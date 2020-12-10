Evy McIntosh: “Dig deep down into your character”

One, never give up. Through the years I have learned opportunities can come at any second and these opportunities can be life changing for the best. Two, dig deep down into your character. I personally find the thing I relate to within the character. Through the years I have learned this is the key to my sold work. Three, don’t take anything personally. When I was first starting out I would question every little thing about me and my audition. Now after an audition I just move forward to the next. It’s just the nature of the beast. Four, always be yourself. Casting wants you and not who you think they want. Make casting’s job easy: Be yourself. When I was first starting out, I would get all nervous, thinking What are they looking for and so on. I was so worried about them, I couldn’t share my true work.

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Evy McIntosh

Evy is a young actor based out of NY. Evy has been practicing her craft for the past nine years. Evy has been in numerous theater productions and featured films and has guest-starring and co-starring credits under her belt. She continuously does intensive training in New York with some of the best actors around.

Evy also was a contestant for the Miss NY Teen USA 2020. Evy’s goal is to land a series regular role in a TV series.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I can say the process of becoming a professional actor started when I was a very young child. I’ve always done pretend play, dance, and singing, and I watched a lot of TV. Through the years, as I had playdates, I would make movies with my guest. I’d do the entire production: writing the script, directing, costumes, makeup, and the set. I would have never imagined this would have led me to an acting career.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

The most interesting thing that happened to me was when I was on set, and I had to work with a dog during a scene. The actor dog never showed up to work. The roads were blocked off because of the filming and there were local police assisting. One of the officers offered his dog for the shoot. Well, I know now where the saying “bad dog” comes from. The director asked me to get the dog under control. I thought to myself I got this and the dog will comply. On a good note it was a successful shoot, and the dog got tons of pets and treats after. This particular scene was filmed on Halloween night. This episode was based on a true story of a family that was massacred in their home. That night there was a vibe I cannot explain.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting out? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I first started performing a black box theater at The Performing Arts Studio of NY. During a performance we had a scene change, and the lights are down the audience can see the actors in silhouette — and I fell. In the beginning I don’t think there was one performance I didn’t take a trip or a spill. The audience would just hear a thump. I guess starting so young it took me time to grow into my character shoes. The lesson I learned was to make sure I rehearsed a lot in my new shoes — and beware of the dark.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

It’s hard to say the most interesting and exciting projects I’m working on now due to the Covid shutdown. I’m hoping everyone is well and staying safe. On a happier note the industry is starting to pick up. I can tell you about an interesting role I have had. It was a small role with no words, but the acting was a fabulous opportunity. The scene was intense, it was physical, I mentally had to be prepared, and I had an opportunity to make some great choices. It was a challenge, which I love. The scene was shot in water, and I had a drowning scene, which I survived.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

When I was young I auditioned for Disney. There was tons of hopefuls. My mother pointed out to me Ms. Judy Taylor. My mother told me she was the “big cheese.” So, of course I walked over to introduce myself. I told her I was an actress, and that my mom says she’s the big cheese. Boy, did she get a laugh. She did tell me that some days she didn’t feel like the big cheese. I was a sassy little thing. This was years ago; I’m wondering if she remembers our conversation.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not burn out?

I would advise my actor peers to focus on what’s important. You need to put your energy into things that are important to move forward and not get burn out. First, train, train, train! You need to know how to act. Second, get in front of the right people. You need to get in front of casting directors who are casting at that moment. Third, you must have a great actors package to show people who don’t know you. You have to give them a reason to take a chance on you. Lastly, networking is very important. There’s also a Facebook group, TMFA Talent Managers for Actors, that I found helpful. Networking is key.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

My advice to other actors is that an acting career can take years to become successful or even a household name. Some of the lucky ones fall into this opportunity sooner. Just keep going, and don’t get discouraged. Always know when you are ready for the next step in your career. You have to put yourself out there, because the right role will come.

Can you share with our readers any self-care routines, practices, or treatments that you do to help your body, mind, or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

I believe self-care is so important, and I love this question. My face is an important part of my actors package on what I am selling. I use facial scrub when I’m in the shower daily. Also, the key is moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. I use day and night cream daily, because wrinkles are my biggest fear. Along with external inner health is so important. I’ve found yoga and meditation works for me. I’m not into weights or running. I stay energized, and my stress levels go down when I’m practicing yoga. This helps my body, health, soul, and my craft. I learn my lines very fast when my minds at peace.

What are your “five things I wish someone told me when I first started,” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

One, never give up. Through the years I have learned opportunities can come at any second and these opportunities can be life changing for the best. Two, dig deep down into your character. I personally find the thing I relate to within the character. Through the years I have learned this is the key to my sold work. Three, don’t take anything personally. When I was first starting out I would question every little thing about me and my audition. Now after an audition I just move forward to the next. It’s just the nature of the beast. Four, always be yourself. Casting wants you and not who you think they want. Make casting’s job easy: Be yourself. When I was first starting out, I would get all nervous, thinking What are they looking for and so on. I was so worried about them, I couldn’t share my true work.

Can you please give us your favorite life-lesson quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t be the character, let the character be you.” I’ve always tried my best to put myself into every character I become. This is why the lines come so easy for me, and it’s so natural. I’ve been told when I was younger that I have a photographic memory when it came to the script, but it’s not that. It’s finding the character inside me.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person you are grateful toward who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been heading in the right direction with the support of my mom (Mama Mac) my acting coach, James Ciccone. I would be a hot mess without my mother. You can say she’s my personal assistant. She keeps me organized and always hypes me up. James Ciccone is a working actor on network TV. As he also works on his own acting career he helps other actors succeed or he gives them the direction for opportunities. I’ve been with James awhile now. I was one of his first younger actors in the class. He privately coaches me for auditions, and I attend his class. I never truly understood the true concept of acting and the business until I started coaching with James. He has given me the gift to grow. He always tells me my work is stellar and strong, and that I’m a smart actor, which I love to hear.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most to the most people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve always been blessed with the support of my family in following my career. I’m hoping in the future I would be able to mentor other young actors in following their dreams. I have interned at The Performing Arts Studio of New York for years, teaching younger children acting, singing, and dancing. I teach them the importance of the arts. I would love to offer these opportunities to less-fortunate children who don’t have the means for acting classes, dance classes, and singing lessons. This can carry over to our communities through offering performances, at which all will be welcome. I’m sure other artists, well-known or not, would agree that the arts should be offered to every child. Along with keeping the arts of importance available to every community, having access to everyday needs like clothes and food could be provided for the families in need within the arts program. This sounds so good — let’s start now!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the U.S. — or even the world — you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love to do a luncheon with Zendaya. I grew up watching the Disney show Shake It Up and I’ve watched Zendaya continuously on her projects, up to today on Euphoria. I’m not a star-struck kind of gal; I’m more interested in their work and projects. I would love to work with her in the future. It would be nice to sit girl-to-girl with her, enjoying her company, and maybe exchanging some beauty tips. She’s absolutely gorgeous!

How can our readers follow you online?

I would love for your readers to give me a follow!

https://www.facebook.com/actorevymcintosh/

https://www.instagram.com/actorevymcintosh/

https://resumes.actorsaccess.com/evymcintosh

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!

Thank you for having me it was my pleasure.