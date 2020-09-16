Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Every Moment Is a Chance to Practice

Continually practice and cultivate your virtues, even if there isn't always perfect execution.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Many of us live by high ideals. The challenge of living with such high ideals is that we often find we don’t live up to them.

We want to be openly generous and yet we accidentally shortchange a waiter.

We want to support our friends and yet another week slides away with no contact.

We believe in the medicine we share with others but don’t always take it ourselves.

We look at what didn’t work out well rather than celebrate what did.

We plan to be productive but wake up unable to focus.

And so on.

Being over-critical about the moments when our actions didn’t match our intentions doesn’t get those moments back. Noticing the gap between our intentions and our actions is important, but dwelling only heightens the missteps and prevents us from practicing in the current moment.

What we often forget is that we learn more from mistakes, failures, and missteps than we do from making the right steps. Even when you “fail” to live up to your intentions, if you’re truly staying present with the practice, you’re still learning how to become the person you want to be. It’s only when you presume that your failure is about capability rather than specific conditions that you undermine your development.

If you’re not occasionally losing your balance, you’re not stretching yourself. The more powerful you become, the more each movement can take you off balance.

Every moment is a moment to practice and cultivate your virtues. Continual cultivation is doable; continual perfect performance isn’t.

What are you cultivating? What prior performance do you need to move past?

Originally published at productiveflourishing.com

Headshot of Charlie Gilkey

Charlie Gilkey, Author, Speaker, Business Strategist, Coach

Charlie Gilkey helps people start finish the stuff that matters. He's the founder of Productive Flourishing, author of the forthcoming Start Finishing and The Small Business Lifecycle, and host of the Productive Flourishing podcast. Prior to starting Productive Flourishing, Charlie was a Joint Force Military Logistics Coordinator while simultaneously pursuing a PhD in Philosophy. He lives with his wife, Angela, in Portland, Oregon.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of BOKEH STOCK / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

The Ridiculously Awesome Practice of Surrendering

by Leo Babauta
And A 4-Letter Word That Spells Success
Community//

2019: Time To Rethink Thinking Positively About Work-Life Resolutions

by Helen Hanison
Well-Being//

Beyond Shame Resilience

by Francesca Maximé

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.