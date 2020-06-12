Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Everything An HR Manager Needs To Know About “Work Ego”

By

Ego is a common word that we often use for individuals at home or among our friends, but not many of you might have heard about workplace ego. Workplace/work ego mostly arises from stubborn behavior, ineffective communication, and less engagement.

Workplace ego can occur to any individual at the workplace, be it employees, employers, or HR managers. When people develop a behavior of rigidity where they think that they are always right and tend to neglect/reject everything else, other team members eventually face certain issues to work efficiently. 

So, it is the primary duty of every HR manager to build a high performing team where everyone not just considers each other but also transfers knowledge adequately. Needless to mention, a comprehensive HR and Payroll software also eliminate various causes of workplace ego.

Take a look at some of the major reasons for workplace ego:

False commitments

Often HR managers and employers end up making false commitments to their subordinates including unexpected increments, unusual fringe benefits, or perks. But one should know that such commitments are one of the major reasons that lead to workplace ego. When managers fail to fulfill their commitments, it not just builds work ego but also dips engagement and productivity within the workforce.

The Difference Of Opinion

This is yet another big reason that generates work ego. Mostly, the difference of opinion is considered a great way to acquire different ideas that allow HR managers to find the correct path to proceed. Also, it is believed to increase healthy knowledge sharing and effective communication. But at the same time, one cannot overlook the fact that it can lead to confrontation, if not handled carefully. So, managers should know how to consider and manage different opinions without hurting anyone’s ego. 

Cold War

The cold war is a result of regular differences of opinion, i.e. when a general agreement is not done. This is when an HR manager should assemble everyone on a common platform to discuss things and resolve problems without any delay. On the other hand, if an HR manager does not address a cold war at the earliest, then it can lead to a communication gap.

Ineffective Communication

Effective communication is mostly overlooked but it is one of the most vital factors. HR managers should do everything to maintain effective communication within a workforce. And if one fails to do so, it can result in misunderstanding. Hence, a company should first implement an efficient medium of communication such as HR and payroll software.

The aforementioned factors are the most common and possible reasons that generate work ego in any company. HR managers can deal with all these reasons if they address them constructively at the right time. If not, then these aspects can result in unhealthy work culture. 

In addition to this, behavioral training is also a great method that helps employees to develop a zone of tolerance. Last but not the least, purchase one of the best HR and payroll software to make things much easier.

Saajan Sharma, Digital Marketer | Blogger | SEO at HROne

Saajan Sharma is a Digital Marketing Strategist with several years of experience in the industry. He likes to read and write actively on upcoming HR trends and how HR is reshaping the business landscape. He likes to help businesses stay informed and up to date with established and emerging technologies like HR Software, Payroll Software, SAP, Recruitment and many other technologies like IoT, etc.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
