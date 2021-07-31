Evan Collier of ARCH Production & Design: “Handmade over Printed”

Handmade over Printed. I feel like the world of retail display, events and hospitality has for a long time been overrun with printed material and screens. While these forms of relaying information play an important role in client engagement, they are often overused at the expense of the human experience. Over the past five years and the ever- increasing demand for “experiential marketing,” we have noticed an uptick in the use of hand-painted murals, unique signage, chalk displays, custom specials menus, handcrafted invitations and event materials, boutique gifting, and decor. These touches throughout a company’s visual branding and overall client experience leave a lasting impression on the patron, and inspire more creativity in the world.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Evan Collier.

Evan Collier is the founder, Lead Fabricator and Principal Designer of ARCH Production & Design, an award-winning custom design and fabrication studio focused on delivering high-impact, strategic solutions for superior brand experiences exhibitions, event productions, film and TV, live theater brand activations, B2B hospitality design, retail marketing, and nightlife experiences As a self taught businessman and lifelong artist and creator, Evan has found great success being the keystone that brings together the worlds of fabrication and art, business and marketing, and an ethos of sustainability. He has gathered an arsenal of tools and techniques, artisans and craftspeople, believing there’s literally no creative concept on earth that Evan and the ARCH team cannot realize.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I got started making things with my dad, who really sculpted me into what he wanted to be, I think. He was a trained architect, and draftsman coming out of London, England. He arrived alone in Canada at 19, and turned into this awesome outdoorsman and builder. He painted a lot, which had a huge influence on me. We were always building things. I pretty much grew up on a job site from age seven, because my dad spent 20 years remodeling an old limestone church we moved into in rural Canada. My first job was as his gofer — you know, go for this, go for that — holding and helping and watching. He taught me as he worked, which is what I do now and have done with my staff over the years. I teach as I work and in turn, learn things I am doing — better. One thing led to another, and I built the high school skate park with my friends, and then met the Leavens Brothers, Bruce and Roger, in Vancouver, British Columbia, in the early 2000’s. At that time my focus was on music, and I was interning as an audio engineer at their legendary Greenhouse Studios. I ended up helping them build an entire recording studio, and I learned a lot from them and the other guys on the job site.

Then something really big happened…. In 2005, a friend invited me to this big art party rave in the desert by Reno, Nevada, and I thought, “Why not, let’s do it.” This first year at Burning Man was the turning point for me — big art, epic landscapes, and adventures untold — what a world! I went in 2005, and basically woke up in 2006 in Soho on Broadway doing windows and being part of Brooklyn’s burgeoning underground art and party scene. Isabllle Lumpkin, now known as the performance artist NARCISSISTER, was my big influence, personally and professionally. We worked on shows and traveled together, became each other’s muse, and I did the building, the music, and the stage with her. I learned a lot from her in the way of commercial art. It was a rapid snowball from there; I just applied what I knew and showed up, kept learning and had a glass half-full attitude. When I met renowned fabricator Yarrow Mazzeti in 2010 I had another major shift in reality. Learning to weld and sculpt with metal, wood, fiberglass, and light was profound, and he still has a big influence on me. Mentors in all my fields have really been strong as I never went to college or university, no formal training — just learning from doing and experience really.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Mistakes are so necessary, it’s part of the creative process really. It takes time to learn how to mess up well; the more you make mistakes the more and faster you learn…it’s the best part. My spiritual work with meditation, yoga, buddhism, and philosophy has also helped with that. You learn to let go when you make mistakes, not take it personally, and grow from it, try something new, and that’s really the creative process. ‘This doesn’t work, how about that, no… ok well let’s try this’. It’s hard for me to pinpoint mistakes I made because there are really so many. Having no formal training, just doing things by trial and error was how I learned. I made up the rules as I went along, and that’s the beauty of it. We really still do make up the rules as we go, thinking out of the box is really figuring out what to try, and then trying the next thing. Also doing your research really helps. I learned to ask for help, and to seek specialists and learn from them.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I think after my dad, the most influential person or mentor I’ve had in my life was Yarrow, and his brother from another mother, Lief Hart. Those two guys are unreal. They inspire me to no end; I’m like, ‘whoa, hold the phone I wanna be that bad ass.’ I burned [Burning Man] with these guys a few years in a row and learned a lot out on the playa with them. Then Yarrow opened a shop in Brooklyn and we got to work on some projects and I got to keep learning from him.

