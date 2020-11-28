Evian Gutman: “Do as I say, not as I do”

Taking the time to educate yourself on the universe of options and their relative pros and cons is an funding in ensuring that the answer you arrive at is the right one for the right reasons.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Evian Gutman.

Evian Gutman is the Founder and CEO of two start-ups: Ringcommend — a retailer of high-end engagement rings (without the high-end price tags), and Padlifter — a marketplace of short-term rental service providers. Prior to that he was a management consultant as well as Head of Digital Marketing for a global business consulting firm. He holds Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of International Studies degrees, and currently resides in Australia where he assists SMBs with growth strategies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and grew up in Sydney, Australia. My family are a family of immigrants, having moved to Australia from Czechoslovakia (a country that no longer exists) and South Africa. I consider myself incredibly grateful for the opportunities afforded by growing up in a tolerant, multicultural country like Australia. Nonetheless, I appreciate that there’s still a big wide world out there, and have made an effort to get out and see it. My favorite countries that I’ve traveled to are India, Cuba and Morocco. I’ve also spent a number of years living and working abroad — namely in New York and Israel.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is that you regret what you don’t do more than what you do do. I know that it’s not perfect English, but the gist of the message is strong. There are countless times that you are presented with opportunities. Every opportunity entails an element of risk. There are many reasons to doubt the opportunity, and you are often well within your rights to walk away from it. However, fortune favors the bold, and as Henry Ford said, whether you think you can or you can’t, you’re right. Very often, success hinges equally on your midframe and the determination to achieve an outcome — not just on the objective merits of the idea. I’ve done my best to internalize this principle into everything I work on. I believe that it is imperative to inject a degree of agency into everything you do, to ensure that if it is to be… it is up to me!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My favourite book is Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach. For anyone that hasn’t read it, it may just be the single best use of one hour of your time. It is an insightful, inspiring and instructive book about striving for self-perfection and eliminating the obstacles that stand in your way.

When confronted with challenges, we have two options for how we’re able to respond: as a victim, or, as we like to say here in Australia, as a battler. I was privileged to see this first-hand, with my grandmother, who survived the Holocaust, lost her husband, moved to Australia as a widow with two children and speaking no English; and yet still made an honorable and successful life for herself. We simply need to look around ourselves and see the reliance of incredible human beings who persistently choose not to play the role of victim, but seek out opportunity after opportunity, wherever it may be found.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I completed a law degree (one of the worst decisions of my life), of which I have never spent a single day using (one of the best decisions of my life). When I graduated, I was confronted with the confronting question of what I was now going to now do with my life. Instead of addressing this question, I decided to run away from it in the complete opposite direction and moved to India for six months, hoping that this would answer the question. It did not (but was a life-changing experience nonetheless!)

When I returned to Australia, I was fortunate to discover there was a job called ‘Management Consulting’ which is essentially problem solving for businesses. I got a job working for a leading management consulting firm here in Sydney, where I developed my skills over a number of years and was privileged to work with leading blue-chip global brands. Over time, this developed into an internal role, that culminated into becoming the Head of Digital Marketing and took me over to New York for a number of years.

My appetite for entrepreneurialism got the better of me, and so I decided to go out of my own and start Padlifter — the world’s largest marketplace of short-term rental service providers. This was motivated by success I achieved in writing my first book, The Definitive Step-By-Step Guide to Making Money on Airbnb, as well as making a small fortune for myself and others on short-term rental booking platforms. I continued consulting to SMBs with revenues less than 25M dollars per year in the background, helping them out with their marketing and growth strategies.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

When the pandemic hit, I saw how this was impacting many of my clients. They were all experiencing similar challenges, yet failing to realize the many business opportunities that existed as a consequence of the newfound reality we all found ourselves experiencing. I decided to quickly write a book, Coming Back From COVID: The Definitive Guide for Small Business Owners to Rapidly Recover From the Coronavirus, which outlines hundreds of immediately-implementable business strategies to revive a business and return to continued growth, profitability and prosperity.

I also got married only a month before the pandemic hit. I remembered how frustrated I was with the process of buying an engagement ring. I knew how many other hopeless romantics had been (and would be) in my shoes, so I decided to do something about it. I created an eCommerce platform called Ringcommend that gave the general public access to high-end engagement rings at wholesale prices by cutting out the middle man and eliminating the vast majority of retail overheads. Ringcommend is now live and going from strength to strength!

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Like many good ideas, Ringcommend was created to solve a problem that didn’t yet have a solution.

