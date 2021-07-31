Evert Velthuizen of Doist: “Collaborate to create the best customer experience”

Collaborate to create the best customer experience. It takes cross-departmental collaboration to create an ideal customer experience. Marketing, design, product, engineering, and support all need to be aligned on what an outstanding customer experience is and support each other in making this happen. Empower teams to collaborate and you’ll find a plethora of opportunities to improve excellent customer experience. Our beautiful Help Centers are a result of a collaboration between design, marketing, engineering, and support. Collaborate and you can make use of a range of relevant skills across teams.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Evert Velthuizen.

Evert is the Head of Support at Doist, a pioneer of remote work that specializes in productivity software. Doist created the award-winning task management app Todoist, which helps over 25 million people stay organized and productive, and Twist, an asynchronous communication platform that combines long-form discussions and chat messaging into one that is trusted by teams at companies like MIT, Starbucks and Shopify. Evert has a passion for user education and a deep love for Doist’s products. He joined Doist in 2017 and was promoted to the critical leadership role of Head of Support in 2019, overseeing a multilingual team of 17 people distributed across 15 countries.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

In 2008, I started my career in the telecom industry. I installed equipment in data centers, then moved on to designing the hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) networks fed by the equipment in the data centers. I progressed to becoming an assistant project manager, responsible for all HFC projects in North Holland and part of the Utrecht province. While the work was exciting and challenging, I wasn’t passionate about the telecom industry, so I set my pursuits elsewhere.

After searching for a while, I found Doist, a company with so much to offer. I knew I had to be a part of their journey. Doist is a fully remote company, passionate about building a better future to work in. Their values aligned perfectly with mine, and more importantly, they were looking for a Dutch Support Specialist. Bingo! After one of the best interview processes I’ve ever experienced, both my colleague Maxime Kruijer and I were hired for the role, even though Doist was only looking for one Dutch Support Specialist. That alone spoke volumes about the kind of company Doist is.

After a few months, Maxime and I both took on Dutch translations on top of our support duties and had the opportunity to understand and appreciate the complexity and importance of localization. About a year later, I got to write my first Help Center article and worked closely with Neil Vidyarthi, a Senior Product Marketer at Doist. At the time, Neil was taking care of all the documentation himself as well as working on product marketing campaigns. We formed a close bond through our shared love for creating an outstanding customer journey and we collaborated on how to improve the experience, not only for visitors of the Help Center, but all users. We continue to collaborate on how to improve this to this day.

Late 2019, after being with Doist for two years, I was asked to lead the support team. I consider this an absolute privilege. Even though I was hesitant — because I was incredibly happy with my position at the time, working on my writing and bringing value to customers — I opted to take on the challenge. I had to grow and adapt, and learn a lot of lessons along the way, but here I am, close to celebrating my fourth anniversary at Doist, working with an amazing support team, looking to continuously improve the experience for millions of customers.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Before I even joined Doist, I committed one of the most unforgivable crimes in customer support: I misspelled the name of the person I was replying to, my manager-to-be and Doist COO, Allan (or Allen, as he was briefly known in my email.) I realized my mistake after hitting send and followed up with an apology. Fortunately, Allan wasn’t put off by it, but it taught me to triple-check the name of the recipient for years after.

Lesson learned: reread your message before sending it. From this incident, I learned that Doist has a culture where making mistakes is all a part of growth. Sometimes, you need to mess up to learn what NOT to do. That’s the kind of work culture you want to be a part of.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful toward who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My father-in-law and Sr. Product Manager at Cisco, Stefan Mansson, has given me much support along the way. We share a similar upbringing and faced similar struggles in life. When I was offered the role of Head of Support in November 2019, I initially declined. My wife asked me to call her with her father to talk it over and hear his advice. After a long call, he helped me realize the positive impact I could have as a team leader and I decided to take the position. If it wasn’t for him, the support of my wife, and of course the trust of my team members and the executive team at Doist, I wouldn’t have grown as much as I have.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

It’s increasingly easy to create and distribute a product. No matter what your product is, someone else can make something similar. It could appeal to more people, attract a more profitable market segment, be more environmentally friendly, and ultimately take customers away from you. Now, there’s nothing wrong with people creating things. We should celebrate and encourage anyone who wants to create and innovate to create products that contribute to a better world.

Fortunately, there’s another group of creators: those who craft the customer experience. People who write the copy to intrigue and engage your customers, people who create the appealing and intuitive design, people who help your customers not only succeed with using your product but get the most out of it. If your customer experience is lacking, whether that’s customer service or your marketing team, you’ll have trouble competing in today’s competitive product landscape. The key is having both: providing people with great products and a customer experience that’s worthy of the product and your customers’ time.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

There are a few big tech giants who are “legacy” companies that feel they no longer need to focus on customer experience. They give the impression that smaller companies can’t compete with them, not even by delivering an outstanding customer experience.

