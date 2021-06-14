Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Every Little Step

“Tomorrow won’t be different if you keep doing the same thing today.”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Every-Little-Step

The Japanese word ganbaru is often translated to mean “doing one’s best”, but in practice, it means doing more than one’s best.

Ganbaru is working with perseverance or “toughing it out”.

The word has its origins in the Zen Buddhist tradition where one learns to endure with patience and dignity.

Ganbaru = endurance + patience + dignity.

For entrepreneurs, this type of resilience is often needed amidst routine.

We often have the tenacity to make it through tough times.

It’s easy for us to put in the hours, to work & slay.

But can we muster up the moxie through the menial, through the mundane?

Having the tenacity to being your best while working on tedious tasks is one of the keys to entrepreneurial success.

One of the tasks, I slogged through early in my entrepreneur days was writing down every single step in my agency’s process.

If I wanted to grow, I needed to give over my tasks
If I wanted freedom, I needed to delegate.

The first step was to take my uncommon knowledge and make it common.

It took me close to six months to get through each of the tasks from sales, marketing, operations, accounting, website design, programming, testing. You name it, I logged it.

After it was all done, I realized that the biggest obstacle to completing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) was simply my reticence to the process. (It wasn’t fun).

After it was done, I felt such a sense of peace and satisfaction.
And it wasn’t that hard. It was all in my head.

Today, coming up with a process is one of the things I love doing. Capturing each nuance is fun.

Our team at Citrus Studios, the Waxing Co, Luxe Link, Orange & Bergamot,  all have processes, checklists, spreadsheets, trackers. I have team members learn each other’s duties so when vacation happens you’re not stuck picking up the slack.

Are you drowning in the overwhelm?

You may want to commit to the Japanese art of ganbaru and capture every little step, no matter what it takes.

Let me know how I can help you! I’m here for you!

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, The Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, The Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

     

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

     

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

     

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

     

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

     

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

     

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Allan Draper: “Patience”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    TAKE A STEP BACK TO GET FORWARD

    by Melissa Kiss
    Community//

    LaKitia Woodard of Corehesion Development Group: “Patience and Grace”

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.