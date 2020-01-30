Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Everyday Energy

In a world that is increasingly demanding, being able to cultivate and sustain everyday energy levels can be challenging. With regards to energy, there is nobody on this planet that is exactly the same as you. There are, of course, many principles that apply to us all as members of the human race, for example, […]

By

In a world that is increasingly demanding, being able to cultivate and sustain everyday energy levels can be challenging.

With regards to energy, there is nobody on this planet that is exactly the same as you. There are, of course, many principles that apply to us all as members of the human race, for example, every person needs to move and fuel themselves to keep going; however, to what extent will vary from each individual. Energy is something that is very personal and the more you understand how to positively harness and utilise your resources the more effective you will be.

In many ways you are essentially the evolutionary dynamics that you have inherited from your parents and the genetically inherited strengths and weaknesses. The complex interaction of these factors ensures that each individual is born unique and identifying what depletes and boosts your is energy is a good place to start.

It is also worth bearing in mind that personal energy is not just about physical energy.

Consider a more holistic approach and look at these four key areas and ask yourself the following questions:

Physical energy

Do you eat a healthy balanced diet?

Do you exercise at least 3 times a week?

Do you avoid toxins and drink plenty of water?

Emotional energy

Do you feel positive about your life?

Do you manage negative experiences from your past and avoid catastrophising about the future?

Are you mindful and appreciative of the present moment?

Mental energy

Do you focus well on current tasks?

Do you easily avoid getting distracted?

Do you find it easy to say no?

Spiritual energy

Are you true to your purpose and personal values?

Are you committed to what you do?

Do you feel you add value and make a difference?

Take action

By asking yourself these important questions you will be able to evaluate and understand more about your personal energy management.

If you said yes to the majority of the questions then you are on track however if the answer was no then it’s time to make a plan to boost your everyday energy and feel better physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

If you would like access to a complimentary library of resources to help you with your action plan please do get in touch and email me [email protected]

    Liggy Webb, Presenter and author

    Liggy Webb is an award winning and bestselling author, presenter and international consultant specialising in life skills. She is also the founding director of The Learning Architect, an international consortium of life skills specialists. She is recognised as a thought leader on personal resilience and wellbeing and works with a wide range of businesses helping people to be more resilient, agile and healthy in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world.

    Some of the organisations that Liggy works with include the BBC, the NHS, Macmillan Cancer Support, the World Trade Organisation, the United Nations, Sainsbury’s, The Walt Disney Company, Ralph Lauren and various universities  and public sector organisations.

    Liggy believes that the diversity of the clients she works with provides her with a tremendous insight  into the challenges that people currently face across all sectors.

    Her current book, Resilience: How To Cope When Everything Around You Keeps Changing, is a practical and accessible guide for coping with change and offers advice on how to recover and flourish through challenging times. The guiding principles in the book have just been televised for a series with the BBC world service due out in 2019.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Should You Care About Saving Energy for the Good of the World?

    by Dave Devloper
    Community//

    3 Easy Ways to Keep Our Planet Clean

    by Kevin Gardner
    Community//

    Nurturing Your Energetic Field

    by Tiffany N. Spearman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.