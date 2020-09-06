EVER WONDER?

If god is good and we believe in him/her . . . how can we discriminate against people because of how our creator made them.

god made us each with:

the color of our skin

the sex we are

the country we were born in

the religion we are born into . . .

how can we discriminate against each other for the way we look, feel, pray, and think, when the same god we love created the ones we discriminate against exactly as they are.