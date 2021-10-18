Executive Presence Impact: Preparation, Polish, Performance

Cheryl Jacobs is SVP, Executive Coach, Leadership Developer & Facilitator at MCG Partners. We are a firm specializing in leadership and talent optimization, aligning your business and people strategy for maximum results.
Cheryl is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of driving growth, engagement, innovation, and cultural change for 25+ years. She has extensive experience in designing and implementing programs around executive coaching, leadership development and training, high potential and succession planning, talent assessment and analytics, organizational alignment, and driving team performance.
Cheryl’s approach balances collaboration, innovation, and execution. Her ability to pivot between these competing needs while staying aligned with a client’s needs has earned her a trusted advisor status at all organizational levels. Cheryl’s experience spans Fortune 500, private, and not-for-profit organizations. She has worked with the C-Suite and senior leaders.
Previously, Cheryl leveraged her passion for developing people and founded Talent Transformation, a coaching, training, and talent management consulting firm. She had been the Executive Director of Sales for The Providence Journal Company, a multimedia organization owned by Belo Corporation where she oversaw sales and marketing and drove strategies, revenue, and multimedia product development. Prior to the Providence Journal, Cheryl spent 10 years in Sales and Strategic Planning at Boston.com and The Boston Globe.
Cheryl holds a BA from Boston College and a MBA from Suffolk University. In addition, Cheryl is a certified Executive Coach through the International Coach Federation (ICF) and is a certified Analyst in the Predictive Index Behavioral Assessment™ (PI) and DiSC®. She is also certified in Hogan and Hay, and 360 assessments. She is also a faculty member of the Northeast Human Resource Association (NEHRA), a SHRM chapter. Cheryl lives outside of Boston, MA with her husband, three boys, and dog.