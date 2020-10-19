Everyone is unique, don’t compare..

Don’t judge the book by its cover.. We should not judge people without knowing them. Everyone is not same, everyone is different. They differ from their habits, character, family background, religion, race, culture, nationality.. everything different from each other. We should not underestimate anyone. Gender discrimination, race discrimination should not be there. Everyone is unique, having uniqueness in everything. The way of thinking, working style, habits, choices. We should accept others, respect their preferences. Never underestimate or judge anyone & most don’t compare anyone to yourself or don’t compare anyone with others. Respect others and be kind to others.