EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT HEALING – (But never thought to ask)

“Just like there’s always time for pain, there’s always time for healing.” Jennifer Brown

When I was a child I had back problems. My concerned parents took me to doctor after doctor; but the pain wouldn’t go away. Eventually a family friend, an osteopath, offered to help. As it turned out, these incredible sessions not only fixed my back, but introduced me to the concepts that would change the path of my life. I felt a sense of balance and became consciously aware, for the first time, of the power of energy. I asked the osteopath if she thought that I could ever learn how to do that. I remember her reply to this day: “You can learn absolutely anything you are passionate about.”

And passionate, I am. Nowadays I love facilitating healings. I am excited by my work, and even when I feel tired, I always feel amazing after a session.

What is Healing?

“Every cell in your body is eavesdropping on your thoughts.”

Dr Deepak Chopra. Quantum Healing

Healing is such a big subject with deep ancient roots. For as long as we have had bodies and enough consciousness to try to mend and optimise our physical abilities; we have had healing arts. Often healing is divided into ‘eastern’ (aka ‘wooky’) and ‘western’ (aka science based) medicine. The way I see it though is that this is all a modern cultural construct. Western cultures have always had their traditional ways of healing too. And quantum physics is evolving in such a way that scientists are finding out on a molecular level what traditional healers have been saying all along: we are all vibrating energy. Energy healing works on this subtle energy body. This is how the healing and even remote healing works – by restoring the balance and flow of energy throughout the body, mind, and spirit. Healing techniques are used to treat various medical conditions and mental health.

Ultimately, for me healing is coming back to the Self. The Higher Self is that part of us which is eternal and unchanged by our life experiences.

What is a Healer?

“Physician, heal thyself”. Jesus, Luke 4:23

In my role as a healer I am just the facilitator. We are all healers, healing is intrinsic and we can all heal ourselves. Sometimes however, we lose connection to that. For true healing to happen we must reconnect with the true Self. The preparation to become a healer therefore, is a journey to heal ourselves. This is a gradual opening that happens on many levels as we learn who we truly are. Everyone is different but, as we reconnect to our innate power, our senses open and we are able to sense, see or feel (depending on the individual) the subtle energies that drive how we really feel and who we really are.

Do You Need to Believe in Healing for it to Work?

Healing is not linked to a particular religion. It is not so called ‘faith healing’. Even sceptical people can be healed. The spiritual aspect refers to the energy that works at a deep level on our true Selves. Healing is a transfer of energy, not from the healer, but from ‘Universal’ energy. I have worked with many people who have been honest enough to admit that they don’t really believe in this or that… or have serious doubts. Many of these same people were so surprised by the benefits, they went on to train as practitioners themselves.

What are we trying to accomplish with healing?

There is a difference between curing and healing. Curing is often defined as the curing of symptoms or physical imbalances. Healing can lead to the curing of physical symptoms. But, more than that, healing is achieving a state in which we are consistently moving closer to fully knowing our true Self. The ultimate goal of healing is therefore to return to our true Self.

As we come closer to Self, our lives start to change. External circumstances adjust to reflect the internal changes. It can be indifferent ways: how we work, what we do, where we live, who we relate to and hang out with. But the goal of the healing is not to change any of that, per se. It is simply to nudge someone back onto the path of discovery of true Self.

As the name indicates, holistic healing recognises us as the sum total of all our parts rather that a set of symptoms that affects the various bits.

Spirit. healing requires a reconnection to spirit and the true Self.

Mind: when we quiet our thoughts, become mindful of the inner critic and white noise chatter we can make a conscious decision to have positive thoughts. To connect with a deeper consciousness.

Body: When our mind and emotions quiet down it has the knock-on effect of increased wellbeing in our body. Our sensations shift and healing can occur.

How Do You Become a Healer?

“Everyday is a winding road

I get a little bit closer

Everyday is a faded sign

I get a little bit closer to feeling fine”. Sheryl Crow

Structured training is essential to becoming a healer. It is a path that holds us accountable. It is a road that leads to the root-causes of our trauma and pain. It is a doorway to enter places that we would otherwise naturally avoid. True healing is possible only on Self. The modalities and sessions are the facilitators.

What Types of Healing are There?

You have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that. We think so often that we are helpless, but we’re not. We always have the power of our minds… Claim and consciously use your power. Louise Hay

I practice lots of different healing modalities and, of course, there are also many more. They all work with different aspects of our consciousness and form pieces of the ‘healing puzzle’ of human experience. Healing fuels our connection to our true purpose and our gifts. It also gently accelerates and supports the healing of past trauma to help rebalance the nervous system. And many types of healing work on the different layers of our being to rebalance our energy systems simultaneously: chakra, aura, magnetic lines, etheric lines etc.





Some Examples of Healing Modalities I Practice:

Soul Retrieval. helps with dissociation. We dissociate as a survival mechanism. Due to trauma you might feel disconnected from yourself and the world around you. Soul Retrieval pulls these parts of ourselves back.

Ensofic Ray Healing. Ensofic Reiki uses the most powerful ray of pure energy. It is used with focused concentration to clear and heal negative thought patterns. Known as the first ray of creation, it penetrates and activates the codes of divinity. Reiki is made from two Japanese words: ‘Rei’ means “God’s wisdom” and Ki means “energy”. ‘Ki’ is channelled through the hands with specific symbols. This is a great modality for those missing a sense of ‘joie de vivre’



Full Spirit Activation Activating the higher aspects of your energy bodies increases connection to your soul. This increases the potential to perform miracles and optimize your divinity. This session involves awakening the Thalamus, or “old brain,” and the Pituitary and Pineal glands to create a deepening spirituality and rich appreciation of life.

The Life Activation A 22-strand DNA activation that awakens your divine blueprint and heightens your connection with your Higher Self. The Life Activation also empowers you to maximize your potential, bring forth talents and abilities and access more vitality, clarity more Light (positive energy) in your body. It begins a process of releasing unconscious patterns and genetic and karmic patterns.

The King Solomon Healing Series 10 sessions to help release shock and trauma out of the body in a way that allows gradual healing. Each session works with a particular energy system to bring to the surface blocked emotions and energy.

Sacred Geometry is great for those who need to create a sacred space for themselves, at home or when you are travelling. It also helps reconnect to the fire and will in your life, to overcome depression, for example. The are called fire soul infusion and core will infusion healing.

What Happens During a Healing Session?

This depends a lot on the type of healing session. In the Life Activation, for example, I use my hands to rebalance and a crystal and wooden wand to activate the energy bodies. In Ensofic Ray Healing, the energy flows through my hands – and I prepare by chanting. The King Solomon healing series is very ceremonial. So each session I use a different protocol sounds and tools. During a healing people may experience many sensations from the flow of energy: warmth from the healer’s hands, cold and tingling.

What Can You Expect After a Healing Session?

Usually, immediately after a session, there is a sense of lightness. A feeling of being unburdened; a sense of relief. Many times client feel deeply touched as they experience high-vibration energy. It can feel like ‘coming home’. Then, over the course of the days to come, you can become aware of limiting thought patterns. People then often experience emotions that bubble up to the surface for the purpose of being experienced and released.

How does Healing Help Your Life?

People typically re-orient themselves in their lives. There is initially an inner shift as emotions surface, tensions discharge. Then a readjustment in the exterior aspects. New opportunities come in, new career choices are made, and healing of relationships can occur.

“Sit down before fact like a little child, and be prepared to give up every preconceived notion, follow humbly wherever and to whatever abyss Nature leads, or you shall learn nothing.’ Biologist T. H. Huxley:

About Tanmaya George:

Founder of INCENTRE, Tanmaya is passionate about sharing the gifts she received with others. She is highly intuitive and her objective is to empower people to do their own healing. Beyond her work as guide, ritual master (magus hermeticus), celtic shaman and healer in the ancient King Solomon lineage she is a certified body-oriented therapist and teacher by the Learning Love Institute Sedona, a Somatic Experiencing Practitioner (SEP) and trained in Women Circle Leadership, Inner Child Work and Centred Leadership. Originally trained as an Engineer, MBA and former consultant with McKinsey & Company she still occasionally supports start-ups and other companies as a coach and as a faculty on Centered Leadership.