Exercise: An Essential Practice During the COVID-19 Pandemic, as Recommended by Curt E. Liebman(MD)

Most people are aware of the importance of physical activity and its positive impact on both physical and mental health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is mandatory and it can be hard to engage in exercise – especially when stuck at home. Maintaining a fitness regimen can be lifechanging on so many levels. As such, Curt E.Liebman MD has suggestions to incorporate fitness into your routine during this pandemic.

Curt E. Liebman (MD) on physical activity

Exercising is essential for human beings. During the pandemic, it is even more important to engage in regular physical activity to keep the mind and body functioning properly. Listed below are explanations regarding our innate need for exercise.

Exercise as a support to the immune system: Studies suggest that engaging in a moderate amount of regular physical activity can boost your immune system. This is of special importance during a global pandemic. Regular exercise will give your body the strength it needs to fight infections and viruses.

Exercise may prevent/address weight gain: Losing weight can be pursued by a caloric deficit; a state in which you burn more calories than you consume. Exercise can help you achieve this deficit. Exercising for even a few minutes throughout the day can reduce the harmful effects of a sedentary lifestyle. This is important because lower body weight is associated with decreased risk for chronic diseases.

Exercise reduces anxiety and stress: Exercise can help you reduce stress and boost your mood. It can also help build emotional resilience and assist you in maintaining mental balance. It can help with motivation – something that many of us have struggled with during this pandemic.

Exercise can improve sleep: Surveys show that regular exercise can help you achieve a good night’s rest. Getting enough sleep helps you stay active and engaged during the day. It also strengthens your immune system if you complement it with a balanced diet.

Exercise is beneficial for all age groups: Regardless of your age, exercise is important. If you are concerned about safely engaging in physical activity, be sure to consult a personal trainer and your doctor for guidance.

There are various ways you can stay fit. If you are worried about working out while you are stuck at home, here are some ideas to incorporate movement into your daily routine:

Exercise with family: Exercise is a great way to spend time with your family. You can do yoga, dance, play soccer, go for a brisk walk, etc., with your family members to boost your mood and immunity.

Follow online exercise videos: You can use the internet to help you maintain an exercise schedule. Many online fitness studios provide on-demand virtual fitness content. You can also find free content on Youtube from fitness influencers and personal trainers.

It is possible to find creative ways to exercise, regardless of extenuating circumstances. The most important piece here to keep in mind is the ability to self-motivate: accountability is vital to maintaining long term healthy habits.