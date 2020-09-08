Excuses makes as lazy, as well as fail..

Ninety nine percent of the failures come from people who have the habit of making excuses – George Washington

Making excuses, giving excuses are worthless. If we want to do that, do it right now, or fix anytime time to complete and finish it off. When you start giving excuses it’ll become habit, then you will keep on making excuses, procrastinating, become lazy and finally failure comes down and sit in your lap. You never can’t taste the fruit of success . Be strict to yourself if you ask excuses, you are going to be a loser.

Be responsible, take action in your life and your are responsible for your action. Don’t hesitate, don’t post pone, don’t make excuses. If you want to reach your goal, finish your target. Remember this simple fact my dear friends..when you are sleeping, sitting simply or sitting and scrolling your smart phone…there is some one who is working. When you start working some one is working harder, when you start working harder there is some one hit the hardest and finish it off. So never think about excuses, keep working, excuses only for losers not for us !!