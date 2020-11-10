Ewa Demarczyk’s Vocal Dance With Heaven’s Blackness, For the Revival Of Polish Sounds!

Many nations of this world, understand the meaning of hardship. They understand the meaning of having to bounce back from the pains of past turmoils, and human suffering, taking place on their land. They understand it, and they know that aura, all too well. In fact, their road to recovery may not always take place through the essence of infrastructure, and the physical forms of rebuilding a country. On the other hand, some nations have mastered the aesthetics of victory, through their immersion into the arts. What they have produced, and who they have produced, in the creative sector, speaks more volumes than tangible or material things. When a nation births and creates performers, their own reflection, the ultimate victory is produced. Why? Now, that’s a very good intriguing question. Mainly, because the continuation of a people’s cultural artistry, heavily affirms their continuation. Its another way of reflecting that their people, and nation, will always continue to exist.

For the nation of Poland, such is more than true. Understanding the beauty of music 🎶🎶🎶 in the Polish language, further affirms the ability for one to appreciate those Polish singers, who have stayed true to their Polish identity. Cherishing it enough as they were consistent in performing it throughout the atmosphere. For a person to comprehend this, it must be stated in this design; where the beauty of it all radiates throughout the given spacing. The interesting dynamic is that it doesn’t have to be so obvious, or in the traditional manner, accustomed. There could be an immersion between two different arts. Experimenting with their versatility with each other. Its rather creative to do so, and it showcases a unique lens in moving through the complexities of the performing arts. One of the most dynamic atmospheres of the arts pertains to a performer’s ability to stay true to their own artistry. Its a phenomenal arena. Furthermore, it brings out the uniqueness of a performer’s artistry; their performance of art, within a particular spacing.

There was one singer, and performer, of Polish landscapes, and backgrounds, who illuminated the beauty of the Polish language, and musical styles, within her gardens. Her voice not only showcased its connection with the vocal Heavens, but it also demonstrated the power of consistently moving one’s language throughout one’s country, and spacing. Not only was she gifted in song, but the theater world occupied a seat, at her performance table. Through her musical genius and brilliance, she managed to unite the two, together. Both theater and music were intertwined, in her demonstration of Poland’s artistry, grace, and literature. Winning a myriad of national awards, she re-affirmed pride in the Polish people, and their identity. Such a vocal wonder us none other than the late. . .

Ewa Demarczyk

Her recent transition in August 2020 reminds the Polish people, as to why her presence was so significant. In addition to theater, she also performed the poetry of famous, Polish writers. These included writers such as Julian Twuim, and Krzysztof Kamila Baczynski. There were other international writers, such as Rainer Maria Rilke, Goethe, and Mandelstrom. It also includes poets from the avant-garde period, such as Moron Bialoszowski. Hmmm. Its deep, isn’t it? Reflecting upon how a singer brings about the musicality of words, which have been captured onto white spacing. It takes a level of creativity, and imagination, in order to see and hear the songs (and musicality) of words. Our Darling, Ewa Demarczyk was a master in this. Those invisible musical worlds of the Polish language became visible before our eyes, from the very moment she opened her mouth. From the very note, which was sung, the world of Polish fairytales, love, and romanticism came, alive. The hidden colors and miracles of Polish poetry came alive, through our eyes. Thee is excitement, sorrow, anticipation, joy, wonder, fear, and passion. And, such leads us to another point.

The genre of her repertoire was known as sung poetry, including one known as Piwnica pod Baranami. And, as previously stated, sung poetry is connected to the Classical Polish writers, in Poland’s her/history. Simultaneously, during Ewa Demarczyk’s career, there was her performance of that Black American scent, from peculiar gardens, known as, Jazz! Of course, that’s for another piece, and another timing to display. Nevertheless, we are able to move through Demarczyk’s artistry, and examine the richness and depth, within her voice.