Any company — no matter how many customers they serve — should prioritize the customer experience. Long term, you can’t afford not to.

I recommend investing in the people that represent your company and engage with customers. Train them, provide growth opportunities, and pay them fairly. This is where a lot of companies like to cut costs — or rather like to think they’re cutting costs.

If you do this well, customers will notice. They will pick your product over that of a competitor who fails to invest in their people, and as a result, the customer.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Absolutely. All it takes is for one company with a similar product to provide a better customer experience. The more companies that are trying to do this, the more likely one is to succeed and challenge your position in the market. Companies should be proactive about providing an exceptional customer experience. In this day and age, competition is always eager to take your spot. Embrace it. Improve your product. Improve the customer experience and be worthy of competition from new and existing product peers.

Any company that offers a better customer experience, whether they’re a competitor or even in the same industry, should serve as inspiration. What are they doing that you’re not doing? How could you achieve something similar — something better? This is the external pressure that faces all companies and drives innovation.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

A year ago, we gave a customer a free month of Todoist Pro. He was so happy, that he made a video sharing his gratitude, and he later signed up for an annual subscription. This year, he reached out asking if we could defer the annual payment because he was experiencing some tough times due to a divorce, COVID-19, and most heartbreakingly, his daughter was diagnosed with eye cancer. Needless to say, we made sure he didn’t have to worry about paying his annual fee.

This prompted the customer to create a new video expressing his gratitude and extending his thanks to the entire company.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

The ripple effect, even beyond the Customer Support Team, served as a reminder of the value Todoist has to individuals that we might not think about on a daily basis. It reminded us of our mission. Small gestures that cost the company nothing can have a huge impact. This reaction empowered every Doist employee to act in ways that will delight customers without asking permission.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Build a team of passionate individuals. If you’re going to create an outstanding customer experience, you need to find people who are aligned with your values, who are passionate about your products, and the positive impact it can have on your (future) customers. Building an exceptional team is hard, but if team members share the same passion as you, you’re much closer to achieving that great customer experience you’re looking for. We just hired three new team members, all with different backgrounds, but a shared passion for our products and our mission, to build a future we want to work in. Create growth opportunities for your team members. As your company grows, you’ll find there are many skills that can benefit your company and the customer. Instead of hiring people with the skills you’re missing, consider creating opportunities for your team members to grow their skills set. However, that doesn’t mean that someone should fulfill the duties of multiple full-time jobs. At Doist, our support team members are constantly expanding their skillset. Whether it’s improving their writing skills by contributing to the Help Center, working with bug bounty hunters to ensure our products are always secure, or developing integrations for our support tools. Promote a culture of autonomy. I can’t stress this enough. In order to get the best output, people need to be empowered to do their work the way that works best for them. Don’t focus too much on the input, it’s likely people achieve a result in different ways — quality output is what matters. At Doist, we have a strong culture of autonomy and trust. Every head has the freedom to shape their department in the way that empowers their team. Every team member has the freedom to approach their work in the way that works best for them. Document anything that might be relevant. Document anything that can empower your colleagues to take on new challenges and improve processes in place. Sometimes by writing down a process, you’ll find that there are opportunities to make things more efficient and achieve better outcomes. For your customers, you want to make sure your product is as intuitive as possible, but you’ll also want to provide documentation with detailed steps on how to use the product and get the most out of it. We have multiple team members writing and updating our help documentation on a daily basis, to make sure anyone can find the information they need to use our products to achieve their desired outcome. Collaborate to create the best customer experience. It takes cross-departmental collaboration to create an ideal customer experience. Marketing, design, product, engineering, and support all need to be aligned on what an outstanding customer experience is and support each other in making this happen. Empower teams to collaborate and you’ll find a plethora of opportunities to improve excellent customer experience. Our beautiful Help Centers are a result of a collaboration between design, marketing, engineering, and support. Collaborate and you can make use of a range of relevant skills across teams.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Definitely! Referral programs and ambassador programs are a great way to start. For Todoist, we have a referral program, allowing anyone to earn free Todoist Pro time if others sign up using their link. We also offer a partnership program for content creators, publishers, bloggers, coaches, and productivity experts for introducing Todoist to new users.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

If you can’t compete on price, compete with a better customer experience and a company mission people can get behind. Not everyone will choose your product. Some people simply can’t afford to take anything other than the cheapest solution. But there are plenty of customers who make conscious decisions about their purchases. It’s up to you to provide them with an outstanding experience and involve them in your mission to create a better world.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I was starting a movement, the main goal would be to create inclusive societies. There’s too much hate directed toward people who are different from each other, and it’s nearly always caused by a lack of understanding. Fortunately, there are a lot of great people doing this work and opportunities for us to join and support their causes.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

https://blog.doist.com/by/evert-velthuizen/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/evertvelthuizen/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/doist/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!