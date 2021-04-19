Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Every dawn is springtime

Every dawn is springtime, not everyday is a showtime. Choose your battles and downtime, remember to sort your clutter anytime!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Springtime is more than cleaning out our closets, it’s about embracing renewal, refresh and letting go of things we don’t want anymore. As I sit to think about times when I have started afresh, I realise I am someone who finds it hard to hold onto bad memories and experiences. Sometimes when I am fighting with my loved ones, I tend to forget what I was actually fighting for. I am quick to forgive and forget which also makes me a pushover sometimes. I tend to let go of things which do not bring me happiness but that doesn’t mean I don’t try to repair things. Just like springtime, we only let go of things which are categorised as “clutter”. For everything else, we try to refresh them or even recycle them in new ways. That is how I would like to look at life too. So every dawn is an opportunity for us to do some springtime cleaning. Do you want to hold onto the bad experiences from yesterday? Do you want to let your past shape your present? Do you want to hold onto the “clutter” and the “mess” of your life? You don’t have to wait for a new season, a new start or even for a deep clean to start afresh. Everyday, every single dawn brings with it new possibilities and opportunities to start afresh.

But don’t be in a rush to throw out everything. Sometimes it is beneficial to store something in a cabinet which you may need later. Sometimes recycling or repairing an old piece of cloth or an old relationship can bring bigger and better benefits to you. So think about your spring clean. Remember it is your choice what you want to throw away, what you want to reuse and what you want to hold onto.

Advice Anxiety Authority Magazine Business Career Advice Community COVID-19 Creativity Decision Making Education Emotions Entrepreneur Family Happiness Health and Wellness Inspiration Leadership Life Lessons Lifestyle Meditation Mental Health Mindfulness Motivation Parenting Productivity Psychology Purpose Relationships Self-Care Self Improvement Sleep Spirituality Stress Success syndicated Technology Unplug and Recharge Weekly Prompt Well-Being Wellness Wisdom Women Wonder Work Culture Work Smarter

Ridhima Bhasin, Founder at Just Another Illness

After experiencing severe depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety, I chose to spread awareness around mental health and thus ‘Just Another Illness’ was born. It is a product of passion and enthusiasm to make sure mental illnesses are treated just like any other illness. There is no shame if you have been diagnosed with one and together we need to remove the stigma we face in the society. I hope this becomes a safe place where people can reach out to each other to understand various mental health conditions and discuss freely the hidden truth of what it means to fight a mental health condition. I hope we all can help each other understand the relevance of different types of support both medical and non-medical available and bring kindness and empathy to all human beings. Together we can fight the illness and end the stigma.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wonder//

Clearing Out the Energetic Clutter

by Dawn Culp
Picture Credit: unsplash.com
Community//

How to let go of the feeling “I am not enough”?

by Kajol Suri
A New Beginning by Letting Go
Community//

Creating the New Year You Desire Begins With Letting Go

by Whitney Gordon-Mead, MSc

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.