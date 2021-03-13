Evelyn Torres of BluGlacier & Oshen Salmon: “Attend speeches and coaching workshops ”

Attend courses on paper recycling, water efficient use and good environmental practices — Aim to complement the environmental self-diagnosis workshops within school communities.

As part of my series about companies who are helping to battle climate change, I had the pleasure of interviewing Evelyn Torres of BluGlacier & Oshen Salmon.

The 13-year marketing veteran worked for companies like Deloitte, Nielsen and Anheuser-Busch InBev. Torres has already established BluGlacier as the official salmon partner of Miami City Ballet Gala, confirmed participation in the prestigious South Beach Food and Wine Festival and overseeing the website revamp. With over 300 million dollars in sales and over 60 million pounds sold in the US, BluGlacier, is widely recognized for distributing Chile’s most sustainable farmed salmon. BluGlacier’s parent companies Blumar and Ventisqueros are deeply committed to promoting the sustainability of their Silverside and Atlantic salmon products. Rich in healthy Omega 3s, easy to cook and delicious to eat, farmed salmon appears in virtually every supermarket case and on the menus in all types of dining establishments.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I knew the next company I joined would have to be a pioneer in sustainable practices and ethical behavior. I joined BluGlacier because I felt there was a unique opportunity to lift the veil of ambiguity surrounding food and in the seafood industry. As a consumer myself I wanted to answer the questions I have surrounding what I eat each day. Being in this role is humbling and gratifying because I get to help bring a sustainable source of protein to people’s homes.

What is the mission of your company? What problems are you aiming to solve?

BluGlacier and Oshēn Salmon together with our parent companies Blumar and Ventisqueros are committed to sustaining responsible aquaculture. Our dedicated aquaculture team works with the latest innovations to produce high quality salmon in an efficient way. We believe in full transparency, so we strive to follow best practices in being sustainable in the management of resources, caring for the environment and reducing waste and protecting the oceans where our salmon is raised.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

Our parent companies have implemented policies and procedures to ensure the sustainability, quality and safety of our products. We hold our product to the gold standard with numerous certifications. As member of the “Global Salmon Initiative”, we are engaged in achieving ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) standard in our Farming Sites and Processing Plants. Our entire Atlantic Salmon production is BAP (Best Aquaculture Practices) approved with 4 Stars Level.

Other environmental awareness efforts include:

WWF Agreement

Salmon Social Initiative

Clean Production Agreement in the Blumar Fleet

Beach cleaning

Agreement with Birdlife

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

Education is your biggest tool. Consumer education helps reinforce your brand’s value proposition while also generating leads and ultimately converting into sales. Joining forces with like-minded companies and participating in events such as consumer education programs encourages audiences to be a part of the responsibility, we all bear for protecting the environment.

The youth led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

Attend courses on paper recycling, water efficient use and good environmental practices — Aim to complement the environmental self-diagnosis workshops within school communities.

Open-door Policy — Openly answering questions, clarifying doubts and tearing down certain myths about environmental consciousness from firsthand experiences.

Attend speeches and coaching workshops — experience nutrition and healthy life lectures to help mold the next generation into leading a more well rounded and balanced lifestyle.

Travel often (with family or school trips) to experience different environments — This will give the younger generation an opportunity to learn about communities and environments outside of their everyday norm.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would ask everyone to cease drinking out of plastic water bottles and eliminate their utilization of single use plastics. Our oceans really need us to make a change in this area.

