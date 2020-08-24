“Exercise and movement are a normal part of our lives” With Antonella Argento

Our family is very active especially since my boys have been involved in competitive sports — more than one — so before quarantine we were always on the go. I would say that exercise and movement are a normal part of our lives. Living in the Northeast, we always look forward to warmer days when we can enjoy a jog around the neighborhood or shooting hoops in the backyard. There’s nothing like getting the circulation flowing in the fresh air.

Founded in 2016 by Antonella Argento and Mia Scaff, LYNQ fruit and vegetable powdered drinks are a simple and effective way to integrate plant-based nutrition into your lifestyle. LYNQ products are delicious, accessible, affordable and convenient. The brand’s goal is to spread a message of empowerment to kids and adults through its products. It is a story of empowerment — or as Mia and Antonella affectionately call it, “empowderment”.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your backstory with us?

At LYNQ we make functional, powdered drinks which deliver immune-boosting nutrients from fruits and vegetables. Our story starts with a personal health journey. A few years ago, my son developed a series of symptoms doctors couldn’t explain, and it drove me on a mission toward an immeasurable amount of research to find a solution. I would spend days at the hospital hunting down doctors, while Mia Scaff, my friend, naturopath and LYNQ co-founder — was at my side. She was a determined and supportive friend guiding me through the many questions I had, sharing her knowledge as a homeopath with me, and helping me to find different solutions through nutrition.

This experience made us realize that mothers will move mountains for their kids.

I also discovered that my son’s nutrition played a pivotal role in his health, and I quickly realized that our health is directly connected to proper nutrition. What we eat does impact our health and our lives. And so, along with Mia, my kitchen transformed into a laboratory for months. As we tested different recipes and created drinks from fruits and vegetables that my son was enjoying, he began to get healthier by the day.

Another lesson we learned is the value of education. It is so important to educate yourself on topics you are not familiar with and to keep asking questions, until you get answers — or until you find your own solutions. Because of this, LYNQ has instilled in us a desire to become more informed on nutrition and to want to educate others about it too, and to give back to the community.

In the process, I realized I was not alone in my quest for good nutrition. My research uncovered that nine out of ten people do not meet the daily fruit and vegetable consumption requirement. And knowing that parents are starved for time — we knew we could help them close the healthy eating gap. By taking the concept of juicing, making it easy, affordable, convenient, accessible and portable– eliminating the mess and the waste, LYNQ was born.

But how did we actually go from concept to putting immune-boosting plant-based powder drinks on a shelf? When we first met with copackers, the industry was not as developed as it is today. Many doors closed because they simply did not understand what we were trying to achieve. With each closed door, we continued to persevere — for many months — until finally one took a chance on us. This taught us that we can accomplish anything we set our minds to as long as we don’t give up.

LYNQ has made us more focused, more organized, and even more determined. It is an extension of us. We actually do consider LYNQ to be our other child! We live it. We breathe it. We are confident and excited for the future.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Looking back on the early days before the brand even had a name, we were confident we had identified a market need for North American families who struggle to meet their daily fruit and vegetable intake. Juicing is simply too laborious and its nutritional value dissipates quickly and it offers very little fiber. Our solution was easy and delicious. But we literally made it in my kitchen.

Nonetheless, off we went to meetings we scheduled with copackers in the industry –just two passionate moms showing up with our fruit and vegetable blends — in mason jars! We would make the drinks on the spot so they could taste them and we would proceed with our pitch. About 95% of the time we were met with puzzled stares, and a lot of “so sorry, great idea but we can’t stop our production process to pack a few bags for a start-up”. That didn’t stop us. We kept at it until we found a copacking partner who was open to taking us in — and receptive to having us there for every step of the process. The rest is history. When you are confident in your product or service because you know it is solving a problem, just keep going. The right door will open.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We knew we had an innovative concept with LYNQ. What we didn’t realize was how complex it is to enter a developing category of functional drinks. If we stop to think about it, you could say we were ahead of our time. We developed a juicing-made-easy solution — the modern-day, healthy version of Kool Aid and Nesquick. We underestimated what it takes to introduce a new brand and products, and educate the consumer at the same time. Once consumers taste LYNQ, they are hooked. Our takeaway is that building a brand is not a race, it’s more like a marathon and once your mindset is aligned with that thinking, you approach it differently.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s not every day that your business partner also happens to be your best friend. We both are lucky to have each other, and lucky to have each other’s backs. The entrepreneurial journey is not an easy one. If you’re going to embark on a partnership, then make sure it’s with someone who shares your vision and passion — a partner who gets you, complements your strengths, and allows you to be yourself — a partner you can grow with — and definitely one who you can have fun with!

Mia balances me out. She helps to put things in perspective. Particularly when things don’t go as planned, she is the voice of reason. We are constantly learning from each other through this journey. With her scientific training, she leads the R&D process, formulating and improving the nutritional aspects of our products.

