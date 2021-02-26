Even In My Darkest Times I Knew I Wasn’t Alone, Says Success Coach Shashicka Tyre-Hill

Our success is more often than not a product of our struggles. We do better for ourselves when we want better, but it can be an exhausting, lonely, and arduous journey. It can be challenging to see the silver lining, but as we work towards self-improvement, it is important to understand we are, in fact, not alone. Many have walked a similar path, which is what success coach Shashicka Tyre-Hill believes was a significant factor in her achievements.

Shashicka Tyre-Hill had a tough upbringing. A single mom at just 15 years old, she had to drop out of school and was barely making ends meet. “My life revolved around survival,” states Tyre-Hill. “It was lonely and dark. I was scared and didn’t know if I would ever get out of that cycle.” Shashicka would overcome her obstacles and build a business helping others do the same through faith, community, and purpose.

Finding Faith

“Our faith is what grounds us when we need it most,” explains Tyre-Hill. “Whatever you believe in, let that higher power guide you when you need it and ground you when you feel afraid.” Tyre-Hill maintains that her strong faith is what gave her support and comfort when things seemed impossible. She explains further, “your faith will never leave your side.”

Finding Community

When Shashicka Tyre-Hill felt most alone, she turned to others who could listen and lend her support. “Branch out and find a community of like-minded individuals,” says Tyre-Hill. “Your vibe attracts your tribe, and it is important to find friends and mentors with similar values.” Understanding the struggle is what drove her to coach others. When values bring you together, your circle is much more robust, and it builds you up.

Finding Purpose

When Shashicka Tyre-Hill realized through it all that she indeed wasn’t alone, she found her purpose and began sharing that with others. “Your purpose will continually fuel you no matter how hard things get,” she states. “Purpose gives you something to share with others, increasing your community and bringing it all together.”

Shashicka Tyre-Hill firmly believes that passion connects us, and little by little, it lifts the curtain of darkness, showing us all the support we’ve had all along. “It can be hard to get started, but you just have to take that first step,” she explains. “The more steps you take, the more support falls in step alongside you.”