She was known as the “Dark Angel.” The beauty of this phrasing is so profound, as it highlights the compassion, gentility, and softness found in darkness. That Heaven uses different colors to showcase its glory, and Black is one of them. Due to her background in theater, Ewa Demarczyk was able to bring a level of animation into her songs. Such added to the versatility within her performances. She was passionate. She was loud. She was gentle. She was soft! What makes her so pleasing to listen to, is that she had different colors and richness to her voice. There was the anticipation in her ability to guide a person into different dynamical treasures, in one song. It was a mysterious trait; profound, indeed. Nevertheless, it was heavily receptive to her audience. Furthermore, our Polish dame was able to move in a way, which was vocally pleasing. Whatever the pace of the song, didn’t really matter. What was important was clarity and artistry in how the words were performed. During those songs, when she showcased vibrant whispers in recorded songs, there was still clarity and vivacity within her voice. When it comes to her vocal ability, the nickname “Dark Angel,” fits her perfectly. For not only did she have the capability to align herself with the aesthetics found in darkness, but she managed to showcase the beauty of performing in darkened rhythms and timbers; cleansing the spaces of her audience, until they acknowledged the musical treasures, laying, in the dark.

Ewa Demarczyk is another example of powerful darkened, vocal dames. Yet, she is somewhat different. Profoundly different. A great portion of her difference relates to the fact that she does not solely stay in a deep timber, when moving through darkness’s versatility. Demarczyk highlights that even light tonalities have their place, in darkness’ painting. Our Polish flower is so colorful into how she reveals the different forms of gentility and kindness, within the dark. Its extremely profound and awakening, for those willing to hear. What is even more intrinsic is how she aligns her theater elements, with whatever song, she chooses to paint them in. Her vocal theater artistry complements whatever song, it is used in. Its like a poetic and musical puzzle. Somehow, she has managed to weave a black silk into each lyrical mastery. Its extremely profound and nourishing, when allowing one’s eyes to wonder. Should the listeners close their eyes, they can possibly enter that imaginary world, where the beauty of Blackened aesthetics reveals the sacred treasures of other magical coloring and worlds.

Ewa Demarczyk is truly of a different talent; one that cannot be replicated; and especially, not within Polish lands. She truly embraced her vocal mystique, and made it normal for her audiences to hear. Listening through the different songs she performed, it was obvious that she a different story and aura was performed within each one. Simultaneously, it is not in the traditional sense of matching the sentiments and auras of a song. On the contrary, it is about seeing a song as the visible proof, of what lays hidden, within our surroundings. Its why musicians and artists, who move in authenticity, are so important. They remind their spaces, and the world, of what lays hidden, in the dark. Some have that ability to discover more than others.

There are certain abilities and factors of moving through the atmosphere of music. Through Ewa Demarczyk, there are more mysteries to be revealed. Many more, if we want to be exact. That, too, requires another literary writing. Even if a person does not understand the Polish language, what can be heard is that the voice of Eea Demarczyk told many stories. Within her voice were different palettes of vocal wonder, patterns, designs, textures, and styles. Even in some of the most minuscule details, she was able to bring forth, in just one note. Musical richness beyond what so many could imagine! And even after her transition, we are still not finished with unpacking the musical context of her artistry. There were a myriad of styles and tools to her vocal musicianship. They are explorations, which must continue to be unpacked and analyzed. Her work is not over, simply because she has transitioned on. The work actually sings its way, on!

There will be other times to listen more keenly. As with other great legends, it will take lifetimes to move through. Re-exploring musical genius will always continue. The music infinitely presses forward. Of course, that’s the Universal way! Returning to a paradise called, Poland, we re-center Ewa Demarczyk into this very land. A Polish mother and maiden, who showcased to the world, the musical and creative contributions of Poland to the world. The Spirit of Poland, and their power in reviving, healing, and re-centering Polish domains, through song. Even after a period of hardship, where its land had been occupied by foreign domains, the Spirit of Poland, rises! And one of the Maiden and Mother figures keeling it alive, IS. . .EWA DEMARCZYK!

Lay her songs in Blackened nectar. Let them magically play on. That they may reveal other wonders of Polish landscapes. Permit her sounds into the soils of this land. That the people may move in strength, creativity, and love. Transform Poland into a better world, and into the Paradise; foretold in the music, of the Dark Angel!

To acquire the collection of EWA DEMARCZYK, you may go to the following link: https://www.amazon.com/Spiewa-Piosenki-Zygmunta-Koniecznego-Demarczyk/dp/B000042O3W