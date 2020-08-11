Exclusive Interview With Trendsetta, Founder of Trendsetta Record LLC

Music has been with us since the beginning. The vibration of the universe or the sound of the wind, everything is connected with music. There are also multiple benefits of music in human life. It helps us to reduce anxiety, depression, ease pain, provide comfort, improve memory, and more..

Enter Trendsetta, Founder of Trendsetta Record LLC, renowned artist manager, and social media influencer. He believes that music can make a better world.

What is impressive about Trendsetta is that he thinks one of the best ways to grow as a musician/human is to raise others. He is constantly active in helping people who reach out to him. Currently, with his social media, more than 50,000 people are getting daily tips and motivations. His target is to inspire over a million people worldwide and mentor to create a thriving musical world.

Hello Trendsetta, we’re thrilled to have you on our media. Please tell us how you got into the music industry?

Since a young age, I found myself singing and enjoying the music. It was like a primary need for me. When I started to perform for others and started to gain some experience, I recognize the passion for music and had an intuition that this path will bring me success and happiness.

With my music, I have been able to motivate various people from all around the world. I am grateful that I pursued the musical journey and got a chance to make an impact. Even though I have achieved thriving success in my career, I stay humble and keep on learning every day.

What advice would you like to share with an amateur thinking of a career in music?

I honor and respect all the people who are contributing to the music industry. Music plays an essential part in our life. We often find it hard to connect with people but music is one of the powerful tools that helps us to express our feelings. I could not imagine a world without music.

If you are trying to learn to play instruments or planning to go for your first vocal class, I highly recommend you proceed with it. Our world needs more good music. I believe that music is one of the sources that brings out our humanity.

Don’t worry about starting small, just keep practicing and try to be the best version of yourselves. You don’t need to have a record contract, start with YouTube or other media platforms. Take the action and keep pushing yourself.

We’re entering an era where everyone is interested in multiple income streams. How does one decide on a business to pursue?

I love the idea of multiple income streams and I’m glad that I have found my route to generate income in different ways. To secure financial freedom, it is essential to create multiple sources.

If you are new to entrepreneurship, I recommend you to stick with a single business until you feel that the company will run without you being physically active.

One of the simpler ways to figure out the new business model is by creating products/services that can connect with your current cooperation.

In my personal experience creating Trendsetta Clothing was the best option because I already run a successful Trendsetta Recording LLC.

Check out the new release of Trendsetta “Gucci flip flops” on Spotify.

It was amazing to learn about the journey of Trendsetta. We hope reading about him has helped you to take action and start making an impact on people’s lives. To get additional tips or to connect with Trendsetta, reach out to him via Instagram or Twitter.