Everyone Has a Story!

“Everyone has a story. Or, there are many stories that are yearning to be written.  Whether you think you can write or not, put it down on “paper.”  Let someone else help you when you have self-doubt.” “I got started with Sarah Victory. She helped me put my first words on paper. Personally, I have heard amazing stories from people around the world who think they have nothing to share. Everyone has something to share. Please – tell your story!

 Suzanne K Nance holds a world record as the first American Woman to accomplish the Explorers Grand Slam ~ making the summit of the tallest mountain on each of the 7 continents (including Everest), and skiing to both Poles. She is an international speaker, author and consultant, motivating 1 to thousands, by sharing her adventures to audiences and companies alike. Encouraging them, guiding them and consulting them to Lead from the Top and live your life as a Grand Adventure.

What inspired you to write your book?

 I have told people some of my stories about my climbing expeditions. As I have recounted my journeys, many people have asked if I was writing a book. I realized people really wanted to hear my story.” “Having coached many individuals, I also realized that not everyone knows how to reach their goals. I decided it was important to not only share my climbing stories with others but make sure I wove in tips and secrets of how anyone can achieve their goals and lead from the top.

What do you want others to get out of your book?

Anyone can summit Everest! Of course, not everyone wants to climb the real Everest, but everyone has their own mountain they need or want to climb. We all have goals. I want my readers to know that they can do it! They can climb their own mountain and reach the top, and on the way, they can make their life a Grand Adventure.

Who is your audience?

Corporations, leaders, team leaders, and individuals who want to do great things.  I am here for anyone who wants to reach their summit. Not everyone wants to climb their mountain.  I’m here for those who have a burning desire to live their life fully, to live their life as a Grand Adventure!

          Are you planning another book?

Yes… I have at this point, two more books in the works.

    Teresa Hawley Howard, Publisher, Life Coach, Writing Coach, DV Advocate, Survivor

    Teresa Hawley-Howard is an international best-selling author and publisher. Her mission in life is to help others find their voices and share their stories! She also wants to help them walk through their pain, limitations, and their own doubt to live the life they deserve. She knows their words, stories, scars, and their pain can inspire, heal and give hope to another person. She is an empowerment/writing coach, publisher, speaker, #1 international best-selling author, radio host, and CASA volunteer. She is also Co-Founder of Tribute Magazine, spotlighting women. Founder of Women On A Mission, inspiring and uplifting women to live the life they desire. Radio Host of WOM Radio show, and host of Modern Day Woman and Words Have Power Podcasts available on ITunes! Teresa’s goal is to help 10k people share their stories! Reach out and let Teresa help you share your story!
    She is also the founder of WOM Enterprises. WOM Enterprises offers complete publishing packages for authors! The company offers several ways to become an author! You can write in one of many anthologies or you can write your own book! Either way you will become a published author! Share your story, promote your business and create your legacy! WOM Enterprises will help you make your dream become a reality. So, stop procrastinating and become an author today with WOM Enterprises!

