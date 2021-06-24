Eve Gay of Stoned Fine Jewelry: “Just have to keep your head up and keep trekking through the mud because it will get better”

…There’s a lot of things I hope to do in my lifetime, but one of my biggest things is definitely to speak with younger girls. I had a very interesting experience growing up and it’s tough out there. I really want to be an advocate for younger girls going through all sorts of struggles and weird situations while in middle school and high school. Girls are mean and we really need to empower each other and lift each other up and not be as competitive and jealous. At the end of the day, that’s not going to do any good and I hope to sit on panels and to speak with younger girls and to speak at colleges and high schools about the struggles that I went through and how everything that happened to me led to something greater. In the end, you just have to keep your head up and keep trekking through the mud because it will get better.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was born and raised in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. I am 22 years old and just graduated from Pepperdine University with my degree in International Management. I spent my sophomore year studying Chinese & Business at Fudan University in Shanghai, China. During my junior year at Pepperdine, I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do post-grad. At first, I thought that was fashion. I secured an internship in NYC with a really cool designer, but when the pandemic hit, that all went downhill. During the pandemic, I began to think more and more about what I wanted to do. Shortly after, STONED just came to me. I started researching diamond dealers, LLC’s, and other practices — that’s how STONED was born. I taught myself a lot and there have been a lot of learning lessons along the way, but I am so grateful and thankful for all the support I have received.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been a lot of interesting things that have happened to me since I began my career. I think one of the most interesting stories was when another student in Pepperdine decided they wanted to buy my company. It was definitely an interesting experience.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have made a lot of mistakes and learned from each of them. The funniest mistake by far was when I was scouting locations for my first major shoot, starring Ireland Baldwin. I was looking for a private tennis court in Malibu and I had posted on the Neighbor App. I had someone reply to my posting and say STONED could use their friends’ private court at their home in Malibu.

At first, I thought to myself “wow, this is great.” As I began to think more deeply into it, I was convinced it was a set up. My mom and I decided to buy a taser gun to protect ourselves just in case things seemed suspicious upon arrival. When we got to the location, the owner of the house was the nicest, most trusting person. They were so sweet and just wanted to help a student at Pepperdine out. Little did they know my mom and I were so paranoid and packed a taser gun. It all turned out great, but it was so funny to meet the person and realize just how much our imagination had taken over.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful for my family and friends. The support I have received from them has been amazing. I am especially grateful for my mom. She is currently the only employee that I have and she really helps me out. She has given me so much advice and helps me out wherever she can. She recently broke her arm and still helped me set up my trunk shows or shoots. It is so sweet to work alongside my mom, we definitely have the best time together!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My best friend actually recommended a book to me last year called “The Defining Decade” about your twenties and the book really got me thinking about what I wanted to do with my life and how I wanted my “defining decade” to be like. A lot of my friends read it and we all interpreted it very differently, which is very interesting. It was a really great book and I encourage everyone in their twenties to also read it.

The book talks a lot about relationships, work, family and all the defining things that happen when we are in our twenties. Definitely need to read more because in my opinion, it is very important to be knowledgeable on various different aspects of life and business, especially as a business owner. It is one of my goals to become a more avid reader.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My favorite quote is “I’ll deal with it on Tuesday.” This quote has always resonated with me because I never like to act on emotions. I have had a lot of late night breakdowns, but I will never act on anything while heated or emotional. I think it is important to take a step back, breathe, and recollect your thoughts so you can have some time to think and reevaluate before you act on impulse.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am a big believer in giving back and helping others where I can. After I graduated, I sent all the professors I had at Pepperdine during my time a thank you note and pledged to assist any future students interested in the diamond industry get a kickstart in their career. In addition to this, I have done a couple local charity events and donated proceeds to differing causes. I love being able to give back and I hope as I continue to grow, I can make bigger and bigger impacts. A niche that I want to tap into in terms of making a cause is with young girls and entrepreneurship. I hope to speak on panels in the future and do more charity events.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

This is a really thought provoking question. I was just speaking to one of my friends, Ashlyn Carmela, who is the founder of a real estate brokerage and she is currently developing an app. We both agreed that it is still tough for women to make it as founders. We both had shared experiences where men were not taking us seriously in our roles strictly because of our genders and/or age. I think what holds some of us back is the idea of perfection — that what we are going to put out there needs to be perfect. The idea of perfection really holds some people back. As my mom has taught me, nothing is perfect and striving for perfection will hamper you in the long run. That is what made me launch STONED so quickly. I knew that if I waited for perfection, the moment might be gone. The best thing to do is make it “good,” and then as things progress, you will see where things need to be altered. Along the way, you will make mistakes that will teach you valuable lessons.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

Women helping women is a really big deal to me and we should all be striving to help one another. Some stuff that I have done to help empower other women to become entrepreneurs and founders is speaking with a lot of the younger high school-aged girls about how important it is to get your education and to really do all the internships you can to make all the connections you can. This way, when it is time for you to start your own business or do whatever you want to do, you have all the tools and connections that are needed to do so. As I grow bigger and bigger, I really hope to help younger girls find their voices and find their passions and help them create businesses. That’s really one of my big goals is just to help the younger generation and to be an advocate for them. Growing up, my mom was a single mom and she is also an entrepreneur and a very smart lady. My grandma is also another person I looked up to. They always empowered me and advocated for me. They assured me that I could be anything I wanted to be, so I just think reiterating that the younger generation of women is really, really important and something that I really hope I can do. Whether it’s going to schools and speaking, or any form of panels, I would just love to be a part of it. I would love to help women start their own businesses.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

It was very interesting going into the jewelry business because it is heavily male dominated, which I found very interesting because who knows jewelry better than women, right?! I think it’s really important, especially in the jewelry industry, that we get a lot more female voices in the mix. Having different perspectives only helps brands and companies grow. I think it’s very important to have a diverse working environment so you can get different perspectives and different voices on everything you do.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

There is so much being done to help empower women and I think it is very important that these initiatives continue on. Some things I believe could be beneficial for women who want to start their own business and companies is to get the “entrepreneur bug” into them as early as possible. I believe it would be really beneficial for high schools to focus a lot on entrepreneurship and innovation, and implement classes on these topics. We need innovators and we need entrepreneurs in the world that are going to make new things and bring different perspectives to older generations.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There’s a lot of things I hope to do in my lifetime, but one of my biggest things is definitely to speak with younger girls. I had a very interesting experience growing up and it’s tough out there. I really want to be an advocate for younger girls going through all sorts of struggles and weird situations while in middle school and high school. Girls are mean and we really need to empower each other and lift each other up and not be as competitive and jealous. At the end of the day, that’s not going to do any good and I hope to sit on panels and to speak with younger girls and to speak at colleges and high schools about the struggles that I went through and how everything that happened to me led to something greater. In the end, you just have to keep your head up and keep trekking through the mud because it will get better.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

If I could have a private breakfast or lunch with anyone in the world it would have to be Kylie Jenner. I really admire her and how she has branded herself with all her different ventures. Kylie Lip Kits were genius and I love the aesthetic of all her different brands. I would be so thrilled and honored to have her wear my jewelry one day.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

Thank you so much for the interview and your time!