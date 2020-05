May 3, 2020 – Even if you’re wearing a mask, it is possible to catch coronavirus through your eyes? How can people be sure they’re not infecting others? Is it safe to try on clothes that others may have tried on? Yesterday, I shared my thoughts on The Weekend Express with Susan Hendricks. What do you think?

Share your comments on my Instagram account

#coronavirus #covid19 #covid #americaworkstogether #quarentineandchill #wegotthis #youvegotthis #doctor #medicine #flattenthecurve #drdarria #hln