I will always remember to this day a lesson I learned from Yarrow out on the playa. We were building this giant 2000 sq ft or so grey water evaporation pond for our camp and he was telling me how we should do it and he said to me: “I’ll always tell you first how I think it should be done, and if you think about it and believe you have a different way or better way that works for you to get it done, then tell me. I’ll hear it out and if I think it’s good we’ll try it, otherwise we’ll stick to my plan.” That really stuck with me; I thought it was such great leadership. That’s what I do with my teams now — I try to empower them to figure out how they would do it, but I’m not afraid to show them what I’ve learned and directly ask them to do it that way either, if I know it will get the result the project or task needs.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Not only are those things essential for success in business, they are also necessary for life. Think of a house guest or your partner or children, your friends, or the average person you meet on the street. There are two things really packed in there, first is what someone feels after they interact with a human, second is what we feel after we are witness to an environmental stimulus, or trigger. The trigger is the customer experience, the human interaction makes it a shared experience, and all of us are really just looking to share our experiences with other humans. You know, like, “hey, did you see what I saw…” When people have both a positive human interaction and a positive external stimulus they are left feeling fulfilled, happy and satisfied, and that is really what all businesses are looking to create for their patrons. A business is, after all, a “service” to others.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

Most companies are not going to like what I have to say here, or at least their board members are not. It comes down to profits — the larger the brand, the larger the profit margin, the bigger the focus on money, the harder it is to really create an authentic connection. The bigger the disconnect is usually directly proportional to the harm and environmental impact of a business. Supermarket self-checkouts for example, what is that? ATMs, vending machines, automated phone payments and services, the list of automated services goes on and on. When you take the human connection out, you lose the soul of something, and there’s a disconnect. Think of a flea market, a farmers market, a fair, or the theater. The characters of the human beings behind the service product or performance is the real story and interaction, that’s where the magic happens. Buddhism teaches us that all things are just ‘things’ we need, so the deepest most compelling part of a transaction or purchase may be in the feeling it evokes, not the object itself — that feeling comes along with the interaction with the human customer support. We all just want love really, we all just want to feel supported to do what we’re trying to do. I say, “How can I help you?” to my staff and to my clients and customers, as well as my wife and my daughter all day long!

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

NO. Any company that is competing for, or forcing customer experiences is going to lose in the long run. People are evolving — they want to organically find something, they want better quality and service as a big part of that. Big brands are reaching for experiential because they have lost their humanism and their connection with the planet. If a brand or company wants to thrive and survive, it will connect and work hand-in-hand, face-to-face with its customer. More excited people in the stores who are available to connect with others will be a strong foot forward.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

Sure can! In 2020 we took on finishing the chimes for the Flight 93 Memorial’s Tower of Voices for the National Parks Service. We had bid on the project in Winter of 2018 and did not win the bid. It resurfaced for us a year later and we closed the job just as COVID was shutting down the world in March of 2020. The timing could not have been better for our company — while we typically have 3–4 projects running simultaneously, we now had one project and we were able to focus all of our attention on it.

I chaired a weekly meeting with the NPS Denver Service Center, Families of Flight 93, ARUP Engineering firm, Paul Murdoch (the architect), the wind designer, and the local park staff in PA. It was a new seat and experience for me, and I had a lot going on in my family life, and with COVID happening it was a really stressful time. We went on to complete the project on time for Sept 11th, 2020 ceremonies at the memorial, and on budget, and received two outspoken reviews from the Parks Department on the GOV.Sam website for our outstanding work on the project. NPS was totally wowed by our team, how fast and nimble we were, how quickly we responded to changes, our out-of-the-box thinking, and our general energy and attention to detail. The NPS project manager told me, “You guys are one of the best sub contractors I’ve ever worked with, and I’ve worked on 100’s of projects.” That was a real compliment coming from him and it really inspired me and gave me the confidence to keep leading my team forward to victory and to continue to deliver a high level of customer service and quality product.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