When I proposed to my (now) wife, I thought the task of finding an engagement ring would be relatively simple and straightforward. I was wrong. I spent two months looking into my different options. I spoke to fourteen different jewelers. I looked at over fifty different rings. I ended up purchasing a ring that was way out of my budget. I learnt that I could have got the same ring for 2,500 dollars cheaper only a few weeks later.

I knew there had to be a better way… so I created Ringcommend. I became relentlessly fixated with making sure that other hopeless romantics just like me were saved from the headaches and hassles that I went through. I became determined to provide guys in my shoes with a high-end engagement ring at rock-bottom prices.

I teamed-up with an industry veteran with nearly half a century of multi-generational jewellery experience. Ringcommend have now become the one-stop-shop for finding the perfect engagement ring at a fraction of its retail price, and in less time than it takes to make a coffee.

How are things going with this new initiative?

On the entrepreneurial journey, it’s often a case of two steps forward, one step backwards. I’d be lying if I said that everything has played out exactly like it did in my head. But the fact that it hasn’t actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

I originally started Ringcommend as a marketplace whereby multiple jewelers would compete for a customer’s business. As much as I loved the concept, the business model turned out to be riddled with complications and challenges. None of this detracted from the problem I was trying to solve for. This forced me to go back to the drawing board, and think about whether there was a better way of getting from Point A to Point B.

As a consequence, I was able to offer the best quality rings, at the best price in the market, and made instantaneously available to the customer. None of this would have been possible without having made those earlier missteps, and asking myself the difficult question: Is there a better way of doing what I’m trying to do?

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful to my family who have supported me in countless different ways. Firstly, there is my wife, who has had to put up with my crackpot ideas for a number of years, and provides encouragement and support in my pursuit of these dreams. Then there are my parents, who have resisted the normal parent urge to tell me to “get a (traditional) job”, and have fed my entrepreneurial appetite over the decades. My brother is one of the most intelligent business people I know, and he has been a great sounding board for any and every idea I’ve ever wanted to bounce off someone that’s a lot smarter than I am. And then there’s my Granny, who may not have been a success in business, but has served as the perfect role model for the resilience and persistence that is necessary to succeed in anything you do.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I’ve spent the better part of the last couple of decades consulting to other businesses on how to improve their performance. There’s that famous quote that makes fun of consultants: do as I say, not as I do. Starting Ringcommend made me take a good hard look in the mirror, and make sure that I was taking my own treatment. I realized that there were multiple ‘shortcuts’ I was employing, either out of laziness, convenience or ignorance; and it became my principle obsession with addressing these head-on.

I realized that with the pandemic happening in the background, it was easy to come up with excuses for all of the things that were outside my control. However, there were still plenty of things that were inside my control too: I was in control of my cash flow management. I was in control of finding new distribution channels. I was in control of developing new markets. I was in control of product innovation. I was in control of winning repeat customer business. I was in control of process improvements. I was in control of my sales force effectiveness. And I was in control of my business planning efforts. I could go on and on, but at the end of the day, there were no shortage of opportunities for me to take the reins of this opportunity and mold it into exactly what I wanted it to be.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Every problem has a solution.

If there’s one universal certainty when growing a business, it’s that you’re going to encounter roadblocks at multiple points along the way.

And in the absence of believing that every problem has a solution, any one of these inevitable challenges will be enough to risk sinking the ship.

When your default starting point is the belief that every problem is able to be overcome, the ensuing next-steps are naturally.

— Understand the universe of available options

— Weigh up their relative pros and cons

— Make the best decision that’s available to you here and no

— Don’t fix your problems. Fix your thinking. Then the problems fix themselves.

This was the approach I adopted when I realized that the previous model used for Ringcommend addressed the problem I was trying to solve for, but not with the best solution to the problem.

2. You’re not the first one to have that problem

Unless you’re Einstein spelling out the laws of relativity or Newton discovering why stuff falls to the ground, there are very few problems for which you, or I (or anyone for that matter) will be the first person that’s ever needed to figure it out.

We live in fortunate times — in the age of information, ignorance is a choice. And the sort of problems aspiring business owners need to solve on a day-to-day basis are commonly problems of a technical or informational nature.

Need to source the cheapest product? Google it! Need to understand how international shipping works? Watch a YouTube video. Need to learn how to code? Enroll in a free Udemy online course.

As an example, I received quotes for building my website that ranged between the “cheapest” option of 12,500 dollars through to an upper-end of 42,000 dollars. After signing up with WordPress for free, learning basic coding, finding some free (or near-free) plugins, and teaching myself how to create explainer videos; I ended up building the entire site for a total cost of 517.07 dollars.

