program an ongoing priority.

Follow your exercise routine

Starting an exercise program is just the first step. Here are some tips to follow a new routine or resume a workout that has already exhausted you:

Set smart goals.

Write down specific, quantifiable, possible, relevant, and time-limited goals.

If your main goal is to reduce stress in your life and regain energy, your specific goals may be to commit to walking during your lunch break three times a week or, if necessary, to find a babysitter to watch your children while you go to a cycling class.

Find a friend. Knowing that someone is waiting for you at the gym or the park can be a great incentive. Training with a friend, coworker, or family member often brings a new level of motivation and commitment to training.

Change your routine.

If you’ve always been a competitive runner, consider other less competitive options that can help reduce stress, such as Pilates or yoga classes. As a bonus, these calmer, gentler workouts can improve your running ability while reducing stress at the same time.

Exercise in intervals.

Short periods of activity are also beneficial. For example, if you can’t fit a 30-minute walk, try taking three 10-minute walks. Resting training, which involves brief periods (60-90 seconds) of vigorous physical activity with almost maximum effort, is presented as a safe and effective way to reap many of the benefits of longer-duration exercise. The most important thing is that regular physical activity is part of your lifestyle.

Regardless of what you do, don’t think of exercise as just one more task on your list. Find an activity that you enjoy, such as an active game of tennis or a walk in the park to meditate, and incorporate it into your regular routine. Any form of physical activity can help you relax and can become an important part of your approach to stress relief.