I think the ripple effects are still being felt. This project was one of our biggest to date and definitely the longest life expectancy, with it being engineered by ARUP for an infinite life cycle, which is in stark contrast to the work I’ve done for Disney where we design and build for a 20-year life span, and the usual retail and event work we do has an extremely short life span of a few hours to a day to only a few weeks or months. I think this Flight 93 Project in particular has opened up the minds of our clients and team as to what ARCH is really capable of, something literally “monumental.” We are really proud of this project and are actively trying to secure more projects in the permanent large scale 3D art world, as well as more city and federal government projects.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Create a human connection or evoke a deep human experience. Flight 93 Memorial’s Tower of Voices is an interesting piece because there is not always a ranger close by to explain or discuss the chime tower. Instead the monument relies on the informational signage surrounding the site to tell the sad and heart touching story of the 40 passengers and crew members who lost their lives on that flight. But the sign and info boards are not the main attraction. The 40 giant chimes that create the world’s largest wind-driven chime are; their sounds in the wind evoke a deep and moving emotional response and this is what creates the lasting customer experience. Innovate Don’t Imitate. So many times clients come to us with photos of other brands’ activations saying “we want to do this” or “can you make this, but for our brand.” I find this to be counter productive to creating inspirational content and client interactions. A client once showed me a picture of a DJ booth they wanted to recreate, it was for Diplo’s Grammy Awards after-party in lower Manhattan at this famous old Chinese food restaurant. They showed me a picture of a stage that one of our partner companies in Florida created for Art Basel Miami. I had actually been at the party in Miami and knew my peers’ work. I was not about to jack his design! So I redrew the whole thing using trapezoids instead of rectangles and made it mine. In the end, the client loved it and I felt like I had done my job well as a creative, a designer and a good colleague. Use all the Senses. Humans are experience-driven creatures, and we experience the world through our 5 senses. When I’m designing an experience or activation with my team I try to pack in as many of the 5 senses (sight, sound, smell, touch, taste). A good example of this is the “Meet Hawaii” booth we did for the Hawaii Tourism Board. We included hidden music, eucalyptus scent diffusers, and live plants throughout, and the exhibit piece ended up winning “Best In Show” at the 2018 ASAE Chicago Show. The Little Details Count. Wow factor can often be derived from attention to the little details. My sister Charli, a Graphic Designer in Toronto, calls them “Easter Eggs.” The fine details of an installation or client experience are the hidden gems, the thoughtful touches, a unique interaction with a dosent or performer. These are the special moments that a client takes away with them, posts to social media, or tells their friends about afterwards. Handmade over Printed. I feel like the world of retail display, events and hospitality has for a long time been overrun with printed material and screens. While these forms of relaying information play an important role in client engagement, they are often overused at the expense of the human experience. Over the past five years and the ever- increasing demand for “experiential marketing,” we have noticed an uptick in the use of hand-painted murals, unique signage, chalk displays, custom specials menus, handcrafted invitations and event materials, boutique gifting, and decor. These touches throughout a company’s visual branding and overall client experience leave a lasting impression on the patron, and inspire more creativity in the world.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Our business has relied on and grown from positive client referrals. These are uber important to us. Ways we can ensure a positive recommendation or client referral are by engaging some basic business practices:

Client Follow Up and Communication — By constantly checking in with the client’s level of satisfaction, offering options and ways to improve, and identifying shortcomings or problems before they point them out, we can instill a high level of confidence and trust with our clients. Project Retrospective / Post Mortem — Best practice is to hold a wrap call or meeting with our clients to go over areas where we did great and where we could improve. We also do this internally in order to refine our process in the shop and at the design table. This shows both the client and our team the importance of a willingness to grow and learn.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Last year I was gifted a book called Seasteading (by Joe Quirk). It was transformational for me. Currently we are working on designs for a floating carbon negative city that would live in the Pacific Doldrums (North Paciffic High Pressure Zone) also known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. We are pre-visualizing and designing what would become of the world’s first floating sovereign nation. It’s a really big idea and a long term project but I believe in it, and I believe that artists are often the pioneers in “rough waters” in that they are innovators and early adopters, often moving into busted up neighborhoods, old rundown buildings and making them into special economic zones, where often gentrification follows, for better and worse.

For a long time I’ve wanted to start a program called Makership. We actually established the not-for-profit and did the branding for it a few years ago. I believe it directly connects to the Seasteading project. Makership is basically a Sail Training Tall ship for Artists and Makers in which the ship would be outfitted with design and fabrication tools and workstations to sail around the world helping ocean nations and peoples with environmental and socio-economic challenges. Basically the idea here is to apply the skills and knowledge base our ARCH team has developed working for brands, to important real world situations like climate change, natural disaster relief, and the effects of pollution and population increase on the planet.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Check us out on any or all of our channels:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arch_nyc/ & https://www.instagram.com/arch_hawaii/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/archnyc/

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user11037148

You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_LIwJ5u6bZ8VO9LfQMWiEA

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ARCHPDNYC/_created/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arch-collective-nyc

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!