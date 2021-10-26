Everyone Wants to Know Where Angela Gets Her Energy

Before the Thrive Challenge, I was hit or miss with my eating habits and had not exercised in a year-and-a-half. I was tired all the time and couldn’t focus. Then I was in my break room and saw the Thrive Challenge book. The woman on it looked happy and prosperous. Someone who made good choices. So I started reading the stories and I just got inspired. And as I read, I learned about the Thrive app. So I said, let me see what this app does. You just pick the things you want to be reminded of, and then it pops up like a message. That’s so easy. I get messages from people saying everything under the sun — why not get a message that tells me what I need to do?

My first step was drinking a glass of water as soon as I wake up and when I go to bed at night.

And the next thing you know, I was going for walks and making sure to go at least a mile. Then I started going to the gym more. I’d go and do the elliptical because I’m getting these daily reminders. It was so easy. I can press this button and say, “Yep, that’s on my checklist, I got that done.”

I started making better food choices and planning my meals.

I’ve started eating more fruit and vegetables. Like blueberries, which I love to eat — they give you energy. I prepare balanced meals. My favorite recipe is baked herb-crusted salmon, sweet potatoes, and spinach.

I’ve lost five pounds so far.

And the best part is I feel great and have more energy. I used my extra energy to care for my 10-month-old grandson. It brings me so much joy. I looked back at some photos from before when my grandson was visiting. I looked so tired and exhausted. In newer photos, I look so happy and well-rested. I could see from the photos that there was a major change.

I have a happier mindset and I’m smiling more.

My gratitude has opened doors for me at work. My team leads tell me they feel better when I’m at work. And two separate times, co-workers said to me, “Wow, Angela, this is the end of the day and you still have energy! Where do you get your energy from?”

I’m 56 and feel like I’m in my 20s.

And it’s just from doing these small things. I never thought that this would make that much of a difference mentally, spiritually, and physically, but it did. And the best thing is that I feel like the Thrive app is my partner. The main thing is making the decision to start — it’s so easy once you make that decision.

—Angela Harleaux, Walmart Supercenter #2766; Scottsdale, AZ; $5K Winner

For more inspiring stories, follow Thrive on Facebook and Instagram.