Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Every Person Every Age Should Play a Sport.

It’s so much fun to play a sport. Isn't that our biggest complaint with kids these days - they rather stay inside on their screens than just be kids outside and active. When I was growing up, we had plenty of time and areas to wander around aimlessly. There were woods a few blocks away. We'd grab a pitcher, pick wild berries and my mom would churn out delicious pies. She was famous for them. As an adult, I’ve still never seen those same magical black raspberries I did growing up, but my brother claims he’s spotted them at his San Francisco market. We rode bikes to school and everywhere else. We played night games in the dark with names like "Murder by Death." Without any phone calls or texts, all the neighborhood kids would gather, hide and run around our pitch-black backyards. And our parents let us. I did all these physical activities when I was young, but never consistently played an organized (or unorganized) sport. Kids today don't have as much unstructured, rule-less, even lawless time, but they sure have sports. Most kids had at least 1-2 sports, and many had 3-4 incorporated into their pre-Corona lives. As things normalize, I believe we’ll find ways to keep that up, even if in smaller groups and more sanitization of equipment. My lack of participation in sports as a child didn't bother me then, but now I long for it. No room for regret though. It’s never too late and I decided as an adult that there were things I still wanted to learn. Ice skating is one of them. It started with my seven-year-old daughter taking private lessons at Chelsea Piers in NYC. A class would have been fine, but we loved the convenience of choosing our own time each weekend. I thought why not tag onto a lesson and once I did, I was hooked. When I decided to quit my job at Bravo after ten years, one of the things I looked forward to doing most with my new schedule was taking skate lessons in the middle of the day on near empty ice. It was such a treat. It's so rewarding to pick up a sport at an older age. Why should it be just for kids? That's one of the things I miss most about life with Corona Virus - not going ice skating and having that thing for myself. I cherished my weekly lessons. Not just because they were fun, but because I was learning a skill and something to improve on. It also keeps your muscles moving and helps with agility. Everyone should have that at every age. Now in the midst of summer and Covid19 – tennis has become an easy socially-distant sport. I’m now filling my skating gap with tennis lessons, also inspired by my seven-year-old. Soon we can play together and that will be the best! It’s also a perfect social activity with other adults. A night of drinking is fun – but how about meeting up for a tennis match. I’ll join you for that any time. The best competition is with yourself and picking up a sport later in life is a perfect way to be the best you can be.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Tennis athlete player on getting ready tying running shoe laces during game on outdoor blue hard court. Banner panorama.
Tennis athlete player on getting ready tying running shoe laces during game on outdoor blue hard court. Banner panorama.

That means you!

It’s so much fun to play a sport. Isn’t that our biggest complaint with kids these days – they rather stay inside on their screens than just be kids outside and active. When I was growing up, we had plenty of time and areas to wander around aimlessly. There were woods a few blocks away. We’d grab a pitcher, pick wild berries and my mom would churn out delicious pies.  She was famous for them. As an adult, I’ve still never seen those same magical black raspberries I did growing up, but my brother claims he’s spotted them at his San Francisco market.


We rode bikes to school and everywhere else. We played night games in the dark with names like “Murder by Death.” Without any phone calls or texts, all the neighborhood kids would gather, hide and run around our pitch-black backyards. And our parents let us. 

I did all these physical activities when I was young, but never consistently played an organized (or unorganized) sport.  Kids today don’t have as much unstructured, rule-less, even lawless time, but they sure have sports. Most kids had at least 1-2 sports, and many had 3-4 incorporated into their pre-Corona lives.  As things normalize, I believe we’ll find ways to keep that up, even if in smaller groups and more sanitization of equipment. 

 My lack of participation in sports as a child didn’t bother me then, but now I long for it. No room for regret though. It’s never too late and I decided as an adult that there were things I still wanted to learn. Ice skating is one of them. It started with my seven-year-old daughter taking private lessons at Chelsea Piers in NYC. A class would have been fine, but we loved the convenience of choosing our own time each weekend. I thought why not tag onto a lesson and once I did, I was hooked. When I decided to quit my job at Bravo after ten years, one of the things I looked forward to doing most with my new schedule was taking skate lessons in the middle of the day on near empty ice. It was such a treat. It’s so rewarding to pick up a sport at an older age. Why should it be just for kids?

That’s one of the things I miss most about life with Corona Virus – not going ice skating and having that thing for myself. I cherished my weekly lessons. Not just because they were fun, but because I was learning a skill and something to improve on. It also keeps your muscles moving and helps with agility. Everyone should have that at every age. 

Now in the midst of summer and Covid19 – tennis has become an easy socially-distant sport. I’m now filling my skating gap with tennis lessons, also inspired by my seven-year-old. Soon we can play together and that will be the best! It’s also a perfect social activity with other adults. A night of drinking is fun – but how about meeting up for a tennis match. I’ll join you for that any time. 

The best competition is with yourself and picking up a sport later in life is a perfect way to be the best you can be. 

Stacy Sarnoff, Freelance writer

Stacy Sarnoff is a stay at home mom and freelance writer with a passion for health & fitness, mom hacks and NYC life. She is newly navigating the SAHM life and freelancing after working in the Creative Department at Bravo for ten years. She also has a fun giftware company that specializes in conversation starter cards, scratch-n-sniff and scratch off cards.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How Playing Sports Made me a Better Female Leader

by Ellen Sundra
//

Social Impact Heroes: Melissa Harper is giving millions of kids the lifelong benefits of sport and physical activity

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Something lost long ago – How kids played.

by Lakshmi Jayanthi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.