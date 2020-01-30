In a world that is increasingly demanding, being able to cultivate and sustain everyday energy levels can be challenging.

With regards to energy, there is nobody on this planet that is exactly the same as you. There are, of course, many principles that apply to us all as members of the human race, for example, every person needs to move and fuel themselves to keep going; however, to what extent will vary from each individual. Energy is something that is very personal and the more you understand how to positively harness and utilise your resources the more effective you will be.

In many ways you are essentially the evolutionary dynamics that you have inherited from your parents and the genetically inherited strengths and weaknesses. The complex interaction of these factors ensures that each individual is born unique and identifying what depletes and boosts your is energy is a good place to start.

It is also worth bearing in mind that personal energy is not just about physical energy.

Consider a more holistic approach and look at these four key areas and ask yourself the following questions:

Physical energy

Do you eat a healthy balanced diet?

Do you exercise at least 3 times a week?

Do you avoid toxins and drink plenty of water?

Emotional energy

Do you feel positive about your life?

Do you manage negative experiences from your past and avoid catastrophising about the future?

Are you mindful and appreciative of the present moment?

Mental energy

Do you focus well on current tasks?

Do you easily avoid getting distracted?

Do you find it easy to say no?

Spiritual energy

Are you true to your purpose and personal values?

Are you committed to what you do?

Do you feel you add value and make a difference?

Take action

By asking yourself these important questions you will be able to evaluate and understand more about your personal energy management.

If you said yes to the majority of the questions then you are on track however if the answer was no then it’s time to make a plan to boost your everyday energy and feel better physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

