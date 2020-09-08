Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Excuses makes as lazy, as well as fail..

If you really want to do it, you do it..there are no excuses - Bruce Nauman

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Ninety nine percent of the failures come from people who have the habit of making excuses

– George Washington

Making excuses, giving excuses are worthless. If we want to do that, do it right now, or fix anytime time to complete and finish it off. When you start giving excuses it’ll become habit, then you will keep on making excuses, procrastinating, become lazy and finally failure comes down and sit in your lap. You never can’t taste the fruit of success . Be strict to yourself if you ask excuses, you are going to be a loser.

Be responsible, take action in your life and your are responsible for your action. Don’t hesitate, don’t post pone, don’t make excuses. If you want to reach your goal, finish your target. Remember this simple fact my dear friends..when you are sleeping, sitting simply or sitting and scrolling your smart phone…there is some one who is working. When you start working some one is working harder, when you start working harder there is some one hit the hardest and finish it off. So never think about excuses, keep working, excuses only for losers not for us !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Stop Doing These 5 Things (or You'll Seriously Regret It Later in Life)

    by Thomas Oppong
    Well-Being//

    Does This ‘But’ Make My Excuses Look Big?

    by Pam Thomas
    Community//

    This 5-Step Strategy Will Help You Quit Your Biggest Vice for Good and Quadruple Your Confidence Overnight

    by Daniel Dowling

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.