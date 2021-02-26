Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Even In My Darkest Times I Knew I Wasn’t Alone, Says Success Coach Shashicka Tyre-Hill

Our success is more often than not a product of our struggles. We do better for ourselves when we want better, but it can be an exhausting, lonely, and arduous journey. It can be challenging to see the silver lining, but as we work towards self-improvement, it is important to understand we are, in fact, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Our success is more often than not a product of our struggles. We do better for ourselves when we want better, but it can be an exhausting, lonely, and arduous journey. It can be challenging to see the silver lining, but as we work towards self-improvement, it is important to understand we are, in fact, not alone. Many have walked a similar path, which is what success coach Shashicka Tyre-Hill believes was a significant factor in her achievements. 

Shashicka Tyre-Hill had a tough upbringing. A single mom at just 15 years old, she had to drop out of school and was barely making ends meet. “My life revolved around survival,” states Tyre-Hill. “It was lonely and dark. I was scared and didn’t know if I would ever get out of that cycle.” Shashicka would overcome her obstacles and build a business helping others do the same through faith, community, and purpose. 

Finding Faith

“Our faith is what grounds us when we need it most,” explains Tyre-Hill. “Whatever you believe in, let that higher power guide you when you need it and ground you when you feel afraid.” Tyre-Hill maintains that her strong faith is what gave her support and comfort when things seemed impossible. She explains further, “your faith will never leave your side.”

Finding Community

When Shashicka Tyre-Hill felt most alone, she turned to others who could listen and lend her support. “Branch out and find a community of like-minded individuals,” says Tyre-Hill. “Your vibe attracts your tribe, and it is important to find friends and mentors with similar values.” Understanding the struggle is what drove her to coach others. When values bring you together, your circle is much more robust, and it builds you up. 

Finding Purpose

When Shashicka Tyre-Hill realized through it all that she indeed wasn’t alone, she found her purpose and began sharing that with others. “Your purpose will continually fuel you no matter how hard things get,” she states. “Purpose gives you something to share with others, increasing your community and bringing it all together.”

Shashicka Tyre-Hill firmly believes that passion connects us, and little by little, it lifts the curtain of darkness, showing us all the support we’ve had all along. “It can be hard to get started, but you just have to take that first step,” she explains. “The more steps you take, the more support falls in step alongside you.”

    Jason Steinberg

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO of Shepherd’s Hill Academy,” With Trace Embry

    by Carly Martinetti
    https://www..com/in/mrvinlee/
    Community//

    Vin Lee, A Self-made Billionaire On Becoming A Better Leader and Having A More Positive Impact

    by Nathalie Virem
    Community//

    Cassandra Hill of Holistic Living Consulting: “Move your body Stop being a couch potato”

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.