In addition to the financial savings; I now know about Content Management Systems, web design and development, web hosting, graphic design for web and online marketing — just to name a few new skills. All of these are as a result of having learnt off the time-tested knowledge, skills and capabilities of experts that live and breathe these things on a day-to-day basis. I plan on leveraging these new skills in everything and anything I continue to do in the future.

Be resourceful. Seek out expert (often free) advice and save yourself from re-inventing the wheel in overcoming each and every little hiccup you encounter.

3. Knowing what doesn’t work is as important as knowing what does

It’s one thing to pass the chemistry test by memorizing the textbook. It’s another thing to pass it because you understand how atoms and molecules actually work.

Taking the time to educate yourself on the universe of options and their relative pros and cons is an funding in ensuring that the answer you arrive at is the right one for the right reasons.

It is also an funding in your knowledge domain that’ll build the necessary experience and context that makes making future decisions easier too.

As an example, there are many pricing table plugins available for WordPress. The leading plugins are all very similar, yet each offer something slightly unique. Deciding which one was right for me required downloading the trial versions from a top-5 shortlist and simply investing some time in road-testing each to determine fit and suitability. Much of the CSS coding I learnt in making modifications to the ‘wrong’ four that weren’t selected taught me the skills I needed to make near-exact changes in minutes — not hours — to the ‘right’ one that ultimately was selected.

As long as you’ve done your due diligence, and made the best decision off the available information, don’t mark yourself too hard on a less-than-perfect outcome. In many instances you will not get it right the first-time round.

And so long as you learn from your mistakes and make better decisions next time, you’ll be better off for having made the wrong decision for the right reasons than the right decision for the wrong reasons.

4. If it doesn’t hurt, you’re not pushing hard enough

If it were easy, someone would’ve already done it. That’s how easy things work. And building a business is hard; building a successful business even harder. It may sound cliché, but when the going gets tough, the tough get going.

Without the tenacity and determination to plow through the challenges, the best you can hope for is mediocrity. And bad news… great is the new good (which means good is the new average).

But here’s the good news… there’s no substitute for getting your own hands a little dirty. Your scars will be evidence of the battles you’ve overcome, and each battle you fight makes you better prepared for the next one that’s inevitably waiting around the corner.

5. If you forget about people, then you can forget about profit

You may be driven to build your business for any number of reasons. At the end of the day, the distinguishing feature of businesses from any other organization type is its pursuit of profit as its principle raison d’être.

Despite this, never forget that at the center of everything and anything the business will do, does do, and could do; are people.

People will be its profitable customers. People will be its hard-working employees. People will be its suppliers that offer favorable pricing.

Do not be fooled by the legal fictions we create that businesses are the same as the people that operate and interact with them. Treating your people well — whomever they may be — is about the closest thing that comes to a golden rule of good business.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

No amount of silver linings can counteract the strain and anguish placed on our mental wellbeing throughout 2020. However, there are a few mantras to keep in mind, that have helped weather the storm. First and foremost, it’s important to remember that in many ways, the challenges of 2020 are specific to a ‘perfect storm’ of external challenges that are a product of the ‘here and now’. As ever-present as they may feel in the moment, they are likely to dissipate in the future. Sometimes your chips are up, and sometimes your chips are down, and for better or worse, many people’s chips have been down of late. The good news, is that circumstances change, and if you were able to weather this storm, you’ll likely emerge as a more resilient individual or organization, better prepared for whatever challenges lay on the horizon.

In more practical terms, it’s important to celebrate the small victories — not just the big ones. In the pursuit of success, it will be tempting (and necessary) to continue reverting back to daydreams of sipping piña coladas on your private yacht in the Mediterranean. But on a day-to-day level, you will need to ride the waves of satisfaction that come from far less grandiose victories. These will be the fuel that’ll carry you through the daily trials and tribulations of simply taking a business from concept to reality. The big victories are too few and far between to provide you with the sustenance you need to maintain your resolve throughout the long game.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Outside of business, I am very passionate about animal welfare. As Gandhi said, the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated. I believe that the way we treat animals is a proxy for the way we treat so many other people too: the disadvantaged, the young, the oppressed and the needy. If we got this right, I’m fairly confident that we would have got a whole ton of other things right too!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I’m not sure that the Dalai Lama has a Twitter account or Instagram handle, but if you’re able to organize a lunch, I’ll take it! I really respect his humble and holistic approach to life, and think that we would all benefit from taking a step back from our realities and appreciating broader perspectives too.

Having said that, the true heroes are not celebrities with global name recognition. They are the millions of individuals that day-in and day-out work towards modest goals and ambitions that recognize their place as both individuals and members of a collective society. Whether focused on social justice or environmental causes, individuals working on these things at the grassroots level are the true champions of the future, and the kind of people I would most like to have lunch with today.

