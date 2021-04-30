Evonna S. Kuehner of ANOVÉ: “Women are natural leaders, period”

Women are natural leaders, period. We get the job done — whatever the job is — under duress, with limited resources and against odds out of our favor. We juggle responsibilities across various areas of our lives continuously. The way we show up at work and for our families is so expected that it gets taken for granted. For anyone having trouble with this point of view, make a list of all the women you know and then make a list of all the things they do on a regular basis (both paid and unpaid) then ask them if you missed anything. We are such an integral part of our communities that it’s obvious to me that we possess the skills necessary to be successful founders and successfully hold any other decision-making roles in business.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Evonna S. Kuehner.

After graduating from Stanford University with a degree in STS (focus on Product Design) and a successful career in program management, Evonna S. Kuehner was determined to bring more diversity and inclusivity to the luxury skincare market. Her academic and professional background, partnered with her years of research, led to the creation of ANOVÉ, a line of indulgent, plant-based products crafted for you to “live in your best skin” regardless of your skin tone, type or concern. Evonna’s mission for ANOVÉ is to provide all customers with high-quality, pure, luxury skincare created by ingredients that are found in Mother Nature.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I started in 2012 with one product, the first version of our current bestseller, The Perfecting Oil™, that I was making at the time for myself, friends, and family. At that point, I wasn’t thinking of this as a potential business, just something I really enjoyed. During this time I thought I needed to find a “real job” to make the most of my education. This led to a career in Project and Program Management via a few full-time roles and then consulting which was essentially my first experience where I wasn’t a traditional employee. None of this was particularly fulfilling and there were experiences that made me feel really strongly about building something I was more passionate about. The major benefit of this part of my career is that it allowed me to self-fund my business. It wasn’t until 2015 that I started seriously considering starting my own business in skincare, a field that I was more passionate about. I ended up going back and forth and doubting whether or not I could or should start a skincare company and it took another three years before I made any big moves in this direction. In 2018 I decided to really go for it and wanted to launch a full line of facial products to complement what is now The Perfecting Oil™. I spent a year working behind the scenes, consulting with experts in the industry, and finally launched my brand ANOVÉ in July of 2019.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I still have my job working in the tech industry while I grow my business and I’ve noticed that my level of productivity, leadership, and impact have improved across the board. Most interestingly, I previously stepped away from independent consulting and secured a full-time job in an effort to maintain a steady income flow, while being able to focus my mental energy on my passion, ANOVÉ. Since making this choice and putting more time into leading my own company, I have received requests to consult on projects that I would have once been super excited to be a part of in addition to receiving stellar reviews and more responsibility in my day-to-day role. I find this interesting because it seems that once I set my intention to focus on my own business in every way possible, all of these other doors and lucrative opportunities started to open up. A few years ago I couldn’t imagine I would turn any of these opportunities down, but now I’d say my clarity of focus and determination for my business to succeed is unshakable. The validation I craved earlier in my career and witnessed some of my peers receive has come in spades now, but it’s not something I am actively seeking anymore. I am extremely grateful for any and all opportunities to put my expertise to use and continue to learn, but my focus these days has shifted away from tech and lies mainly with ANOVÉ.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Inventory overload! I’m really particular about the overall product experience for the end-user and I knew exactly what I wanted that experience to be. That included a very specific type of primary packaging. I ended up ordering several thousand custom-made frosted glass bottles to achieve the vision I had for my brand. While this was probably one of the most costly options for packaging I do not regret this choice at all. The mistake was having this entire order shipped to my house! It arrived sooner than expected and I wasn’t at home — I remember getting multiple notifications from the Ring app and seeing all of these boxes being left at my front door and I immediately panicked. When I finally got home it was even worse because these boxes were extremely heavy and I had just given birth to my first child so there wasn’t much I could do. Thankfully my husband was able to get everything moved that same day and he actually helped organize everything so it was easier to move forward with getting all those bottles cleaned later. The lessons I learned from this were basically reiterated from what I’d already been putting into practice in program management: 1. “Just in time delivery” exists for a reason. I could have waited to order that packaging until I had a few other things in place, but I let my excitement get the best of me. 2: Be mindful of who your choices will affect. I definitely did not intend for my husband to have to drop what he was doing and help me solve this issue, but I’m grateful that he was able to. I came out of that situation with the goal of never again putting anyone in a position to have to deal with my mistake in such a time-consuming and unpleasant way.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have to acknowledge that I am extremely fortunate to be surrounded by people who are very much aligned with me reaching my goals. My parents, family, and close friends are all very helpful and often offer assistance I didn’t know I needed. My parents have been remarkably helpful and are probably the most obvious people who helped me get to where I am today. They did their best to be supportive even when they didn’t agree with my vision or see what I was working towards. In hindsight, I think this was very important when I was younger and I’m sure me being headstrong and a bit extravagant wasn’t always pleasant for them. Overall, I’m grateful that my parents were supportive in every way, and even when they were not 100% on board with my plans I’m grateful they at least gave me the freedom to figure things out for myself.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Frankly, I think that people having strong opinions about what women do or don’t do is the problem. In my experience, it seems that we as women are shamed for having too little ambition and also shamed for wanting too much. If we choose to not place emphasis on our careers or don’t have an interest in starting a business, we are questioned about our lack of ambition. If we choose to focus on building a career or business we can be seen as selfish for making this a priority. Both of these attitudes are the opposite of what women need in our lives — especially when we are out here starting, building, and growing businesses and raising families. Either be supportive or mind your business.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

