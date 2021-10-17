Evie Brooks of My Panama Vacation Realty: “Surround Yourself with a Power Team of Experts”

Surround Yourself with a Power Team of Experts — Most Importantly, surround yourself with as many people as possible that know more than you know about your business and industry. Try to gain as much knowledge as you possibly can from them. This is your power team. You need to create the most powerful “power team” you can create, and look to them to help you accomplish your goals and ultimately success!

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Evie Brooks.

Evie Brooks (Atlanta, GA and Veracruz, Panama) is a former “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Advanced Trainer, Real Estate Educator/Investor, and My Panama Vacation Realty Founder. Brooks has guided thousands of investors for 24+ years through the process of locating, evaluating and analyzing transactions for cash flow and ROI (Return On Investment). Evie has been a keynote speaker and trainer in 13+ countries and 30+ states in the United States. Today, she specializes in real estate and agriculture investments in Panama, and does regular VIP/Boots on the Ground education tours for investors (14 maximum at a time) where they visit hard-to-find deals and smart greenhouse farms. Brooks’ work has been featured on Joe Fairless: Best Real Estate Investing Advice Ever, ESPN Cover Your Assets, Think Realty, The Real Estate Syndication Show, Women Investing Network, VoiceAmerica, Moving Abroad Podcast, Atlanta Business Radio and many more real estate investing podcasts. As a disclaimer, Brooks and her employees and affiliates are not investment or tax advisors, and do not offer investment advice. To learn more, visit https://mypanamavacationrealty.com/ and https://eviebrookspanama.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I worked in commercial real estate after college. After realizing I was sitting on the wrong side of the desk to be able to accomplish my personal goals, I went out my own four years later. I have NEVER looked back since that time. After working as a “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Advanced Trainer in Costa Rica, I shifted gears and started My Panama Vacation Realty after the Great Recession. I currently live in Atlanta part-time and Panama part-time, and have rental property and investments in multiple states in the U.S. and abroad (Costa Rica and Panama). I teach real estate webinars, provide consulting services and host VIP tours in Panama to educate people on “All Things Panama” from relocation to real estate and agriculture investing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

As a real estate investor, I quickly learned how to leverage OPM (Other People’s Money). This is a KEY factor to build a multimillion-dollar portfolio. I LOVE teaching folks about this and having them have that “ah-ha” moment when they get it and understand it. There is a definite difference in good debt (debt that makes your money make money and bad debt)! I was sought after by “Rich Dad Poor Dad” in 2003, and began teaching real estate investing strategies at that time. I worked for them as an Advanced Elite Trainer and ended up in Costa Rica until 2014. After the Great Recession hit, I changed my focus to Panama in 2012. I started with rental properties, but have since expanded in many other real estate investment projects. Panama was/is not a tourist-only country, but rather a business-friendly community with better opportunities. Panama kept moving during the crash of 2008 versus Costa Rica that did not, and that is why I finally made that move and have not stopped since that day. Panama only continues to grow, and more and more people are making it their retirement destination, their plan B location and/or their offshore investment options.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I started out like a bull in a China Shop thinking I could go out and read a few books and become a huge success. OH MY WORD! How wrong I was. Looking back now, it is very funny, but it was not so funny at the time. I purchased 4 rental properties in the Atlanta market at FMV (fair market value) off MLS … first mistake. I didn’t even know what buying with equity meant. Well, I quickly realized that was not the best choice and had to step back, get some “real education” and start over. Fortunately, it did not discourage me! I did not make money from those first rental properties, but I did learn a very valuable lesson.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The answer to this question will SHOCK you. The person that most helped me get to where I am today was a high school teacher. However, this is NOT going to go as you might think it would. I will not mention names but this was my biggest driving factor in my life’s accomplishing success. This teacher told me, “You cannot, you will not succeed, you don’t need to go to college, you need to just go get a job.” Now mind you, I was a B student, and I was active in all kinds of activities. When that teacher told me that, I was determined to prove him wrong. So I guess you could say my “theme” song is… How do you like me now! LOL!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I believe that women have not been encouraged to “Live Their Best Life”! Certainly, our school systems do not encourage women to go out a start their own companies. In fact, our society does not encourage much less support this! I know throughout my life men and women would say things like “you’ve lost your mind”, “you’re doing WHAT?”, and other discouraging statements. I just refused to let that “negative” thinking in. My approach has always been if I cannot get through it, then I will go around it — and if that does not work, then I go over it or under it. I have always said, “I will accomplish … God willing”, but never have I said… “If I can”! There has never been an option of not succeeding, but rather what will it take to succeed!

