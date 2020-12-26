Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Evolution is never comfortable.

But without the process of evolution, true happiness and potential cannot be accomplished.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Evolution requires more of your potential, energy, and will than anything else. Life is a journey full of exciting surprises that many times are disguised as adversities, but in reality, those uncomfortable situations are where we learn the most about ourselves. Pain is nothing but a gateway to evolution, and we can learn a great amount from individuals who have reached their highest potential after overcoming adversity; True Bryant is one of them. 

True, like most people, followed the conventional path that society implies onto us. He attended one of the most prestigious prep schools in the United States, Phillips Exeter Academy. He then went on to pursue his Masters in Theology from Hellenic College at Holy Cross in Brookline, MA. Before that, he attended classes at Harvard, Boston College, Boston Univ. on topics from Buddhism, finding purpose, and so many other spiritual themes. Although he is a highly educated and well-traveled man, he also has faced many challenges throughout his life. 

Society expects a lot from people like True putting a lot of pressure on their daily decision making and overall quality of life without knowing their troubles, acknowledging their fears and recognizing their real talents. Nobody would have guessed, but True is a victim of sexual assault; he suffered circumcision trauma among other challenges which led to depression and two suicidal periods. 

Now, he is one of the most confident yet vulnerable men on earth and he is willing to share his knowledge with other men who have done everything to be successful, but still feel lost and unfulfilled. He had to go through adversity, but through those uncomfortable moments, he learned valuable skills which led him into creating True Life Expression, a private men’s coaching program where he inspires other affluent men to feel their divine power, to accept, say and embrace their secret dreams, to open their hearts to what they’ve been pushing down for way too long, to show the world their true beauty regardless of cultural expectations; to optimize their relationships, their health, and how they make their money. He is also a number one best-selling author and his main goal is to pass his gifts on to other men who are suffering in silence. 

Now that we are about to start a new year, it is the best time to reflect and recognize the things that are keeping us stuck, unhappy, or unfulfilled. What helps you survive will not help you thrive. We all have certain patterns, habits, beliefs, blockages and relationships that have gotten us to the point where we are now, but if you still feel lost and unfulfilled, it is time to realize that you need to upgrade your life. 

If you believe you cannot adopt new habits, beliefs, and lifestyle alone, reach out to someone who already walked the path for you. Someone who genuinely cares and is willing to help you grow. Evolution is never comfortable, but once you reach your highest potential, you look back and realize how every lesson is worth the pain. 

    Zurlia Servellon, Entrepreneur, Author, M.S I/O Psychology. at Zurlia Servellon

    Zurlia is an author & former sales director who now helps businesses build strong brands through PR. Sign up for her free tips https://www.zurliaservellon.com/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “True joy comes from being people of worthiness”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    How William Carr Overcomes Adversity By Taking A Stand In Music

    by Mojomora
    Community//

    DovBer Marchette, An American Artist Honored in Italy, Waits For Similar Recognition At Home By Michael Levin

    by Michael Levin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.