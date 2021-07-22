Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Even though it’s a year plus since the pandemic, some are still struggling with mental health

Why I can't calm my mind >> I want to go to sleep, but, I'm having trouble.

There is a growing amount of research on the effect of stress on our minds. But, how is this fesible? What physical channels are there that can possibly link the mind and the body?

Direct links between the mind and body include the nerves & biochemical compounds [ hormones, neurotransmitters, etc. ]

Emotions can indirectly affect our physical bodies as well. Oftentimes, how we feel affects the way we behave, sleep, communicate – whether we turn to or away from healthy foods, exercise, and sleep.

Over the long-run, these habits and behaviors can take a toll on our physical health. These work in the other direction as well, whereby after we eat, exercise, and/ or sleep, we feel different emotions than we did beforehand.

Think about what you do when you’re feeling stressed or sad. Do you turn to [ and devour ] sweets and maybe skip your workout, for example? It’s also possible that you lose your appetite during times of stress. Do you find it easier to stay on track with your food choices and exercise routine when you’re happy and content? These are examples of the mind-body connection too.

SO YOU MIGHT ASK, WHAT CAN I DO ABOUT IT?

Mind- Body practices for optimum health:

There are many practices we can take on to help foster calmer minds, inner peace, and lead to a higher level of physical health & wellness.

These include:

* Mindfullness meditation

* Yoga

* Tai chi

* Acupunture

* Massage therapy

“ Meditation is a process of lightening up, of trusting the basic goodness of what we have and who we are, and of realizing that any wisdom that exists, exists in what we already have.

“We can lead our life so as to become more awake to who we are and what we’re doing rather than trying to improve or change or get rid of who we are or what we’re doing. The key is to wake up, to become more alert, more inquisitive and curious about ourselves “ – Pema Chodron

CONCLUSION:

The way you think and feel can help to feed health or disease. Your thoughts, beliefs, and emoitons can affect your body directly. There are many different mind-body practices including , mindfullness, meditation yoga, tai-chi, acupuncture, and massage therapy.

So, tell me, what can you start implementing today?

    Randi Silverman, Certified Sleep Science Coach at Randi's Wellness Corner

    I am Certified as a Sleep Coach Specialist through NESTA / The Spencer Institute Training for Coaches. I’m also a Certified Fitness Trainer, Certified Healthy Lifestyle Specialist and I hold a degree in Healthcare Science.

    I am passionate about working with stressed out females from a variety of backgrounds. From exhausted Mom’s to overworked CEO’s, I’ve helped dozens of women who are struggling with stress change their lives for the better by getting quality, consistent sleep. By helping my clients know how to reduce their stress levels, they are able to create a healthy sleep pattern free of sleeping pills or other alternatives.

    A little about me:

    What Makes Me Different:

    My mindset and experience. I, too, have experienced sleepless nights due to stress and truly understand the toll it can take on your life and your body. The mental attitude I have to help others break the cycle is an important factor in how I provide service to my clients.

    When you work with me you can expect:

    • Diligent problem solving. I am always up for a challenge and strive to find the right solution for my clients, every time.

    • Continual goal setting. When I help someone achieve their goals, I always encourage them to set another one to continue working toward.

    • Discipline and dedication. I’m highly disciplined and hold myself to a high standard. By doing so I ensure I am giving my best to my clients 100% of the time.

    • Planning. I believe in making a step-by-step plan. It’s much more realistic to reach your goals when you break them down with tasks and milestones. I do this with each of my clients to keep it straight forward for them.

    When I’m not working with my clients, you can expect to find me kicking back to enjoy the Lifetime Movie Network, Law & Order or CSI.

    Ready to see if we are the right fit to work together? Send me a message and let’s chat!

