“Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice ” – Rudhrah Gourav , Founder Hoursofnews

By

Rudhrah Gourav is the founder of Hoursofnewsprovider Digital News .He is the author of the recently released book Digital Marketing: The evolution of virtual space with the digital explosion. Rudhrah joins us in this exclusive interview on founder vision, CEO strategy, management approaches.How was your book received? What were some of the unusual responses and reactions you got? So far, so good! I’ve had 8 reviews on Amazon, and only one was negative. That person said the book was too basic, which I wasn’t expecting, but makes sense for some readers. I asked the reviewer to tell me some topics he thought would be more interesting for a second edition and never heard back.

How should adapt to a changed world?

As an entrepreneur, you have to learn how to ignore the word “no” a certain number of times…but you also have to begin to appreciate that when *everyone* says no, they might be more right than you.

How should the startup founding team ‘manage’ their story in situations where there is in-fighting between the team?

Every company needs a strong CEO once the company gets out of the founding stage. If none emerges, the founding team should hire one. If one of the founders becomes CEO, then the other founders need to respect the authority of the office of CEO, while at the same time the CEO needs to respect the views and legacy of the other founders as it makes sense.

Are companies also creating boards of their customers, and not just boards of directors and advisors?

Customer Advisory Boards are great if you can figure out how to use them. But these are for advice and product/service/experience feedback, not for corporate governance.

What is your parting message to the startups and aspiring entrepreneurs in our audience? 

The most important thing about founding a company isn’t just having vision; it’s having a passion for turning that vision into reality. If you don’t have that, then you should ask others to found companies on your vision and give you some founders’ stock in them. If you are partway there, found a company and bring in co-founders early who can help you turn the vision into reality.