Antonella has taught me the power of persistence and tenacity–she believes there is always a way, and now I do too. This mentality even shapes our company as a brand. We are continuously aiming to better our products. Broadly, the message we want to share is to keep at it especially on those frustrating days when you experience a setback or disappointment and you question how and why you are doing it. As business owners, we all have those days at some point. But, remind yourself why you’re in it and keep going! Giving up is not an option. — Mia Scaff

One of the most important outcomes from our experience is realizing the value of friendship. It is a special bond that ties us, and we are grateful to call each other friends and partners.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

LYNQ stands for Love Yourself No Question. At our core, we believe that health and wellness start from the inside out. We are only at the early stage of our journey, but we feel encouraged by the outpouring of support and feedback we receive from customers. Just a few months into our business venture, a mom whose son is autistic reached out to us to thank us because she could finally get fruits and vegetables into his diet through LYNQ. Due to his hypersensitivity to taste, texture and smell, she had tried unsuccessfully for years to expand his diet. When we heard this, it confirmed to us that our initial desire and objective of helping people through LYNQ could indeed be achieved. This type of feedback has become a recurring theme, and each time we hear it, it further cements our mission. Business is more than just growing sales and driving profits, it’s about making an impact and doing good. This is what motivates us and our team. We are so proud to announce that we just launched a new program to help support our local food banks. Giving back to our community is one of LYNQ’s mantras. As moms, we understand the struggles of getting proper nutrition into your family’s diet — and now we can do our part in helping others who may not have access to nutritious food. After all, proper nutrition should be a right, not a privilege. And at the same time, we are driving the message of empowerment, or as we like to call it “empowderment”

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

We try to live by the principle of Love Yourself No Question in our respective households and at LYNQ’s headquarters. Loving yourself is a journey and a process which impacts every aspect of your life.

The five things we do to practice self-love include eating well- balanced nutrition contributes to a healthy body and a healthy mind. Even with teens at home, we do manage to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables — and yes, LYNQ is a staple — our kids can’t go a day without Invincible chocolate milk. We balance protein, carbs and healthy fats to truly use food as fuel for our bodies and our minds. This doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy pizza and ice cream night once in a while. Life is all about balance.

We meditate, sometimes as a family — sometimes on our own. Almost instantly, just by sitting with our eyes closed and focusing, it helps us to ground ourselves, immediately reducing any anxiety and stress. Some days it’s easier to meditate than others so we don’t put a timestamp on it — some days three minutes is all we need. On high intensity days, Mia and I make sure to stop for a meditation break!

The next one is one of my newly found favorites. One of the things we have recently incorporated into our routine is guided breathwork. Did you know that most of us only use a small percentage of our lungs’ capacity to breathe? And it is usually such a mindless, automatic act that we almost never stop to really think about it. Breathwork really is about focusing on each breath, and engaging our stomach muscles to breathe! It is not easy to do but once you get the hang of it, it helps to lower your heart rate, increases overall awareness and even is known to help boost your immune system.

Our family is very active especially since my boys have been involved in competitive sports — more than one — so before quarantine we were always on the go. I would say that exercise and movement are a normal part of our lives. Living in the Northeast, we always look forward to warmer days when we can enjoy a jog around the neighborhood or shooting hoops in the backyard. There’s nothing like getting the circulation flowing in the fresh air.

Lastly, it is so important to schedule in some fun — whether it’s family game night for some friendly competition — or these days, a happy hour zoom session with friends — laughter is simply good for the soul.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

At LYNQ we aim to promote the principle of self-care and wellness– with the ultimate objective of making this attainable by all. We believe that a healthy lifestyle is a right, not a privilege. Nurturing your body and mind with accessible, affordable, delicious and nutritious foods from the inside out should be that easy. This is the missive of Loving Yourself No Question. This the mission of LYNQ.

What are your 5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started and why?

Expect to make mistakes! As a start-up, we made quite a few mistakes, especially in our early days and at times, we second-guessed ourselves, and even considered giving up because of those mistakes. But now we understand that making mistakes is a normal part of the growth process. As long as you learn from your mistakes — the positive outcome is the experience you will gain! Don’t take no for an answer; be persistent in pursuit of solutions. This mentality has played a pivotal role in the success of LYNQ. All the “no’s” eventually led to plenty of “yes’s.” The path is not linear. One step forward might mean five steps back or even sideways because one thing you can count on in small business are unexpected situations. But what we’ve learned matters most is the comeback. As long as we stay focused on our mission, the path will lead us to our goal. We like to think of this as a resilience mindset. Be patient — it takes time. They say “patience is a virtue” for a reason. We can confidently say our biggest mistakes have been made by wanting to achieve our goals too quickly. It is not easy to practice patience when you have two type-A personalities as partners, but we are learning that it takes time to build a brand, especially in a growing category. And, we are learning to trust the process. Don’t sacrifice your brand’s values for success. Our mission at LYNQ is to deliver good-for-you, clean label products that taste delicious. Yet, suppliers would often suggest solutions that would go against our clean-label principle — offering cheaper alternatives with fillers. We would not waver from our mission. It is our top priority to make products that anyone would be proud to serve to their families, knowing that they are made with NO chemicals or preservatives. If we wouldn’t serve it to our own families, we wouldn’t expect anyone else to serve it to theirs.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest?