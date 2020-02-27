“Everything Happens For Your Highest Good” with Audrey Hope & Dr. William Seeds

Everything Happens For Your Highest Good — Everything serves the higher growth of the soul. If I had known this sooner, I could have saved a lot of tears and sleepless nights.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Audrey Hope, D.D., Certified Addiction and Trauma Therapist, Spiritual Healer. Audrey Hope, D.D. is an award-winning certified addiction therapist and holds a Doctor of Divinity degree, who uses her abilities as a clairvoyant psychic medium to heal patients from trauma. A multi-talented force in the healing arts for over 20 years, Audrey Hope’s gentle-but-firm approach in addiction and relationships gets to the ‘root of the root’ to solve problems through spiritual modalities as she guides patients to freedom using a new frontier of healing to achieve inner peace. She has her own practice in the heart of Brentwood, CA, is the host of her weekly YouTube advice show “Hope For Relationships,” and is also an addiction therapist at Seasons In Malibu rehab facility. Throughout two decades in her field, Audrey has worked with an abundance of celebrities, producers, CEOs, doctors, lawyers, authors, athletes, heirs, and more — helping them cope with their relationship and/or addiction problems. In addition, her work in healing has landed her the Governors Award Certificate of Recognition — WOMEN OF WEALTH AWARD. Audrey is the winner of multiple Telly Awards for her YouTube shows on social issues and cultural programming. She was the first to bring the issue of Female Circumcision to TV and was honored with the Communicator Award in 2018. Featured for both her expertise in love and relationships, as well as her knowledge in trauma healing, Audrey has been seen in top tier media like Fox News, MSN, Reader’s Digest, Medical Daily, Glamour, Bustle, Livestrong, Redbook, Elite Daily, Martha Stewart Wedding, Bride Magazine, Popsugar, Shape Magazine and much more. Audrey is a columnist for Voices of Hope in Awareness Magazine and will be releasing her first book, Hope for Relationships — The Invocation for True Love, tackling the science of true love and how to summon it, later this year. For more information on Audrey Hope, please click here.

Thank you for joining us! What is your “backstory”?

My life did not start with a plan to be a “Soul Healer,” (because I didn’t even know what that was) but it evolved naturally due to my dedication to become the master of myself and to learn the secrets of the universe.

My search for spiritual power and truth was so intense that through the years, I met spiritual teachers who guided me through karmic lessons and fires of purification. There was never a choice for me. I had to follow the higher yellow brick road wherever it led and rise to the challenge to become my divine self and help the world get ready for the “new earth.” The yearning and gnawing in my heart was also a call to live up to my name Audrey (which means noble spirit) Hope.

The journey eventually took me to a famous rehab in Malibu, where I was brought on as a Spiritual Counselor, to the opening of my practice in Brentwood and to developing TV shows to empower others. I want to give all of my knowledge away, so I document revolutionary ways to heal on my youtube channel- YouTube/audreyhopenow.

Today I am known as “The Buster,” or “The Soul Analyst,” who aims to help people heal at the deep “root of the soul” at whatever level is necessary — this life, the past life, the other side, karma, soul contracts, life purpose, and energy. As a New Yorker, I am also quick, to the point — with no b.s.

No one told me that a job existed where I could use all my talents and gifts without interruption. It was like the universe was the guiding wind that supported my innovative ways of healing. I had the freedom to explore the magic that could happen when I unblocked the past, activated the light within, and opened up to guidance and intuition. Now for over two decades and counting, I have had the privilege to work with stars, celebrities, ‘CEO’s leaders, politicians and people from all walks of life who suffer from trauma and pain and I get to witness their transformation.

Before the healing career, I was acting and working in a women’s clothing store. I asked the universe, “why did you put me here?” and the answer came — I got to watch and listen to women’s stories. No matter what size or shape — women were never happy with themselves — never feeling good enough, smart enough, skinny enough, young enough! This hard evidence of women’s lack of self-esteem and the pain it caused in everyday life made me think deeply about the spiritual crimes against women. I began linking their pain and lack of self-love to their story, a story that was erased from history, and the horrendous way the woman is portrayed and treated in society and the media.

I had to do something about this and find a way to tell women that they were being programmed by society! I wanted to use the media as an empowerment tool and invite everyone into a revolution in perception (many years ago, spiritual TV was frowned upon, so I felt like a lone ranger.) I dreamt the name “Real Women” and the mission statement — a TV show dedicated to creating positive female role models in the media and life-altering perspectives that can transform our world. My guests were leaders of our age — visionaries and pioneers who still inspire us to this day — Marianne Williamson, Byron Katie, Susan Jeffers, Joan Borysenko, Riane Eisler, Judith Orloff, and many others. I won several awards for blazing a trail of cultural and spiritual significance.

People came to my living room for healing and brought their friends with them, so again I asked the universe, “what is going on, what is next for me?” I did a soul experiment and waited on God. Then I got a phone call from a friend who asked me to take a ride with her to see a rehabilitation center in Malibu, and I got hired. So, the healing journey began and continues.

I named my work “Spiritual Soul Counseling” a magical process to heal beyond the rational mind, the five senses, and the traditional boundaries of therapy into the “root of the root” of the soul, where real transformation takes place. Otherwise, if you stay in your mind, you can write a thesis on your issues, but you won’t heal. Soul Healing inspires a full alchemical change and a return to the divine truth of our power (that was taken from us.) That we are magical, multidimensional beings, who can heal ourselves and the world.

What are three lifestyle tweaks that you believe will help support ‘people’s journey towards better wellbeing?

1. Self-esteem is a precious jewel that everyone must possess if they wish to manifest dreams and to live in inner peace. One must embrace, what I call — “the sovereignty of the self,” laws and boundaries of self-love, and self-care. With powerful vows and decrees, one can change in a moment.

1. I honor myself first and always

2. I will never again ask for permission to be who I am. It is beneath my sovereign power to hold a scorecard of what the world says of me.

3. I will never give away my soul light, and I shall never allow it to be taken. I protect 100 percent of my energy from manifesting my dreams.

4. I am the first. My relationships are only icing an already fantastic cake.

5. I will always speak my truth and follow my heart.

6. Guilt and shame are no longer allowed in my vocabulary.

7. I step into my center alignment and allow healing fires to come so I can face what I must, heal what I must- quickly and easily.

8. Especially For women

9. I will no longer fall prey to a life system that does not allow me to age or celebrate my strengths. My weight and beauty are not measured in bathroom scales or mirrors.

10. I am from the divine realm, and my true worth is priceless and immeasurable.

11. I will never allow myself or any woman to be hurt or put down ever again.

12. I will stand up, change laws, scream, yell, change attitudes, beliefs, and injustices. Enough is enough. Silence no more!

13. I alone have the power to stop all self-doubt. I wait on no one. I end the internal war that says I need to be fixed.

14. I am a goddess; I am light from a legacy of light returning to the age of light.

15. My job now is to activate the hidden potential in my DNA, to access higher frequencies in my body and embrace the collective awakening of humanity.

16. I know my life can change in a moment, like a caterpillar to butterfly by following feminine spiritual law- the boundaries of self-love and self-care.

17. In love with myself and honor of my inner beauty, there is nothing I cannot do. I can reach for the stars, and take everyone with me.

18. I begin re-evolution.

2. One must look at life from the level of invisible energy and energy wisdom. Everything is energy, and we are energy beings. One must never allow their power to be messed with or taken. We must clear, protect, and align our energy. You can close your eyes and ask questions to scan the invisible energy.

Who did I give my power to and who took it?

What hooks, chains cords are still attached to me from others?

Declare — I release all negative energy to leave immediately.

I decree- 100 percent of my energy back in my body.

3. Do a spiritual practice every day- just like you shower.

We are actually “divine computers” with latent magical powers. We can turn on the inner light and activate the hidden potential in our cells and DNA.

Exercise- imagine the sunlight over your head and connect to the higher source. Think of it like plugging in the iPhone to get recharged. Now allow the light cord from the sun to travel through the top of your head and down through your spine. Feel the electronic light force fill you up. Decree- “I am now connected to the divine light.” This will begin to ignite the power and once connected; you can surrender everything

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There are so many magical stories (too many to count) of miracles and transformation on this path. It has been an honor to sit with people in pain and help them on their sacred journey of healing. An example of how “divine surrender” can manifest dreams was a story about me when I was looking for my soulmate. I did all the healing work on relationships, and then surrendered to a higher matchmaker, higher guidance that could lead me to my destiny. One day, I felt a nudging on my shoulder and a whisper in my ear that told me to go on an online dating site. I was led to this man on Plentyoffish.com, and now he is my husband. There were so many other things that manifested “out of the blue,” when I stopped thinking, when I let go of control and when I deeply surrendered and employed a higher team of helpers.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

My mission is big. Like the power of one candle to ignite others, the goal is “collective enlightenment,” a “renaissance of the soul,” to spark the masses to evolve and create the new earth, the golden age. I am grateful to be able to share the sacred information and healing on how this can happen.

My contribution is a new perspective on living that opens the gateway for great miracles and transformation. Imagine a full alchemical change from our limited 3D reality and earthly identity/story into our divinity- a new state of being. Imagine if we all activate the hidden potential in our cells and DNA and turn on our inner light. Imagine if we could raise the volume and dial of our frequency and vibration. Imagine if we could reboot our divine computer to zero points and enter a new reality. Imagine if we could know the truth that we are upon a karmic cleansing, a wake- up call into the new timeline.

