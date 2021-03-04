Excuses Will Always Be There For You, Opportunity Won’t – Shannon Waldron

“To get something you never had, you have to do something you’ve never done.”

In 2011, Mr. Waldron founded Urban Fêtes as a platform for redefining lifestyle and setting the tone for Chicago millennials. He envisioned events that would not only attract accomplished, forward-thinking professionals, but elevate mundane nightlife by infusing it with leading brands and progressive businesses that cater to the needs and taste of these elite crowds. Urban Fêtes has quickly become a dominating force in Chicago’s social scene and beyond. Mr. Waldron’s vision and diligence has the company’s influence to spread around the world.

Shannon says, we need to become yes-people (almost). Say yes when you perceive these prompts. Say yes to new life. Say yes to experience. Don’t say yes to everything, though, saying yes to every opportunity will burn you out completely. Trust your gut, it will take you down the path that is right for you. Taking opportunities can be scary, some of them definitely are. To achieve anything in life, we need to take a chance. The beauty of taking chances, is that anything can happen. You might fall, get hurt, or be embarrassed, but what if you could experience something that is completely mind-blowing and changes your life forever.

Maybe you feel stuck. Or bored. Or frustrated. It’s not that you don’t like the life you live, it’s just that you suspect there’s something more. Some greater sense of meaning or excitement. New connections. New adventures. New possibilities. The truth is those possibilities are always within your reach. You may not be able to quit your job or develop new skills by osmosis, but every day contains within it countless opportunities, all dictated by the choices you make.

Have you ever heard the saying, “You have to be in the right place at the right time?”

Maybe you’ve heard, “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know that determines what you get in life.” Most of us buy into these ideas, which forms beliefs for what’s possible for us. What that does is it limits us in so many ways and most times, we aren’t even aware that we’re limiting ourselves. How many of us turn down the opportunities that arise in our lives? It’s easy to sit back and think that doesn’t apply to you, but it does – it applies to all of us, and it happens every day.

Whenever you decide to go after something you want, fear often shows up. It’s easy to understand why. You’re moving beyond what’s familiar. You’re moving beyond your comfort zone. As such, it is normal to experience some resistance, and resistance often shows its ugly head in the form of fear. But don’t let fear get the best of you. Don’t let it paralyze you. Don’t let it keep you in a state of dreaming about your dreams instead of living your dreams. Fortune follows some people’s path to fill them with an abundance of success and opportunities, but, it does not happen to everyone. Most of us have to struggle hard to get to these chances which people call opportunities. To be successful, sometimes we try our best but cannot strike a single right. That means we are going in the wrong direction says Shannon Waldron.

There is a saying: “You earn the average income of the 5 people you spend the most time with”. Your environment is crucial to your happiness. Successful people have winning habits, strategies, and ‘attractive’ personalities. By spending time with them, you will subconsciously start to model these behaviors. Likewise, negative people significantly impact their surroundings, often lacking ambition and spreading pessimistic thoughts, says Waldron. Grabbing success and availing of the possible opportunities is only possible when hitting at the right time and at the right place.

The key is to continue making yourself a more attractive person by the skills you have, the disciplines you have, the personality you’ve acquired, the character and reputation you have established, the language and speech you use—all of that refinement makes you more attractive. Personal development is the never-ending chance to improve not only yourself but also to attract opportunities and affect others he quoted