It all starts with us as individuals. We have to individually be supportive of women following their passion and purpose in ways that might not make sense to anyone else. We also have to individually hold each other accountable when we witness others attempting to place artificial boundaries on women’s goals and achievements.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are natural leaders, period. We get the job done — whatever the job is — under duress, with limited resources and against odds out of our favor. We juggle responsibilities across various areas of our lives continuously. The way we show up at work and for our families is so expected that it gets taken for granted. For anyone having trouble with this point of view, make a list of all the women you know and then make a list of all the things they do on a regular basis (both paid and unpaid) then ask them if you missed anything. We are such an integral part of our communities that it’s obvious to me that we possess the skills necessary to be successful founders and successfully hold any other decision-making roles in business.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

Becoming a founder does not automatically equal freedom to solely follow your passion and this is perfectly ok. It can of course work out that way, but in some cases, it may make sense to maintain an income while you build your ideal business. There’s nothing wrong with maintaining a 9–5 or any other situation that takes care of your needs while you build your dream. The ‘stress’ that can come with working for someone else while building out a company where you solely work for yourself is much better than the stress of trying to grow your business while struggling to meet your basic needs.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think anyone who truly wants to be a founder is “cut out” to be a founder. For instance, when I first graduated from college I was hell-bent on climbing the corporate ladder. My experiences in corporate and even at startups quickly changed my mind about that. I realized I didn’t want to keep doing work I didn’t love and jumping through hoops only to be unappreciated, mistreated, and overlooked continuously. Had I been working in a capacity aligned with my passion, I may not have shifted my focus. For that reason, I strongly believe it’s up to the individual person’s preference and what drives them. To succeed as a founder or in any other capacity will require a good deal of consistency, grace, and tenacity.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Take unsolicited advice with a grain of salt. If a piece of advice feels “off” or you get a gut feeling to move in a different direction, honor that.

When I was first starting out I had to decide on a hosting platform for my website. Someone I’m very close to suggested the marketing firm owned by a friend of theirs. They really upsold this person and their capabilities. When I met this individual I didn’t really feel the same level of enthusiasm but figured if he was willing to build a custom site at a cost it was worth a shot. From the beginning my gut was telling me to just avoid working with this person — little things about the way they showed up and their ways of working didn’t sit well with me. I ignored my gut and moved forward only to end up with less than half of what was outlined in the package I had purchased AND a site that was down an unknown percentage of the time due to “server issues.” This came to a head when I started running paid ads and discovered that my site was down about 50% of the time. I was essentially paying a lot of money to send people to a broken website where they couldn’t even get to know my brand or browse my products let alone actually make a purchase.

3. Hire help as soon as you’re able.

As capable as I am can’t do everything alone. Building a business while maintaining a full-time job in a different field is demanding and there are things that I could easily delegate to someone else. It’s become increasingly clear that I need to free myself up as much as possible to handle the important decisions in my business and delegate smaller time-consuming tasks to a very capable assistant. I wish I had realized this much sooner.

4. Don’t force it.

When you want something badly or have business goals to reach it’s very easy to try and “make” things happen by any means necessary. I don’t have any specific examples but generally, I’ve noticed things moving forward more quickly when I stop trying to make them happen the way I think they should and take a step back to refocus.

5. There’s silver lining in each part of the journey.

I wish I had had this perspective prior to starting my entrepreneurial journey. In hindsight, some of the most negative experiences I have had are what have fueled me to keep going and those experiences have definitely influenced how I show up in the world and how I show up as a leader in my own company. For instance, the undesirable corporate experiences I had that left me feeling disempowered and frankly oppressed are what allowed me to be able to self-fund my business to this point. Those experiences also made it very clear to me the type of workplace I strive to create and the core values for my company. However, while living through those experiences at the moment I wish I had the wisdom to really look for the silver lining in real-time instead of questioning my own worth and capabilities based on those situations.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Before I started my business I used to volunteer tutor little kids grades K-5. This is something that has always been super important because I value education and finding ways to help young people discover what lights them up and explore new ways of learning. From this volunteering, I also learned how important it is for us as humans to be continually inspired and to have visibility into what’s possible for us. I’m learning that this translates to adults as well and I strongly believe the best way for us to make the world a better place is to lead by example. Everything I have navigated to this point has been at least inspiring to the people I’m close to and hopefully to others as well. I hope to be an example of what’s possible and a testament to the benefits of being resilient, even when the dream seems illogical or unlikely. At a more practical level, my products make the world a better place. The intention behind every decision I make in my business is rooted in being a win-win situation for everyone involved. In addition to my products empowering customers to “live in your best skin,” ANOVÉ also contributes to our local community in the form of an annual scholarship launching this spring and product donations to first responders and essential workers to combat “maskne” during this pandemic. In my personal life, while I don’t actively volunteer as a tutor at the moment, I still donate to a local organization that offers tutoring and mentorship to young people facing homelessness (School on Wheels).

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d love to start a movement of people caring for and trusting themselves more. So much of what we do is driven by how other people might respond or how we think certain things will make us look. I would love for this to be a more universal movement. We are kinder and more giving when we feel cared for and are genuinely enjoying life. This also means giving each other the grace necessary to learn and grow on our respective journeys.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I have an older cousin who recently passed and her passing brought so much reflection. She essentially helped my grandparents raise all my aunts and uncles (eight in total) and then all of their children as well (too many to count) — which of course includes me and my siblings. I’m sure this was no easy task. She was one of the most upbeat people I’ve ever met and I remember her jubilant energy and calming presence. The more I grow up the more I crave connection and communion with the family members who had a major impact on my life but are no longer earthside.

