Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Evaluating Communication skills

Effective communication not just about the linguistics, but it is about how effectively is the message getting conveyed.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Effective communication not just about the linguistics, but it is about how effectively is the message getting conveyed. 

Communication skills are often misunderstood with linguistics which is the command over a language. Communication is not bound to how good a person is with spoken or written language, it is more about interaction in various forms.  

A simple graph, independent of any words or numbers, is also a form of communication. Using color codes in status reports is free from language however is an effective representation to communicate the progress. 🙂 communicating a smile without using words. 

In a performance evaluation of the team member, we often have a single skill called ‘communication’ where we try to fit the person’s command over the official language. Whenever you want to evaluate the communication skills, rather than looking at the language and vocabulary proficiency, look for the following key aspects – 

– How well is the person able to put forth the thoughts and make others understand?

– Is the message well expressed and well received? 

– How effectively are the various tools and modes of communication utilized?

– Has the person selected the right set of modes of communication? 

Undoubtedly linguistics too is important, however evaluation of communication and linguistics should be done separately. Ensure you have separate evaluation and ranking or grading done for these 2 important qualities to identify one’s key strengths and weaknesses. Do not let someone’s language overshadow the communication skills and vice-versa. 

Giving fair evaluation to each quality independently helps create a better judgement.

Vishakha Sharma

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

On Developing Your Voice…

by Ritesh Haldankar
Community//

5 Tips of Eloquent Communicators

by Esther Ndungu
Community//

COVID-19: Effective Communication Skills When Working from Home

by Isaac mbiu

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.