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I believe teaching success starts at home with our children. We need to train them up to understand and believe that they can do anything they put their mind to and encourage that throughout their childhood. Then if ONLY our school systems would not only encourage this mindset, but also teach entrepreneurial classes, what a difference we would see in our country’s growth and success. In addition, if all our extracurricular activities such as sports, drama, dance, church, boys and girls clubs, big brother / big sister organizations, and more would join in with this, I think we would see such a real change in the mindset of children from all walks of life about their potential.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I believe that as a woman, we were innately designed for handling many things at once. We can multi-task, organize, be a mom and a career woman and help others all at the same time. The maternal instinct women are born with lends to encourage and help make a difference for others and have a heart for change to improve and make our communities, country and world a much better place. I believe that any woman has what it takes to make a difference, and one of the best ways to make a difference in this world is by founding a company, offering opportunity to others and mentor and guide those to do the same thing.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

There are so many unfounded theories about being a founder that I wish people understood. The greatest is that most people fail. However, it absolutely depends on your determination and drive. Are you willing to fall down and get back up again and try again until you figure it out? That is all it takes. The next myth is you have to pay too much in taxes as a founder. Well if you’re making more than you could make in a J.O.B, then don’t you want to pay your fair share? I do, but the reality is that so many of your expenses that you have for a business are a legitimate tax deduction. These would NOT be a tax deduction if you have a job, so you definitely are saving a ton of money in the big scheme of things as a founder. (Things like mileage, computer equipment, travel expenses, home office space etc. may all be deductions.) I could literally teach a whole course on just this one topic, but I know I’m limited here.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Unfortunately, everyone is not cut out to be a founder. It takes thick skin, being willing to sacrifice (going without a paycheck but making sure your employees do get paid during the tough patches), discipline in the sense that you may work nights, weekends, holidays and even when your sick to get things off the ground and stable. You must be willing to go the extra mile and definitely you need to have leadership skills. You need to be a great negotiator and love working with people. If you prefer the security of a steady paycheck, working only 40 hours or less a week, having your weekends and holidays off, then becoming a founder probably is not a great choice. If you have a heart for making a difference and if you love a challenge, then becoming a founder is definitely for you.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have Thick Skin!!! — You are going to be confronted with all kinds of challenges and hurdles. Instead of getting discourage and defeated, look at it as an opportunity to soar and excel. Go the Distance — Be willing to stand tall and go the distance, even if you feel intimidated by men or others of greater success or financial means. NEVER EVER stop learning — Continue educating yourself and putting yourself in positions of opportunities, even if you do not know the “how-to”. Figure it out, make a way, continue learning every step of the way. When you stop learning, you start dying! Get Financial Backing! — Find a way to get the backing financially that you need to be able to accomplish your goals. Understanding that it takes money to make money is crucial, even if you must give up a portion of your ownership. Surround Yourself with a Power Team of Experts — Most Importantly, surround yourself with as many people as possible that know more than you know about your business and industry. Try to gain as much knowledge as you possibly can from them. This is your power team. You need to create the most powerful “power team” you can create, and look to them to help you accomplish your goals and ultimately success!

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I feel by my fierce determination, trust in God and willingness to sacrifice through the years, I have been able to touch many lives, help so many folks realize their dreams and accomplish them. In my journey as an educator, I literally have people reach out to me from years ago just to say thank you for your belief, your inspiration and your implementing a “you can do it” mentality in me. This was and still is my calling and will be for the rest of my life. I am an educator and mentor, and that is what I will always be. The real estate investing was the vehicle to accomplish my goals and is a by-product of my passion.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would LOVE to be able to find a way that EVERYONE in the USA could be able to purchase a home. I believe if we can create “home ownership pride” for every single person in the USA, we would see a change of attitude for so many. I think if our government would institute a mortgage program for those of modest income where they could put down a VERY low down payment, have an interest rate of 1 -2% and make payments every two weeks within the means of what they can earn, we would see more people that would want to work, get jobs and improve their status in life and their standard of living. I believe we would see the homelessness literally evaporate and a level of pride really skyrocket. This “EVERYONE in the USA can Purchase a Home” would be my dream if I could inspire a movement.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would LOVE to be able to have a moment in time with Donald Trump. I know there is much controversy around this man, but I look at the fighter that he is and how passionate he is in what he believes. I also watched him from afar my entire career as a Real Estate Guru and that would be my greatest joy to be able to sit and ask him for guidance on how I can be more successful and accomplish even greater things for the greater good.