My gift is to offer a spiritual manual of how to win at the game of life and how to play it. I share how to follow a spiritual path and gain mastership and peace and how not to get lost in our lives. For example, it is time to see addiction in a new light; as a divine wake up call, an invitation to ascend, an opportunity to become your best self- so that shame and guilt can disappear. Spiritual Soul Healing — (heal the soul/cure the addiction) offers addicts and people in pain, new hope, that divine energy can burn the old identity into a new state of being. Like base metal into gold, like a caterpillar to butterfly, when you get to the doorway of self-transformation, the butterfly is free, and the caterpillar and the old story is no longer needed.

It is my wish for everyone to know the truth of our power. I dedicate my life to this great work.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to the fantastic healers and teachers who inspired me on my journey. Many of them are not famous but known to those on a high spiritual path. I am grateful to Norma Milanovich, Mairead McCallister, Beryl Nozedar, Sheila Kennedy, and the inspiring women who were guests on my show. I wish to thank the fantastic team at Seasons Rehab in Malibu. I appreciate the producers of my Youtube show Hope for Relationships -Mark Hibbard and David Bertolami for being with me on my mission and my husband, David Wolfson.

But when I had the rare opportunity to interview HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and guide to Gandhi, my life and purpose expanded! Shri Mataji gave us all the gift of self-realization, to feel God on our central nervous system and connect to the divine energy within. She said we are upon a blossom time, a particular time in history, a new frontier when we can end emotional, spiritual, economic, and global turmoil through the inner transformation of the human being. Meeting her was the pivotal point of my life, and her wisdom and teaching is the divine fire that forever burns in my soul.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I wish for people to understand that the new earth and the golden age must happen with the return of the goddess to her power. It is time to set the record straight and give women back their self-esteem and their throne. When the woman is back in her power, the world can fulfill the golden age prophesy of a new earth, balanced and equal men and women joining together to heal the land.

“Her Re-Evolution” is a movement dedicated to a revolution in perception and a renaissance of her soul. A change, resurrecting the goddess within and restoring her story in history. For when we honor the inner beauty and power of being a real woman, a queen again is when she regains the sovereignty of herself, the men and the world will follow. For when she holds the royalty of her power, when she becomes the lighthouse, and inspires others to do the same.

The healing movement is simple; she can wake and transform in about 20 minutes if you tell women the truth, the things she needs to know. The life-saving info is that she has been programmed by society, and when you tell her the truth, she can embrace feminine law and empowering vows of self — love.

She must announce, “I am now ready to transform. I will not wait on anyone or ask anyone for permission. My words are No and Enough.”

Her Re-Evolution is a movement to embrace the profound wisdom that women are, and always will be the enlightening strength of every civilization. By restoring the image of womanhood, we pay honor to her mothering energy of love and compassion and thus the spiritual survival of the world. As stated in the Vedic scriptures, the degree to which women are respected is the degree to which society prospers. Respect for women humanizes a culture.

Her Re-Evolution will be about a queen who took back their throne.

She must now rise, wake up, and transform into the full restitution of her divine power.

Triumphant, she reigns with the absolute truth that women are and always will be the healing elixir of the planet.

What is your “3 things I wish someone told me before I started” and why?

1. The Spiritual Road is Not Easy- When one embarks upon a spiritual path the expectation is- that you might one day reach “nirvana” and “inner peace” and that the light will protect you or you will be dancing in joy! This concept can cause you great pain because on the journey you have to walk through fires of purification and face every issue, every demon, every weakness, every fear to become a master of yourself. Life will bring everything you need to heal, right to your front door. You have to get stronger and stronger and then even stronger. A lot will be asked of you, and then again. The spiritual journey has a destination of power and greatness, but it requires everything, and it is worth it. Knowing this truth of the hardships can change all expectations and make the road easier.

2. The Dark Always Challenges The Light- All great healers and teachers are aware of this truth. As you rise in light and go through spiritual upgrades, the negative forces will work harder to trick you and take you down. If you know the truth of how light and dark works, you can seal up the portals of entry. Sometimes depression, anxiety, confusion, exhaustion — can be an energetic attack, and this awareness can help you get back into alignment immediately. I learned these things the hard way, and now I teach energy wisdom to all my clients.

3. Everything Happens For Your Highest Good — Everything serves the higher growth of the soul. If I had known this sooner, I could have saved a lot of tears and sleepless nights.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

YouTube/audreyhopenow

@theaudreyhope

Facebook/theaudreyhope

Website — audreyhope.com

