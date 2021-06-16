Evelyne Tollman Werzowa of ‘The Stand Up Doll’: “Make characters you love, and want to fight for”

We have received letters from women who have lost their babies telling us how the film made them not feel alone. I have also received letters from strangers saying that The Stand Up Doll made them feel good about their lives after losses or understanding their mother’s choices. It seems to trigger different things in different people that somehow Risa’s optimism and positive attitude have helped them think about how they live their lives.

Evelyne Tollman Werzowa is originally from South Africa, where she began acting and writing plays since she was young. Evelyne attended LACC theatre academy and went on to study screenwriting, completing the Writers Boot-camp 2 year program. Evelyne has produced and performed in some of her plays, LA, LA, No! No!, Directed by Maggie Soboil, Into The Still Point, and The Pig And I, which were highly recommended by the LA Weekly, who called Tollman’s work outstanding comparing her unique humor to Monty Python. Evelyne’s scripts Old Time Girl, Cricket Song, and My Wedding At Auschwitz made Finalist and semi-Finalist in Table Read My Screenplay, Zoetrope, and Los Angeles Independent Screenwriting Awards. Old Time Girl was a Finalist in the ScreenCraft contest. It was selected in Paris Film Awards and Social World Film Festival. The Stand Up Doll is her directing debut and has been 15 years in the making, documenting Risa from 85–100 and counting, and it is on Amazon Prime. Evelyne’s first feature, Somebody’s Mother, is on i-tunes and Amazon Prime. She co-wrote, produced, and acted in the film. Evelyne won the Van Gough Film Award at Amsterdam Film Awards and Best Documentary at Silk Road Film Festival for The Stand Up Doll Film.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I was born in South Africa in a time of apartheid. As young as I can remember, I wanted to tell stories to express how I felt about the world. I saw so much injustice and inequality. Theatre felt like a beautiful world that felt safe to fight, stand up and express how I felt about the world. Through other’s words, or my own. I started making up stories with my sister and made the neighbor’s kids come and watch us. I studied acting, and we left America when I was 16 and came to LA. I was delighted. I went on to study Theatre at LACC Theatre Academy, with Roy London, Marilyn Fox, Eric Morris, and At The Berg Studios. Yet being an actor was not enough. I wanted to have a voice too. I signed up for The Writers Boot-Camp’s two-year screenwriting program and got hooked. I had already been writing plays, but now I had a simple and effective system to write scripts. During the program, my sister and I decided to work on a film together. We wrote Somebody’s Mother. The film initially was about two sisters struggling to come from a violent country and past. Still, when my sister lost her baby after just eleven days, we decided it was necessary to tell the story about child loss and grief. To our shock, we found out that it is very common to lose a baby, and not much is talked about it until recently. The film is uncomfortable for many because we do not shy away from the grieving process. We both acted in the film, produced it, and Gabriela, my sister, directed it, which helped her heal and work through the loss somehow. We finished the film in 2016, did a festival run, and now it’s on Amazon Prime. I also befriended Risa Igelfeld eighty-five-year-old woman who fled Vienna when Hitler invaded. I followed her from 85–100, documenting her inspiring attitude to life. Risa lost her mother when she was just a year old, fled her home, lost her father for many years when the war came and ended up in LA. She went through so much heartache, but somehow she is always positive. I was curious about her secret to life. What helped her to keep getting up with joy and humor? So I filmed her for 15 years until her 100th birthday party. The Stand Up Doll Film is a meditation on life, aging, joy, and attitude. The film is on Amazon Prime, Vimeo, and Tubi.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

When making The Stand Up Doll, I thought it was essential to have Risa talk to me about sexuality as a woman at 98 years young. Risa forgot the camera was on oneway, as we were driving she went into all the juicy gossip about a man she had a crush on, how she wanted to they held and kissed. How she had sex, and it was disappointing. I showed her the footage later and asked her if she would allow it in the film, and she agreed. It is a delightful moment in the film. Risa goes into sex as a 99-year-old woman, what she’s looking for, and the wish to take a pill that would keep her young so she would still be seen.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I find all people fascinating. No one comes to mind but Risa.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working with a production company in LA with my script Cricket Song. Cricket Song is so close to my heart. In the violent world of apartheid South Africa, a young privileged white girl forms a deep bond with her African nanny. In order the save her friendship, she must face her superficial ways and own her prejudices. Unfortunately, until we all face and acknowledge our prejudices and misperceptions about people, we cannot heal. This is such a project. Rachel has to face her ugliness and prejudices to be better. We moved to Vienna two years and six months, and three days ago, and it was quite a culture shock. I decided to write a one-person show about it, but I now turn it into a series due to lockdown. HOT MESS is a woman coming to terms with culture shock, menopause, global warming, and trying to see the good in others.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Maya Angelou. Her words, her wisdom, her strength. Whenever I feel like ugh, I don’t know, it feels hard to keep doing projects and getting them out there, I think of Maya and Oprah Winfrey. Everything about Oprah. Her stunning performances as an actress ripped me right open. When I saw her and Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple, I was so moved, and of course, the entire script and film by Steven Spielberg is precisely why I want to tell stories! They can transform lives, make you see yourself, your hopes, dreams, and weaknesses. Oprah’s strength, wisdom, and light. She can hold space to go deeper, further into the soul of a person, and elevate consciousness better than anyone. Her vision and strength are the mountaintops for so many women. Yes, we can dream, dare to call out what we want, call the bullshit out, and not be silenced. I look to her for inspiration and strength to trust, listen and go deeper.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I hope telling stories help to elevate, inspire and wake up people to the issues at hand. I am stunned by the ticking clock of global warming, yet many people don’t think it’s a crisis. I am making short films about global warming. I am making tiny comic shorts about Aliens coming to earth to share these themes in a comic. What would they think of us humans? What would they want to teach us? Can we stop consuming so much meat to save the planet? At least at breakfast? Jonathan Safran Foer asks in his brilliant new book, WE Are The Weather.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

