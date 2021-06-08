Everyone Fails – Here are 7 Ways I Picked Myself Back Up

It has always been a challenge for me to get through the traumas of life and convince myself that this is not the end. But what is success without failure? I ask myself the same question repeatedly; will I be this cheerful for my success if it wasn’t for me failing a hundred times? Try and you will find the best answer yourself. Here are 7 ways I adopted to get myself back up when I failed.

1. Take time to heal

We all are humans, full of sensitivity. I took the longest time to mourn but I called it ‘my healing time’. Moving forward requires a lot of effort and without a fresh and healthy mind it was not possible for me. My only mantra is, it’s my life, my time and my happiness. If I don’t strive for it, who will? Once I healed, the path towards starting again became smooth.

2. Self-analysis

After the failure, I got to know myself much more. During my healing time I analyzed my fortes, my frailties, what’s gone and what’s left. This was vital to work for my future hits. Investment of my time, energy, money and all the other resources were distorted before. Planning and then implementation is the key.

3. Do not dwell

What’s gone is gone, no looking back. Dwelling in the past is not wise and healthy, something I made sure not to do. I didn’t cut off myself from the past, instead I observed details that led me to failure and then I tried to better them.

4. Browse success stories

It was not only knowledgeable but also motivational for me. Big names have failed, such as Bill Gates, Steve jobs, JK Rowling. We know them by their success, but they recognize themselves by the no. of times they fell. By reading their success stories, I learned that determination and consistency kept them going.

5. Spend time with the right people

You are the average of the 5 people you spend your time with. I chose wisely and kept my circle small and collected. The energy that every person radiates has a strong influence on your mind and hence, your decisions. The positive vibes helped me cope up faster and made me a stronger person.

6. Broaden your horizon

I became my own bird’s eye. Keen observation but an elevated perspective opened paths for me that I thought never existed. It was easy to adopt this technique by meditation. My love for greens became handy in those days.

7. Start again!

Now that I was a strong woman with all the tricks on my fingertips, it became easy to start the same journey with an improved mindset and bigger chances to be successful. I might fall harder this time but getting back up will take less time and effort.