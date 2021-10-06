Exceeding Employee Expectations in a COVID World

As the world continues to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, notable trends have emerged in the workplace. The New York Times reported that workers are gaining leverage over employers on multiple levels stating, “Employers are becoming much more cognizant that yes, it’s about money, but also about quality of life.” Whole person care means more now than ever before and the responsibility is on employers and leaders to address the evolving expectations of workers to attract and retain quality talent.

Now is the time for business leaders to step in and set their workplace apart from competitors, especially when it comes to adding real benefit to a potential or current employee. It’s no secret that the concept of health has presented itself at the forefront of the last year and a half. The pandemic shifted mental, emotional and physical well-being into daily conversation on a global scale and, furthermore, emphasized the role of choice in individual decision-making. Many employers may find this intimidating, drawing “personal” life into “work,” but the truth is, it’s always been there. But today, it can be addressed and even welcomed as part of the value an employee brings to the workplace, rather than something to shun or push aside. It’s all part of the shifting approach to employment.

In fact, executives should start to consider how overall wellness impacts satisfaction and productivity in the workplace and how this not only informs what is being offered to employees, but also empowers their individual choice.

“Our health is largely driven by our behaviors and our environment,” said chief medical officer at Accolade Dr. Shantanu Nundy in an interview with NPR. “By delivering it where we live and work, care can better address the root causes of poor health, including social isolation, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, and mental and emotional distress.”

It is time to take an internal audit. What value is this company bringing to current and potential employees? How are leaders working to care for the whole person? How does this company demonstrate that employee choice matters?

One way to stand out as an employer is to re-examine health care offerings. COVID entered the picture as traditional health care costs continued to rise and become unattainable for many American households, creating an acute need for quality, affordable medical care. Employees are looking for a health care program that is on budget and meets the needs of each family member. Educating employees about ways to obtain quality health care from trusted professionals without going the traditional route now lies on the shoulders of companies nationwide. Employers can demonstrate their commitment to going above and beyond in caring for their employees by offering alternative healthcare options.

Since 2020, more than 1.5 million Americans have reported that they are active members of a Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM). This is one alternative health care option companies can provide to employees, particularly part-time employees. A health care sharing program is not insurance, but rather a membership program in which members share the cost of each other’s medical bills. Health care sharing ministry members have “a common set of ethical or religious beliefs and share medical expenses in accordance with those beliefs,” according to the exemption in the ACA, so it often involves faith-based health care options. Members of some HCSMs contribute as little as a quarter of the national average for individual health care coverage under a traditional health care insurer. This keeps more cash in the employee’s pocket and enables them to select a health care program that works on an individual basis.

Providing care options that engage an employee’s sense of morality is something to consider as well, especially for those with a high number of Millennial employees. However, keep in mind that Millennials aren’t the only ones living as values-based consumers, whether in purchasing decisions or employment considerations. Forbes data indicates that while Millennials might have the highest expectations for company values, older generations still care about the values of a company.

As employers actively seek to provide opportunities for employees to make decisions that align with personal values, keep in mind that a HCSM can fill that role. Offering an alternative health care choice that meets employees where they are and helps companies demonstrate intentional, whole person care will be an integral part of retaining talent. An HCSM may meet values that impact how to steward resources, how to live out a faith tradition or how to care for a family. Among the myriad of choices individuals make every day, health care programs can offer yet another way to customize care to an individual’s sense of self.

The recruitment and retention of qualified talent is a struggle that has been exacerbated by the ongoing global health crisis of COVID-19. Now is the time to step back, evaluate, and get creative in order to meet and maintain an engaged, healthy and successful workforce.