For me, I’ve always had to create. If I don’t, it’s like having my arm cut off. It’s what I’ve had to do to feel alive, inspired, and excited about life and collaboration. I would say trust what you want to say, believe in, and then keep believing in it. Don’t let money or waiting for permission permit you to do your work. For both films, we just kept doing one tiny step after another. It wasn’t easy. We created a Kickstarter asking for help from everyone we knew to help us finish the films. So there goes pride. We fell on our faces when we realized the characters in Somebody’s Mother could be more “likable,” but she was grieving, so we had to become humble. I have wanted to make Cricket Song ever since I wrote it; I have seen those characters waiting in a room waiting for them to live ever since I wrote their lives. I have faith that one day they will get to live out their stories because stories matter to change consciousness. Stories matter to do better, be better, kinder, and say yes, we are beautiful, strong, inspired, capable souls who can stand in love. That’s what keeps me going, this love. I hope that it matters, and I would find a mission statement that does the same for you.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

We have received letters from women who have lost their babies telling us how the film made them not feel alone. I have also received letters from strangers saying that The Stand Up Doll made them feel good about their lives after losses or understanding their mother’s choices. It seems to trigger different things in different people that somehow Risa’s optimism and positive attitude have helped them think about how they live their lives.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

I have so many projects in the works. I would love a platform supporting filmmakers, writers, environmentalists to help get these messages across. A clear wake-up call every day, every week to think, how are we living our lives? How can I make the earth, my family, and my neighbors better? What can I add to make planet earth better? And education. If we educate children about empathy, tolerance, and care for the planet, we would have the world we so long for.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Make characters you love, and want to fight for. When we made Somebody’s Mother, my sister was still grieving. I wanted to help her, give her the space to show her anger and grief. I also wish we had shown some of her characters softness and kindness as it scared some audiences away. To make sure you are creating stories about flawed people, make sure you fall in love with them.

2. When I was making The Stand Up Doll, I thought it would be too expensive to hire a crew for all the shooting days. I just filmed Risa on my iPhone, not wanting to let it stop me. I got some fantastic, raw, and beautiful moments that I do not think I would have ever got if I had a big crew. But finally, I got some money for the film and a very generous cameraman who helped me shoot some of the footage, and I am glad I did. I wish I would have shot more with a better camera from the start. But both worked out. I have some moments I believe Risa would never have shared if there was a big crew the entire time.

3. When auditioning, sometimes I just did not work hard enough on the audition. I think there are some roles I should have worked harder on, taken more times, and trust that I am worth it. That was a form of self-sabotage to go after what I want all the way and not halfway.

4. Have people in your court who believe in you. I have a few fantastic, kind, generous souls who I can always go to with a project. My friend Jeff Kanew would always read a script and give me note. He edited my film and trailers. Benjamin Cook also stood by me the whole way, working on the project on and off again for years. Kurt Mattila, who picked up a camera and said yes, let’s get these interviews again. All of them helped me make it better. Creativity does not happen in a vacuum. It takes Cheerleaders. I have also gone to people who have just criticized me, who have found ways to tear me down yet have not dared to make their films. I always wonder why I went to them. The part of me who did not believe in myself, who wanted to prove I was wrong for trying, will mirror my fears. Those negative voices are always there, and you can always find someone to show you why you shouldn’t try. Find those people who will build you up, like Eva Oskarsdorrir, a wonderful friend to who I show my new fetes, and she says yes! Go. Do it. I’m here. Also, my husband has supported me along the way — nothing better than having a partner who gets how important your dreams can make all the difference.

5. Don’t wait for permission. Your vision is your permission. How you see the world, your ideas are your permission. I need to remember this over and over again. The right team, a partner is also looking for you. See the project done, completed. See why you are creating it. Let that be your guidepost. Then take little steps every day to see what you need to do to create. Then rest, and trust.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

We are here to lift each other and to make the world a better place. To be the light, the love we want to see in the world. Being part of this global community is important, but it will elevate you, connect you, and bring out your beauty and brilliance, which is your birthright. You are here to shine by making things better, by loving, collaborating, and creating. This is the kind of world we can co-create. The truth is we all want to feel good, feel that the world is a beautiful place, that we are capable and powerful. By choosing to say yes to social impact, you say yes to life and be a visionary. To see the world you want, create itself, and be part of that beautiful energy. It’s easy to sit back and let others do everything, but the small voice in you is so much more, so get ready to be grand and share your gifts.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Oprah. I would love to collaborate with her on so many levels. Oprah’s fearless vision, desire to elevate consciousness, and tenacity to go after what she wants, having always been Goddess, is what I aspire to be. She had come from a difficult past where she could have cowered, listened to others’ negativity, and given up. Instead, she has stood firm, put her ego and check, held her intentions and visions strong for a higher purpose. That is what I aspire, to create work that elevates, inspires, and brings us to our better, awake selves.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best day and night to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight and never stop fighting,” E.E. Cummings. I read this when I was in high school and have clung to it ever since. If you are not careful, the desire to conform, fit in, be like everyone else will kill your voice and your creative spark. I have had many moments in life when I succumbed to this, wanting to fit in and just get work. I have had to remember I have a voice, a gift unlike anyone sleaze, and it is my job to express that.

How can our readers follow you online?

