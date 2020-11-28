“Every woman is fighting her own fight, I am just raising my voice for them”- RJ Mahvash

One of the incredible things you could ever do for your vitality is to stop caring about others’ viewpoints. Some people have good intentions, some have bad ones and all this is limited to just their beliefs. It’s you who can trust yourself and you know your mind is capable of doing anything.

“It will NEVER matter what OTHERS think of you. It will ALWAYS matter what YOU think of you”. This line is the moral and ethic of RJ Mahvash also known as Mirchi Mahvash is a Radio Jockey working with Radio Mirchi, Delhi(98.3 FM).

Born in Delhi and brought up in Uttar Pradesh, RJ Mahvash is the digital star for the Company and She is popularly known as the first female Prankster of India with her prank videos having millions of views on social media platforms. She has also published two books. A novel and poetry in 2012 with her pen name as Mahvash AMU. The first time she came into the limelight was in an altercation with Deepak Kalal where RJ Mahvash could be seen throwing Kalal out of the studio for passing some sexist remarks, without giving flashes of thinkings about her job. In no time the video became one of the most viral videos on the internet and it touched millions of hearts overnight.

What is your dream to be? Is it to be a Doctor, Engineer, Teacher, pilot, or to be a social worker. When it came to dreaming we can’t stop ourselves and we imagine everything we can, right? We are so much engaged in our life that we forgot for which we are living and we don’t even get to know from when we started living for others.” To move, to breathe, to fly, to float, To gain all while you give, To roam the roads of lands remote: To travel is to live”. Mahvash dream is to travel the entire world and get the real achievement of one’s life. She dreams to fly all over the world. She had always taken a stand for the crime against women. She won’t even care about her job when Deepak Kalal is endorsing some sexist remarks. She just thrashes him out of the studio.

A message from her is “Don’t be afraid to try something new because people who troll you don’t have their existence. So help them and let them feel powerful from your existence”.