EVER WONDER?

Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.
His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.
He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years. He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.
He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span. He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.
The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.
Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.
He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter
who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;
the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.
They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.